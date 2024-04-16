Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
F2Y1HS6J
()
Основные характеристики

  • DD™ - Инверторный прямой привод
  • Steam™ - Удаление аллергенов
  • Элегантный дизайн
  • 10 лет гарантии на мотор Direct Drive™
Больше
Он показывает внутреннее устройство стиральной машины.

Создано для гармоничного сочетания

Добавьте стильный штрих в любой интерьер с нашей новой стиральной машиной LG.

*Изображения продукта приведены только для иллюстрации и могут отличаться от фактического продукта.

Тщательно продуманный дизайн

LCD Panel Image

Съемная верхняя крышка

Создан для ограниченного пространства.

Thirty-nine minutes are written on the washing machine.

6 Motion DD

Подстроена под тип ткани.

There is laundry inside the product, and the laundry has been reduced by 60%.

10-лет гарантии на мотор

Надежность гарантирована.

Silk, shirts, and jeans fabrics are shown and AI Wash features are described.

Allergy Care

Испарите пылевых клещей.

Создано для того, чтобы идеально вписываться даже в ограниченные пространства.

Идеально подходит для компактных помещений, легко снимается верхняя крышка для бесшовного встраиваемого вида.

*Изображения продукта приведены только для иллюстрации и могут отличаться от фактического продукта.

Элегантный дизайн

Улучшите качество интерьера вашего дома

Выберите стиральную машину, которая соответствует вашему видению дизайна интерьера.

* Выберите стиральную машину, которая соответствует вашему видению дизайна интерьера.

6 Motion DD

Комбинации движений барабана, адаптированные под тип ткани

Инверторный мотор Direct Drive™ этой стиральной машины может создавать шесть различных движений стирки, обеспечивая правильный уход за тканями и безупречную чистоту.

На изображении показаны шесть движений стиральной машины.

*Изображения продукта приведены только для иллюстрации и могут отличаться от фактического продукта.

Steam™

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Технология LG Steam™ удаляет до 99,9 % аллергенов, таких как пылевые клещи, вызывающих аллергию и респираторные заболевания.

На изображении показаны шесть движений стиральной машины.

*Гипоаллергенный цикл Allergy Care, одобренный BAF (Британским фондом аллергии), снижает аллерген пылевых клещей.

Очистка бака

Очистка изнутри

Поддерживайте стиральную машину в чистоте и обеспечьте гигиеничную стирку.

Добавляйте белье во время стирки

*Изображения продукта приведены только для иллюстрации и могут отличаться от фактического продукта.

Больше загрузка, тот же размер

Десятилетие
надежности

LG предлагает расширенную 10-летнюю

гарантию на инверторный мотор Direct Drive™.

*10-летняя гарантия распространяется только на мотор Direct Drive.

Усовершенствуйте свой опыт стирки с помощью элегантного и простого дизайна стиральной машины.

*Изображения продукта приведены только для иллюстрации и могут отличаться от фактического продукта.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

F2Y1HS6J

Характеристики

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    7.0

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x850x440

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

  • Добавление вещи

    Нет

  • Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

    Нет

  • Замок от детей

    Да

  • ColdWash

    Нет

  • Отсрочка завершения стирки

    Да

  • Уровень моющего средства

    Нет

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Очистка ezDispense

    Нет

  • Предварительная стирка

    Да

  • Дистанционный пуск

    Нет

  • Полоскание+

    Да

  • Полоскание + Отжим

    Да

  • Уровень кондиционера

    Нет

  • Вращение

    1200/1000/800/600/400/Без отжима

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Нет

  • Температура

    Холодная/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Очистка барабана

    Да

  • TurboWash

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Да

  • Wi-Fi

    Нет

  • Простой уход за складками

    Нет

ШТРИХКОД

  • Штрих-код

    8806096027035

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    7.0

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Тип дисплея

    Переключатель + Сенсорные кнопки + LED Дисплей

  • Таймер задержки

    3-19 часов

  • Индикатор блокировки дверцы

    Да

  • Значок индикатора

    Нет

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

    660x890x540

  • Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

    500

  • Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

    980

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x850x440

  • Вес с упаковкой (кг)

    63.0

  • Масса (кг)

    59.0

ЭНЕРГИЯ

  • Класс энергоэффективности (стирка)

    А

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Технология 6 Motion DD

    Да

  • Добавление вещи

    Нет

  • AI DD

    Нет

  • Автоматический перезапуск

    Нет

  • Centum System

    Нет

  • Лифтеры

    Пластиковый барабан

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Гофрирование внутри барабана

    Да

  • Сигнал окончания цикла

    Да

  • ezDispense

    Нет

  • Система обнаружения пены

    Да

  • Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

    Да

  • Ножки для регулировки уровня

    Да

  • LoadSense

    Да

  • Барабан из нержавеющей стали

    Да

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

  • Функция «Пар+» (Steam+)

    Нет

  • TurboWash360˚

    Нет

  • Тип

    Стиральная машина с фронтальной загрузкой

  • Датчик вибраций

    Нет

  • Подключение воды (горячая / холодная)

    Только холодная

  • Уровень воды

    Авто

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Цвет корпуса

    Полуматовый черный

  • Тип дверцы

    Круглая дверь (без крышки)

ОПЦИИ/АКСЕССУАРЫ

  • Совместимость с LG TWINWash

    Нет

ПРОГРАММЫ

  • Детская одежда

    Нет

  • Умная стирка

    Нет

  • Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

    Да

  • Автоматическая стирка

    Нет

  • Одежда малыша

    Нет

  • Одежда для малышей

    Нет

  • Постельное белье

    Нет

  • Холодная Стирка

    Нет

  • Цветные ткани

    Нет

  • Хлопок

    Да

  • Хлопок+

    Да

  • Темные ткани

    Нет

  • Деликатная

    Да

  • Моя программа

    Нет

  • Пуховик

    Нет

  • Пуховые вещи

    Нет

  • Повседневная

    Нет

  • Эко 40-60

    Нет

  • Бережная

    Нет

  • Гигиена

    Нет

  • Интенсивно 60

    Нет

  • Смешанная

    Да

  • Верхняя одежда

    Нет

  • Быстро 14

    Нет

  • Быcтpо 30

    Да

  • Быстрая стирка

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • Освежить

    Нет

  • Пoлocк.+Отжим

    Да

  • Бecшyмнaя

    Нет

  • Забота о здоровье

    Нет

  • Рукава и воротники

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Нет

  • Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

    Нет

  • Удаление пятен

    Нет

  • Освежение паром

    Нет

  • Очистка барабана

    Да

  • TurboWash 39

    Нет

  • TurboWash 49

    Нет

  • TurboWash 59

    Нет

  • Стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • Шерсть

    Нет

УМНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Цикл загрузки

    Нет

  • Мониторинг энергопотребления

    Нет

  • Удаленный пуск и контроль цикла

    Нет

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Нет

  • Функция Tub Clean Coach

    Нет

  • Умное сопряжение

    Нет

