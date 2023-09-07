About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5colors of PL2 Jellybean products

Choose Your
Favorite Flavor

lg Jellybean

* Each Jellybean colour may have a different launch schedule.

shadow background
  • Sour Lemon imgage Sour Lemon
  • Ice Mint imgage Ice Mint
  • Bubble Gum imgage Bubble Gum
  • Watermelon imgage Watermelon
  • Verry Cherry imgage Verry Cherry
PL2 Jelly Bean is displayed with yellow background, lemon slices, and yellow jelly beans. A New Look for
Balanced Sound Sour Lemon
PL2 Jelly Bean is displayed with Ice Mint background, Ice Cube, and Mint jelly beans. A New Look for
Balanced Sound Ice Mint
PL2 Jelly Bean is displayed with pink background, pink gums, and pink jelly beans. A New Look for
Balanced Sound Bubble Gum
PL2 Jelly Bean is displayed with green background, sliced watermelons, and green colored jelly beans. A New Look for
Balanced Sound Watermelon
PL2 Jelly Bean is displayed with cherry background, cherries, and cherry colored jelly beans. A New Look for
Balanced Sound Verry Cherry
left top side close up of PL2 Jellybean Sour Lemon "with Meridian" logo on.

MERIDIAN Technology
Made in Sweet Harmony

The collaboration with Meridian continues.
Premium quality sound meets the full-flavoured
style of LG XBOOM Go Jellybean.

Top view of PL2 Jellybean Ice Mint. Jelly beans and candies are poping out from the front middle side of the PL2 Jellybean.

Sound Boost
Added Oomph

Press Sound Boost to increase the sound
power, widen the sound field, and add some
zest to your music.

Round arrow image
1
HOURS
PL2 Jellybean image

Long Battery Life
Lasting Flavor

10-hour battery life gives you
the freedom to enjoy your music
on-the-go without charging worries.

* 10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.

** Other conditional factors may affect battery life.

PL2 Jellybean Sour Lemon displayed in blue background. Water and jellybeans sprayed around the product.

IPX5
Water-Resistant Fun

It’s okay to get your speaker wet.
Jellybeans have an IPX5 rating
so the fun never stops.

*IPX5 protects against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

PL2 Jellybean Bubble Gum and Watermelon face each other. It links together with wave.

Wireless Party Link
Multiply the Good Times

Wirelessly link two speakers together to multiply
the sound and make your parties more colourful.

* IPX5 protects against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

Voice Command
Enjoy Music and More
with Just Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds,
speak to activate Google Assistant
on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS,
then play your music, podcasts, and more.

Play next song

Top-down view of an PL2 Jellybean Ice Mint and smartphone. Hand pushing a button There is a speech bubble with ‘play next song’ inside.

Meet the LG XBOOM Go Lineup