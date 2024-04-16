Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Холодильник GC-B459FNPW LG DoorCooling+™ 344л

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Где купить

Поддержка

Холодильник GC-B459FNPW LG DoorCooling+™ 344л

GC-B459FNPW

Холодильник GC-B459FNPW LG DoorCooling+™ 344л

front view

Изящное решение для вашей кухни

Холодильник с плоской дверцей, встроенный в кухонные шкафы, создает цельный вид.

Премиум-дизайн

Безупречный дизайн, изящная форма

Чаша со свежими овощами на столе, которую держат руками.

NatureFRESH™

Свежесть на вашем столе

Сравнение контейнеров для замораживания фруктов со льдом и без него.

Total No Frost

Равномерное распределение температуры

Наполненный продуктами холодильник с открытой дверцей и наклейка с 10-летней гарантией smart inverter compressor.

Повышенная энергоэффективность

Энергосбережение под ваш стиль жизни

Безупречный дизайн

Придайте современности своей встроенной кухне

Дополните кухню в минималистском стиле встроенным в кухонный шкаф холодильником с плоской дверцей, который идеально вписывается в интерьер.

Современная кухня с холодильником, который идеально вписывается в прилегающие шкафы, напоминая встроенную модель.

Также доступен в других цветах

Цветовой чип для цвета essence black steel.

Черный

Цветовой чип для цвета metal sorbet.

Металлический

Цветовой чип для цвета prime silver.

Серебристый

Цветовой чип для цвета skin beige.

Бежевый

Вид с воздуха на холодильник, установленный рядом со стеной с нулевым зазором дверцы.

Нулевой зазор

Крупный план наклейки Hygiene Fresh внутри холодильника.

Hygiene Fresh

Крупный план мягкой светодиодной подсветки, эффективно распределяющей приятный для глаз свет в холодильнике.

Мягкая светодиодная подсветка

Крупный план квадратной ручки-кармана элегантного минималистского дизайна.

Квадратная ручка-карман

Изображение сладко спящего ребенка.

Спокойствие с тихим компрессором

Меньше шума с усовершенствованным тихо работающим компрессором LG Smart Inverter Compressor.

NatureFRESH™

Дольше сохраняет свежесть продуктов

Наслаждайтесь свежими продуктами благодаря контролю температуры и технологии охлаждения LG, которые дольше сохраняют свежесть продуктов.

Чаша с как будто только собранными овощами, свежесть которых поддерживается с помощью технологии охлаждения холодильника.

Сохранение свежести продуктов до 7 дней

LinearCooling™ сокращает колебания температуры до ±0,5℃, сохраняя свежесть продуктов до 7 дней.

График Linear cooling на фоне свежих овощей, демонстрирующий колебания температуры до ±0,5℃, что сохраняет свежесть продуктов.

*Изображение изделия приведено только в целях иллюстрации и может отличаться от реального изделия.

*На основе результатов испытаний UL с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG для измерения времени, которое требуется для уменьшения веса пекинской капусты на 5 % в отсеке для свежих продуктов холодильника LGE, оснащенного технологией Linear Cooling. Только некоторые модели. Результат может отличаться при использовании в реальных условиях.

Быстрое и равномерное охлаждение

DoorCooling+™ обеспечивает быстрое охлаждение, равномерно распределяющееся в сторону двери. Это не только поддерживает прохладную температуру напитков, но также благодаря специальным воздуховодам обеспечивает свежесть продуктов в любом отсеке холодильника.

Крупный план воздуховодов в передней части холодильника, обеспечивающих эффективное и равномерное охлаждение.

*Изображение изделия приведено только в целях иллюстрации и может отличаться от реального изделия.

*На основе результатов испытаний UL с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG для измерения времени, которое требуется для уменьшения веса пекинской капусты на 5 % в отсеке для свежих продуктов холодильника LGE, оснащенного технологией Linear Cooling. Только некоторые модели. Результат может отличаться при использовании в реальных условиях.

