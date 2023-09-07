We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Choose Your
Favorite Flavor
* Each Jellybean colour may have a different launch schedule.
- Sour Lemon
- Ice Mint
- Bubble Gum
- Watermelon
- Verry Cherry
Balanced Sound Sour Lemon
Balanced Sound Ice Mint
Balanced Sound Bubble Gum
Balanced Sound Watermelon
Balanced Sound Verry Cherry
MERIDIAN Technology
Made in Sweet Harmony
The collaboration with Meridian continues.
Premium quality sound meets the full-flavoured
style of LG XBOOM Go Jellybean.
Sound Boost
Added Oomph
Press Sound Boost to increase the sound
power, widen the sound field, and add some
zest to your music.
Long Battery Life
Lasting Flavor
10-hour battery life gives you
the freedom to enjoy your music
on-the-go without charging worries.
* 10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.
** Other conditional factors may affect battery life.
IPX5
Water-Resistant Fun
It’s okay to get your speaker wet.
Jellybeans have an IPX5 rating
so the fun never stops.
*IPX5 protects against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.
Wireless Party Link
Multiply the Good Times
Wirelessly link two speakers together to multiply
the sound and make your parties more colourful.
Voice Command
Enjoy Music and More
with Just Your Voice
Press the play button for two seconds,
speak to activate Google Assistant
on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS,
then play your music, podcasts, and more.
Play next song
