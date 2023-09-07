About Cookies on This Site

NanoCell TV, The Perfect Harmony of Pure Colors
Яркие впечатления

с LG NanoCell TV

Н а н о   ц в е т    |    Н а н о   к о н т р а с т н о с т ь    |    Н а н о   т о ч н о с т ь    |    Н а н о   д и з а й н

Competing for the Pinnacle of LED TV Evolution NanoCell TV vs QLED TV
Competing for the Pinnacle of LED TV Evolution

NanoCell TV vs QLED TV

Откройте больше
Nano Color
Nano цвет
Новый уровень чистоты цвета
Подробности
Nano Black
Nano контрастность
Глубокий контраст с технологией полноматричного затемнения
Подробности
Nano Color
Nano точность
Точная цветопередача с любого угла обзора
Подробности
Nano Black
Nano дизайн
Эффект полного погружения
Подробности
2019 LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Узнайте подробнее
Подробности
Интеллектуальный процессор 2-го поколения a7

Подробности
Технология 4K Cinema HDR

Подробности
Технологии Dolby Vision™ и Atmos®

Подробности

