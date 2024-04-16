Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12 жилийн турш оргилд нь хэвээр

Инноваци бүхий LG OLED Зурагтуудын цуглуулга

Монголд хаанаас худалдаж авах вэ?

Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7272 4499
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7722 0272
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7719 9999
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 1800 2888
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7575 3535
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7511 4000

Яагаад LG OLED evo Al -г сонгох вэ?

Вид сверху на мужчину и женщину, смотрящих концерт на большом телевизоре OLED в современной квартире. На изображении также присутствует эмблема OLED-телевизора номер один в мире на протяжении 11 лет. Предупреждение: *Источник: Omdia. Объемы поставок, 2013–2023 гг. Результаты предоставляет не компания LG Electronics. Третьи стороны могут опираться на них только на свой риск. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/.

LG OLED evo AI G4

Олон жилийн инновацийн үр дүнд бий болсон бүтээл юм.

Процессор alpha 11 AI Processor 4K на вершине материнской платы, испускающий фиолетовые и розовые молнии света.
Альфа 11 AI 4K процессор

Нэг чипсет дэх 11 жилийн туршлага

Кит выпрыгивает из воды перед звездным ночным небом. Над китом написана фраза "до 150% ярче".

Brightness Booster Max

Одоо тод байдал 150% - иар нэмэгдсэн байна.

На правой стороне изображения стоит телевизор OLED, а задний план мерцает. Белые огни сверкают сзади телевизора. На экране отображено меню "Поддержка", а выбрано меню OLED Care.
OLED арчилгаа

Хоорондоо бараг завсаргүй дизайн

Золотая эмблема телевизора OLED «№ 1 в мире в течение 11 лет» на черном фоне. Прожектор освещает эмблему, а небо над ней усыпано золотыми абстрактными звездами.

Дэлхийд № 1

Бид дэлхийн OLED телевизийн зах зээлд тэргүүлэгч хэвээр байна.

** Омниа. 2013-2023 оны хооронд 12 жил дараалан нийт зарагдсан тоогоороо эхний байранд эрэмблэгдсэн байна. Энэ үр дүн нь LGE болон түүний бүтээгдэхүүний баталгаа биш юм. Та илүү ихийг https://www.omdia.com / сайтаас олж мэдэх боломжтой.

Та өдөр бүр өөрийн дэлгэцтэй болохыг мөрөөддөг үү?

На экране телевизора изображен зеленый раскачивающийся объект, расщепляющий домино. Телевизор вращается, поворачивается налево и наклоняется вниз. На заднем фоне видна изогнутая тонкая линия.

Эргүүлэх, Тойруулах, Хазайлгах, Тохируулах

Stand by ME дэлгэц нь 180° эргүүлэх, 130° нугалах, 50° хазайх, 20 см өндрийг тохируулах зэрэг олон дэлгэцийн тохируулгатай тул хаана ч тав тухтай үзэх боломжийг танд олгоно.

*Загварчилсан дүр зураг харагдаж байна-дэлгэц автоматаар хөдөлдөггүй болохыг анхаарна уу.

* Өндөр:  Дэлгэцийг хөндлөн байршуулсан үед 1.265 мм -1.065 мм.

* Эргүүлэх: Нийт 180° (Цагийн Зүүний Дагуу 90°, Цагийн Зүүний Эсрэг 90°) /Эргүүлэх: Нийт 130° (Зүүн 65°, Баруун 65°) / Эргүүлэх: Урагш 25°, Арагшаа 25°.

* Босоо дэлгэцийн горимд бүх програмууд дэмжигдэхгүй байж болно.

* Босоо дэлгэцийн горим нь таны ашиглаж буй програмаас хамаарч өөр өөр ажиллах боломжтой.

* Хэвтээ байдлаас босоо горимд шилжихдээ болгоомжтой байгаарай, гар утсаа тавьсан байх үед чинь хүрч болзошгүй юм.

Коллаж из 9 повседневных изображений людей, занимающихся разными делами во время просмотра телевизора –– женщина занимается йогой, смотря урок йоги по телевизору, один мужчина ремонтирует велосипед во время просмотра видеоурока, другой мужчина транслирует свое пение, а еще одна женщина готовит, смотря видеорецепт. Также представлено 5 сцен с использованием коммерческого пространства.

Амьдрал, тоглоом, бизнес. Бүх зүйлд.

Олон тооны онцлог, утасгүй дизайн, дэвшилтэт холболтын сонголтууд нь StanbyME-ийг бүх салбарт ашиглах боломжийг олгодог.

Гэрээсээ бизнес хүртэл, StanbyME-тай хамт амьдралдаа хэв маягийг нэмээрэй.

* Бүтээгдэхүүний зураг нь загварчилсан дүрсийг харуулж буй тул бодит бүтээгдэхүүнээс ялгаатай байж болно.

* Босоо дэлгэцийн горим нь таны ашиглаж буй програмаас хамаарч өөр өөр ажиллах боломжтой.

** Streaming үйлчилгээг дэмжихийн тулд Standbyme нь утасгүй сүлжээнд холбогдсон байх естой.