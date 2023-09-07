About Cookies on This Site

LG K4

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

LG K4

X230

LG K4

Смартфон LG
Основная камера 8 Мп

Основная камера 8 Мп

Основная камера 8 Мп позволит во всех деталях запечатлеть
самые важные и интересные моменты вашей жизни,
сохраняя четкость и насыщенность каждого кадра.
Фронтальная камера 5 Мп

Фронтальная камера 5 Мп

Надоели селфи с нелепыми позами?
Фронтальная камера 5 Мп с функцией
«Съемка по жесту руки» поможет делать
максимально естественные снимки.
Сожмите открытую ладонь, и камера
начнет 3-секундный отсчет,
перед тем как сделать снимок.
Вам останется только улыбнуться.
Стильный дизайн

Стильный дизайн

Тонкий корпус смартфона LG K4 2017*
со слегка закругленными линиями
удобно лежит в руке.
Благодаря технологии On-Cell Touch**
5-дюймовый дисплей FWVGA***
сохраняет четкость изображения
даже при ярком солнечном свете.
Высокая производительность

Высокая производительность

С мощным 4-ядерным процессором вы сможете работать в мультизадачном режиме
и легко решать все необходимые задачи в течение дня.
Съемная батарея 2500 мАч позволит вам долго оставаться на связи.
Не ограничивайте себя в возможностях!

Alt text

*ЭлДжи Кей 4 (2017). **Он-Селл Тач. ***Фулл Уайд Ви Джи Эй.
Печать

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип устройства

Смартфон

2G

850/900/1800/1900

3G

900/850/2100

4G

B3, B7, B20

Аккумулятор, мАч

2500

Время разговора (ч)

12.5

Время ожидания (ч)

320

Вес, г

143

Цвет

титан, шоколад

Тип SIM-карты

Нано

ПРОЦЕССОР

Процессор

4-ядерный, 1.1 ГГц (MTК6737М)

ПЛАТФОРМА

Операционная система

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) [1]

ДИСПЛЕЙ

Размер

5.0

Разрешение

FWVGA [2] (854 x 480) 196 пикселей на дюйм

Тип дисплея

TFT (On-Cell touch) [3]

ПАМЯТЬ

Встроенная

8

Поддержка карт памяти

до 32 ГБ

Оперативная

1

КАМЕРА

Основная

8 Мп

Фронтальная

5 Мп

Дополнительно

Съемка по жесту руки, виртуальная вспышка фронтальной камеры, съемка в одно касание

Наличие вспышки

есть

МУЛЬТИМЕДИА

Аудио

MP3, MID, AMR, M4A, AAC, WAV, OGG, FLAC

Видео

mp4, webm, mkv, flv, mov

Разъем 3.5 мм

есть

FM радио

есть

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

USB

2.0

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

802.11 b / g / n

WiFi Direct

есть

A-GPS

есть

NFC

нет

USB OTG

нет

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНО

Две SIM-карты

есть

Датчик освещенности

есть

Цифровой компас

нет

Акселерометр

есть

Гироскоп

нет

Датчик приближения

есть

В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

Кабель подключения к ПК

есть

Руководство пользователя

есть

Зарядное устройство

есть

