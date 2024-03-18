Холодильник GC-B509MLWM LG DoorCooling+™ 384л

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DoorCooing+

Технология DoorCooling+™

Равномерное и Быстрое Охлаждение

Благодаря равномерному и быстрому охлаждению напитки будут холодными, а продукты останутся свежими.

*Согласно результатам внутренних испытаний компании LG по сравнению времени, необходимого для снижения температуры в корзине верхней двери с 24,8℃ до 8℃, между моделями LGE без технологии DoorCooling+™ (GBB60NSZHE) и с технологией DoorCooling+™ (GBP32SWLZN). 

*Фактический результат может зависеть от использования. 

**Изображения изделия приведены исключительно с целью иллюстрации и могут отличаться от реального изделия. 

*Технология DoorCooling+™ должна прекратить работу при открытии двери. 

multi air flow

Система многопоточного охлаждения Multi Air Flow

Оптимальная Температура Везде

Воздух циркулирует во всех направлениях, сохраняя продукты свежими, куда бы вы их ни поставили.

*Система Multi-Air Flow была разработана для поддержания идеального уровня температуры с целью сохранения свежести продуктов на более длительный срок. Цифровые датчики постоянно контролируют условия внутри холодильника, а вентиляционные отверстия стратегически расположены по всему периметру для окружения продуктов холодным воздухом с целью сохранения их свежести в любое время. 

Рука, направленная вперед, держит телефон на фоне холодильника. На экране телефона отображается приложение Smart Diagnosis для оповещений о техническом обслуживании.

Smart Diagnosis™

Будьте на Шаг Впереди

Устраняйте малейшие неисправности и получайте оповещения о необходимости обслуживания, чтобы не обращаться в службу поддержки. 

*Требуется совместимый смартфон, для приложения LG ThinQ® требуется Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) или более поздняя версия или iOS 9 или более поздняя версия. (Функция NFC не работает в iOS)

*Найдите приложение LG ThinQ в Google Play Store или Apple App Store на смартфоне. Для загрузки и установки приложения следуйте инструкциям.

*Бытовая техника поддерживает только сети Wi-Fi с частотой 2,4 ГГц. Для проверки частоты сети обратитесь к поставщику услуг Интернета или обратитесь к руководству по эксплуатации беспроводного маршрутизатора. 

*Для получения подробной информации обратитесь к руководству пользователя.

Квадратная ручка-карман

Элегантный и Практичный Минимализм

Перенавешиваемая дверь*

Дверь, регулируемая под ваши потребности

Нулевой Зазор

Более плотное и лучшее прилегание

*Перенавешивание двери должно выполняться уполномоченным специалистом по установке или обслуживанию. Если это не так, гарантия на двери не распространяется. Может взиматься плата за обслуживание. Свяжитесь с продавцом для получения подробной информации.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

Характеристики

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

595 x 2030 x 682

Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

260

Тип компрессора

Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

Отделка (двери)

Темно-графитовая сталь

Все характеристики

БАЗОВЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

УРОВЕНЬ ЭНЕРГОЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

A++

Тип продукта

B/Морозильная камера

Стандартная/встраиваемая ширина

Глубина стойки

ОБЪЕМ

Общий объем морозильной камеры (л)

127

Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)

292

Объем хранения в холодильнике (л)

277

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Сигнал открытой двери

Да

Быстрая заморозка

Да

Внешний LED-дисплей управления

Да [Внешний LED]

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Масса упаковки (кг)

83

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

595 x 2030 x 682

Масса продукта (кг)

75

ФУНКЦИИ

Охлаждение двери+

Да

ЛИНЕЙНОЕ охлаждение

Да

ОТСЕК ДЛЯ ЗАМОРОЗКИ

Ящик_морозильной камеры

3 прозрачных

СИСТЕМА ЛЬДА И ВОДЫ

Автоматический генератор льда

Нет

Ручной_генератор льда

Нормальный лоток для льда

Диспенсер только для воды

Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Материал двери

VCM

Отделка (двери)

Темно-графитовая сталь

Плоский металлический канал (Metal Fresh)

Нет

Тип рукоятки

Горизонтальный карман

ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ

Тип компрессора

Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

260

ОТСЕК ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКА

Стеллаж для бутылок (винных)

Нет

Прозрачная_корзина в двери

4

Fresh 0 Zone

Нет

Hygiene Fresh+

Нет

Освещение холодильника

Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

Складная Полка

1-ступенчатое складывание

Полка_Закаленное стекло

2

Овощной ящик

Да (2)

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

Умная диагностика

Да

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Да

