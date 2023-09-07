About Cookies on This Site

27'' Монитор QHD IPS с AMD FreeSync™

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

27QN600-B

27QN600-B

27'' Монитор QHD IPS с AMD FreeSync™

27QN600-B
27" QHD IPS монитор

Истинный цвет под любым углом

Технология IPS подчеркивает производительность жидкокристаллических дисплеев.
Время отклика сокращается, улучшается цветопередача, и пользователи могут просматривать экран под любым углом.

Истинный цвет под любым углом1

Детальный контраст2
HDR 10

Детальный контраст

Для более полной реализации замысла
создателя контента этот монитор совместим с промышленным стандартом HDR 10 с широким динамическим диапазоном, поддерживающим определенные уровни цвета и яркости, которые превосходят возможности обычных мониторов.

*Это изображение моделируется для лучшего восприятия.

Посмотреть реальный цвет2
Цвет калиброванный

Посмотреть реальный цвет

Цвет откалиброван, чтобы помочь сохранить точный цвет на экране и сохранить исходный оттенок цвета.
Менее синий, улучшенный визуальный комфорт2
Режим чтения

Менее синий, улучшенный визуальный комфорт

Снижая синий свет, чтобы уменьшить усталость глаз, режим чтения обеспечивает оптимальные условия для чтения. С помощью нескольких движений джойстика вы можете более удобно читать экран монитора.
Уменьшает зрительную усталость2
Безопасное мерцание

Уменьшает зрительную усталость

Безопасное мерцание снижает уровень мерцания на экране практически до нуля, что помогает защитить ваши глаза. Пользователи могут комфортно работать в течение дня.
AMD FreeSync ™

Более четкое, плавное изображение

С технологией AMD FreeSync ™ геймеры могут испытывать плавное движение в динамичных играх высокого разрешения. AMD FreeSync ™ практически исключает разрывы и искажения экрана.

AMD FreeSync™ and more gaming features

Dynamic Action Sync® presents action as it happens
Динамическая синхронизация действий

Реагируйте на противников быстрее

С помощью динамической синхронизации действий минимизируйте задержку ввода, чтобы геймеры могли ловить каждый момент в реальном времени.
Атакуй первым в темноте1
Стабилизатор чёрного

Атакуй первым в темноте

Геймеры смогут быстро обнаружить снайперов, прячущихся в самых тёмных местах и быстро укрыться от взрывов.
Универсальная элегантность1
Стойка Edge ArcLine

Универсальная элегантность

Тонкая и изогнутая стойка с изогнутой кромкой с 3-сторонним дизайном практически без полей подходит для самых разных помещений. Основание можно отрегулировать для изменения наклона монитора, чтобы вам было удобнее работать.
Печать

Характеристики

Диагональ [дюймы]

27

Разрешение

2560 x 1440

Тип Панели

IPS

Соотношение сторон

16:9

Цветовая Гамма (Тип.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Яркость (Тип.) [Кд/м²]

350

Частота Обновления (Макс.) [Гц]

75

Время Отклика

5мс (GtG at Faster)

Настройка Положения Дисплея

Наклон

Все характеристики

ИНФОРМАЦИЯ

Наименование товара

ПК Монитор

Год

2020

МЕХАНИЧЕСКИЙ

Настройка Положения Дисплея

Наклон

Возможность Настенного Монтажа [мм]

100 x 100

ПИТАНИЕ

AC Вход

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Энергопотребление (DC Off)

Меньше 0.3Вт

Энергопотребление (Макс.)

40Вт

Энергопотребление (Режим Сна)

0.5Вт

Энергопотребление (Тип.)

38Вт

Тип

Внешний Источник Питания (Адаптер)

ГАБАРИТЫ/ВЕС

Вес с Подставкой [кг]

5.72

Габариты при Транспортировке (Ш х В х Г) [мм]

701 x 481 x 197

Габариты без Подставки (Ш x В x Г) [мм]

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

Габариты с Подставкой (Ш x В x Г) [мм]

613.5 x 484.2 x 208.8

Вес в Упаковке [кг]

8.4

Вес без Подставки [кг]

4.75

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (Диспетчер Экрана LG)

ДА

Двойной Контроллер

ДА

ЭКРАН

Соотношение сторон

16:9

Яркость (Мин.) [Кд/м²]

280

Яркость (Тип.) [Кд/м²]

350

Глубина Цвета (Количество Цветов)

16.7M

Цветовая Гамма (Тип.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Коэффициент контрастности (Мин.)

700:1

Коэффициент контрастности (Тип.)

1000:1

Тип Панели

IPS

Шаг Пикселя [мм]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Частота Обновления (Макс.) [Гц]

75

Разрешение

2560 x 1440

Время Отклика

5мс (GtG at Faster)

Диагональ [см]

68.466

Диагональ [дюймы]

27

Угол Обзора (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Цветовая Гамма (Мин.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

ФУНКЦИИ

Стабилизатор Черного Цвета

ДА

Снижение Цветовой Чувствительности

ДА

Динамическая Синхронизация Действий

ДА

Отсутствие Мерцания

ДА

Режим Чтения

ДА

Умное Энергосбережение

ДА

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Супер Разрешение+

ДА

Заводская Калибровка Цвета

ДА

HDR 10

ДА

HDR Effect

ДА

АКСЕССУАРЫ

HDMI

ДА

Display Port

ДА

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

HDMI

ДА(2шт)

Выход Наушники

3-полюсный (только звук)

DisplayPort

ДА(1шт)

Версия DP

1.4

27QN600-B

27QN600-B

27'' Монитор QHD IPS с AMD FreeSync™