Регулируемая температура

FRESHConverter™ сохраняет оптимальную температуру для каждого продукта или группы продуктов, например, мяса, рыбы и овощей.

Крупный план регулятора fresh converter на фоне мяса, установленного на соответствующий уровень температуры для мяса из возможных настроек для мяса, рыбы и овощей.

Мгновенный порыв холодного воздуха

Благодаря экспресс-охлаждению в виде мощного стремительного порыва холодного воздуха сохраняется свежесть продуктов.

Крупный план кнопки экспресс-охлаждения в верхней части холодильника.

Свежесть и удобство благодаря Multi Air Flow

Благодаря технологии Total No Frost и функции Multi Air Flow сохраняется свежесть в любом отсеке холодильника. Вам не нужно вручную убирать лед и иней.

Морозильная камера с системой предупреждения образования льда равномерно охлаждает и циркулирует холодный воздух, сохраняя свежесть продуктов во всех отсеках холодильника.

Удобство

Максимальное удобство для вашей кухни

Удобное решение для хранения предметов, которые должны располагаться определенным образом, под разным углом, формой или положении.

Удобное хранение больших и высоких предметов

Складная полка в 2 сложения с регулировкой высоты полки и пространства позволяет размещать продукты различного размера, а также высокие и объемные предметы.

Удобство хранения крупных предметов

Большая морозильная камера позволяет хранить крупные продукты, такие как замороженное мясо и рыбу в больших количествах.

Повышенная энергоэффективность

Эффективное охлаждение и энергопотребление

Smart Inverter Compressor™ регулирует скорость двигателя, обеспечивая эффективное охлаждение и энергосбережение, а также гарантируя долгий срок службы с 10-летней гарантией.

Холодильник с эффективной системой охлаждения smart inverter compressor и наклейкой с 10-летней гарантией работы компрессора.

*Испытание проведено согласно стандарту «KS C ISO 15502» (модель: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*Изображение изделия приведено только в целях иллюстрации и может отличаться от реального изделия.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

Характеристики

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

    253

  • Тип компрессора

    Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

  • Отделка (двери)

    Серебристый

Все характеристики

БАЗОВЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

  • УРОВЕНЬ ЭНЕРГОЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

    A++

  • Тип продукта

    B/Морозильная камера

  • Стандартная/встраиваемая ширина

    Глубина стойки

ОБЪЕМ

  • Общий объем морозильной камеры (л)

    130

  • Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)

    247

  • Общий объем (л)

    377

  • Полезный объем, морозильная камера (л)

    110

  • Объем хранения в холодильнике (л)

    190

  • Полезный объем (л)

    344

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Сигнал открытой двери

    Нет

  • Быстрая заморозка

    Да

  • Внешний LED-дисплей управления

    Да [Внешний LED]

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Масса упаковки (кг)

    80

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • Масса продукта (кг)

    73

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Охлаждение двери+

    Да

  • ЛИНЕЙНОЕ охлаждение

    Нет

ОТСЕК ДЛЯ ЗАМОРОЗКИ

  • Ящик_морозильной камеры

    3 прозрачных

СИСТЕМА ЛЬДА И ВОДЫ

  • Автоматический генератор льда

    Нет

  • Ручной_генератор льда

    Нормальный лоток для льда

  • Диспенсер только для воды

    Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Материал двери

    VCM

  • Отделка (двери)

    Серебристый

  • Плоский металлический канал (Metal Fresh)

    R Метал

  • Тип рукоятки

    Горизонтальный карман

ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ

  • Тип компрессора

    Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

  • Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

    253

  • Уровень шума (дБ)

    35

ОТСЕК ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКА

  • Стеллаж для бутылок (винных)

    Нет

  • Прозрачная_корзина в двери

    3

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Нет

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Да

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Нет

  • Освещение холодильника

    Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

  • Складная Полка

    1-ступенчатое складывание

  • Полка_Закаленное стекло

    1

  • Овощной ящик

    Да (2)

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Да

Найти локально

Опробуйте это изделие рядом с вашим домом.

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами