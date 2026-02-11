About Cookies on This Site

Холодильник GC-B509SBSM LG DoorCooling+™ 384л

Холодильник GC-B509SBSM LG DoorCooling+™ 384л

GC-B509SBSM
Вид спереди Холодильник GC-B509SBSM LG DoorCooling+™ 384л(GC-B509SBSM)
Основные характеристики

  • Технология DoorCooling⁺
  • Total No Frost
  • Увеличенный объем
  • Нулевой зазор
  • Складная полка в два сложения
Больше
Door Cooling⁺™

Door Cooling⁺™

Умный (Smart)

Умный (Smart)
Инверторный компрессор

10 лет гарантии на Смарт Инверторный компрессор

10 лет гарантии на Смарт Инверторный компрессор

Cистема Total No Frost

Cистема Total No Frost

Экономия электроэнергии

Экономия электроэнергии

Низкий уровень шума

Низкий уровень шума

Многопоточное охлаждение Multi Air Flow

Многопоточное охлаждение Multi Air Flow

DoorCooling ™

Быстрое и равномерное охлаждение

Панель холодного воздуха в верхней части холодильника обеспечивает на 32%* более быстрое и равномерное охлаждение, чтобы ваши продукты сохранялись свежими еще дольше.


*На основе UL (Underwriters Laboratories «Андеррайтерс Лабораторис») теста № 4788696859-c от 26.12.2018 (Корея, 170 Сонгсанпэчонг-ро, Сонгсан-гу, Чанвон-ши, Генгсангнам-до 642-711) по сравнению времени, затраченного на охлаждение с 24,8°С до 8°С в моделях LG GBB60NSZHE (без технологии Дор Кулинг ) и GBB72NSDFN (c технологией Дор Кулинг). Охлаждение происходит быстрее у модели GBB72NSDFN на 32,6%.

Холодильник LG GC-B509SMSM с нижней морозильной камерой, с технологией DoorCooling+ с низким уровнем шума.

Тихая работа

Уровень шума в новых холодильниках LG DoorCooling 36 дБ, что на 25% ниже,
чем в предыдущих моделях. Тихая и надежная работа, чтобы ничего не нарушало вашего спокойствия дома.


Холодильник LG GC-B509SMSM с нижней морозильной камерой, с полкой в 2 сложения для высоких бутылок и кастрюль.


Простое и удобное хранение

Усовершенствованная складная полка теперь имеет два этапа сложения, что позволяет хранить крупные и габаритные продукты или блюда.

LG Складная полка в два сложения
LG ThinQ™

Умный контроль холодильника

Со смартфоном и приложением LG ThinQ™ вы можете удаленно регулировать настройки температуры, чтобы всегда быть готовым к шумной вечеринке.

*СмартСинк. *Для приложения LG ThinQ требуется совместимый смартфон с Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) или более поздней версии или IOS 9 или более поздней версии.

Multi Air Flow

Многопоточное
охлаждение
Multi Air Flow*

Система многопоточного охлаждения
(Multi Air Flow) равномерно распределяет холодный
воздух для того, чтобы продукты оставались
свежими дольше даже на верхних
полках холодильника.

*Мульти Эар Флоу.
*Фото может не соответствовать просматриваемой модели. Все параметры уточняйте в спецификациях.

Smart Inverter* компрессор

Smart Inverter* компрессор

Smart Inverter* компрессор отличается экономичностью и меньшим уровнем шума по сравнению с моделями с обычным компрессором.

*1 год гарантии на холодильник
*10 лет гарантии на инверторный компрессор (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Функция Smart Diagnosis™ от LG — это быстрый и легкий способ выявить и устранить неполадки. Просто позвоните на горячую линию поддержки клиентов LG и поместите телефон на холодильник. После этого холодильник установит соединение с компьютером, который выполнит диагностику в считанные секунды и предоставит мгновенное решение.

*1 год гарантии на холодильник
*10 лет гарантии на инверторный компрессор (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

 *Изображения изделий на фото и видео приведены только в целях иллюстрации и могут отличаться по характеристикам и внешнему виду от приобретенной модели.

Более легкий доступ к отсеку объемом 384 литров

Более легкий доступ к отсеку объемом 384 литров

Все 384 литров пространтсва вы сможете настроить и приспособить под себя

*Модель на фото может отличаться по характеристикам и внешнему виду от представленных моделей.

Нулевой зазор

Нулевой зазор

С нулевым зазором холодильник LG можно ставить вплотную к стене и открывать дверь на 90°. Благодаря этому ящики выдвигаются беспрепятственно.
ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

Полезный объем (л)
384
Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)
595 x 2030 x 682
ОСНОВНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ
DoorCooling⁺
ОСОБЕННОСТИ
Умный (Смарт) Инверторный компрессор, Нулевой зазор, Total No Frost, Увеличенный объем, Fresh Balancer, Fresh Converter, Складная полка в 2 сложения

Характеристики

  • РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС - Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

    595 x 2030 x 682

  • ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ - Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

    260

  • ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ - Тип компрессора

    Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

  • МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА - Отделка (двери)

    Матовый черный PCM

Все характеристики

БАЗОВЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

  • УРОВЕНЬ ЭНЕРГОЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

    A++

  • Тип продукта

    B/Морозильная камера

  • