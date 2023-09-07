About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Sound for Your Passion

Sound for Your Passion

philosophy images philosophy images philosophy images

Concerts, parties, or the day-to-day.
Sound is a big part of life.
We believe it should be epic.

LG and British audio pioneers Meridian
have come together to create
the sound you deserve.

This is sound for your passion.
This is XBOOM.

Concerts, parties, or the day-to-day.
Sound is a big part of life.
We believe it should be epic.

LG and British audio pioneers Meridian
have come together to create
the sound you deserve.

This is sound for your passion.
This is XBOOM.

LG XBOOM x Meridian

Authentic Sound Quality

Authentic Sound Quality Authentic Sound Quality
Authentic Sound Quality

LG XBOOM and Meridian have teamed up for an epic collaboration.
Meridian is the world's leading high-resolution audio brand and a pioneer in
Digital Signal Processing (DSP). Meridian craftsmanship has been
integrated into select LG XBOOM speakers for better sound.

Experience the exceptional LG XBOOM sound.

LG XBOOM and Meridian have teamed up for
an epic collaboration. Meridian is the world's
leading high-resolution audio brand and a pioneer in
Digital Signal Processing (DSP).
Meridian craftsmanship has been integrated into select
LG XBOOM speakers for better sound.

Experience the exceptional LG XBOOM sound.

DISCOVER MORE

Meet the High Quality Sound of XBOOM

Meet the High Quality
Sound of XBOOM

Epic Sound
Goes Portable

Epic Sound
Goes Portable

Epic Sound Goes Portable Epic Sound Goes Portable

See What Experts Say

See What Experts Say

* Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.

Meridian's $100,000 speakers and LG XBOOM Go
have a lot more in common than you'd guess!
(PK Series)

Meridian's $100,000 speakers and
LG XBOOM Go have a lot more in
common than you'd guess!
(PK Series)

-Linus Tech Tips, Tech YouTuber
* Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.

Great selection of LG in collaboration
with Meridian. What I can tell you is the bass
on this sounds really good. I can really feel the
bass on this.
(PK Series)

Great selection of LG in collaboration
with MERIDIAN. What I can tell you is
the bass on this sounds really good.
I can really feel the bass on this.
(PK Series)

- SuperSaf TV, Tech Reviewer
  • quote-what
    quote-what

    “LG’s PK7 is right in the sweet spot
    for the wireless speaker market.”Sept 2018, What Hi-Fi?, PK7

    “LG’s PK7 is right in the sweet spot
    for the wireless speaker market.”Sept 2018, What Hi-Fi?, PK7

  • arawd_reddot
    EISA Award
    PK7
  • arawd_design
    EISA Award
    PK7W
  • arawd_reddot
    reddot award 2018
    PK7, PK5, PK3
  • arawd_design
    iF Design Award 2018
    PK7, PK5, PK3
  • arawd_highly
    Lyd&Bilde
    Sept 2018, PK7
  • arawd_pinup
    Pin UP Design Award 2018
    PK7, PK5, PK3
LEARN MORE SHOP NOW
Quality Sound Meets Intelligence Quality Sound Meets Intelligence

Quality Sound
Meets Intelligence

Quality Sound
Meets Intelligence

See What Experts Say

* Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.

With the Meridian technology,
the WK7 sounds amazing.
The smart speaker is equipped
with MERIDIAN technology and
Hi-Res audio for the best sound quality.
(WK7)

- ASBYT, Tech Reviewer
* Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.

The smart display, LG WK9,
not only has the display with Google Assistant,
but also with Meridian technology,
it sounds very solid as well.
(WK9)

The smart display, LG WK9,
not only has the display
with Google Assistant, but also
with Meridian technology,
it sounds very solid as well.
(WK9)

- Austin Evans, Tech Reviewer
  • Tech Advisor, WK7

    “Tech Advisor's Top Picks : LG ThinQ Smart Speaker.”Tech Advisor, WK7

  • May 2018, What Hi-Fi?, WK7

    “The WK7 creates a soundstage
    with impressive scale, and decent height and width.”May 2018, What Hi-Fi?, WK7

  • Digital Trends, WK7

    “A solid-sounding speaker.”Digital Trends, WK7

Tech Advisor, WK7

“Tech Advisor's Top Picks :
LG ThinQ Smart Speaker.”Tech Advisor, WK7

May 2018, What Hi-Fi?, WK7

“The WK7 creates a soundstage
with impressive scale, and decent
height and width.”May 2018, What Hi-Fi?, WK7

Digital Trends, WK7

“A solid-sounding speaker.”Digital Trends, WK7

  • EISA Award
    EISA Award
    WK7
  • Les Numeriques
    Les Numeriques
    WK7
  • M3
    M3
    WK7
LEARN MORE SHOP NOW

LG XBOOM with Meridian Technology

LG XBOOM with
Meridian Technology

  • LG XBOOM Go
    LG XBOOM Go

    Epic Sound
    Goes Portable

    LEARN MORE SHOP NOW
  • LG XBOOM ThinQ
    LG XBOOM ThinQ

    Quality Sound
    Meets Intelligence

    LEARN MORE SHOP NOW
  • LG XBOOM
    LG XBOOM

    Party Sound
    Gets Bigger

    LEARN MORE SHOP NOW
  • LG XBOOM Go
    LG XBOOM Go

    Epic Sound
    Goes Portable

    LEARN MORE SHOP NOW
  • LG XBOOM ThinQ
    LG XBOOM ThinQ

    Quality Sound
    Meets Intelligence

    LEARN MORE SHOP NOW
  • LG XBOOM
    LG XBOOM

    Party Sound
    Gets Bigger

    LEARN MORE SHOP NOW