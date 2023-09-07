We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound for Your Passion
Sound for Your Passion
Concerts, parties, or the day-to-day.
Sound is a big part of life.
We believe it should be epic.
LG and British audio pioneers Meridian
have come together to create
the sound you deserve.
This is sound for your passion.
This is XBOOM.
Concerts, parties, or the day-to-day.
Sound is a big part of life.
We believe it should be epic.
LG and British audio pioneers Meridian
have come together to create
the sound you deserve.
This is sound for your passion.
This is XBOOM.
Authentic Sound Quality
LG XBOOM and Meridian have teamed up for an epic collaboration.
Meridian is the world's leading high-resolution audio brand and a pioneer in
Digital Signal Processing (DSP). Meridian craftsmanship has been
integrated into select LG XBOOM speakers for better sound.
Experience the exceptional LG XBOOM sound.
LG XBOOM and Meridian have teamed up for
an epic collaboration. Meridian is the world's
leading high-resolution audio brand and a pioneer in
Digital Signal Processing (DSP).
Meridian craftsmanship has been integrated into select
LG XBOOM speakers for better sound.
Experience the exceptional LG XBOOM sound.
Meet the High Quality Sound of XBOOM
Meet the High Quality
Sound of XBOOM
Epic Sound
Goes Portable
Epic Sound
Goes Portable
See What Experts Say
See What Experts Say
Meridian's $100,000 speakers and LG XBOOM Go
have a lot more in common than you'd guess!
(PK Series)
Meridian's $100,000 speakers and
LG XBOOM Go have a lot more in
common than you'd guess!
(PK Series)
Great selection of LG in collaboration
with Meridian. What I can tell you is the bass
on this sounds really good. I can really feel the
bass on this.
(PK Series)
Great selection of LG in collaboration
with MERIDIAN. What I can tell you is
the bass on this sounds really good.
I can really feel the bass on this.
(PK Series)
-
“LG’s PK7 is right in the sweet spot
for the wireless speaker market.”Sept 2018, What Hi-Fi?, PK7
“LG’s PK7 is right in the sweet spot
for the wireless speaker market.”Sept 2018, What Hi-Fi?, PK7
-
EISA AwardPK7
-
EISA AwardPK7W
-
reddot award 2018PK7, PK5, PK3
-
iF Design Award 2018PK7, PK5, PK3
-
Lyd&BildeSept 2018, PK7
-
Pin UP Design Award 2018PK7, PK5, PK3
Quality Sound
Meets Intelligence
Quality Sound
Meets Intelligence
See What Experts Say
With the Meridian technology,
the WK7 sounds amazing.
The smart speaker is equipped
with MERIDIAN technology and
Hi-Res audio for the best sound quality.
(WK7)
The smart display, LG WK9,
not only has the display with Google Assistant,
but also with Meridian technology,
it sounds very solid as well.
(WK9)
The smart display, LG WK9,
not only has the display
with Google Assistant, but also
with Meridian technology,
it sounds very solid as well.
(WK9)
-
“Tech Advisor's Top Picks : LG ThinQ Smart Speaker.”Tech Advisor, WK7
-
“The WK7 creates a soundstage
with impressive scale, and decent height and width.”May 2018, What Hi-Fi?, WK7
-
“A solid-sounding speaker.”Digital Trends, WK7
“Tech Advisor's Top Picks :
LG ThinQ Smart Speaker.”Tech Advisor, WK7
“The WK7 creates a soundstage
with impressive scale, and decent
height and width.”May 2018, What Hi-Fi?, WK7
“A solid-sounding speaker.”Digital Trends, WK7
-
EISA AwardWK7
-
Les NumeriquesWK7
-
M3WK7
LG XBOOM with Meridian Technology
LG XBOOM with
Meridian Technology
-
Epic Sound
Goes Portable
-
Quality Sound
Meets Intelligence
-
Party Sound
Gets BiggerLEARN MORE SHOP NOW
-
Epic Sound
Goes Portable
-
Quality Sound
Meets Intelligence
-
Party Sound
Gets BiggerLEARN MORE SHOP NOW