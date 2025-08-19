Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Официальный магазин LG

Сканируйте QR код и покупайте технику

напрямую у бренда

Официальный магазин LG Перейти в магазин

LG AI — заботливый интеллект

LG Magazine

На изображении показаны мужчина и женщина, пользующиеся кондиционером

На изображении показаны мужчина и женщина, пользующиеся кондиционером

Название статьи

Название статьи

Название статьи

LG Гид

Всё, что нужно знать о вашей технике. Простые решения

и готовые инструкции всегда под рукой

LG Гид Перейти в LG Гид

ТОП 5 вопросов про Smart TV

  • Как выбрать диагональ в зависимости от расстояния до экрана?
    Оптимальное расстояние до телевизора зависит от диагонали экрана. Общее правило: расстояние должно быть в 1.5-2.5 раза больше диагонали экрана для комфортного просмотра.
  • Нужно ли открывать новую карту для рассрочки?
    Для оформления рассрочки обычно требуется наличие банковской карты. Условия зависят от выбранного банка-партнера.
  • Какой срок гарантии на технику LG?
    Стандартная гарантия на технику LG составляет 1 год. На некоторые модели и компоненты может предоставляться расширенная гарантия.
  • Что входит в гарантийное обслуживание?
    Гарантийное обслуживание включает бесплатный ремонт или замену устройства при производственных дефектах и неисправностях, возникших не по вине пользователя.
  • Какой срок доставки при заказе на сайте LG?
    Срок доставки зависит от вашего региона и наличия товара на складе. Обычно доставка занимает от 1 до 7 рабочих дней.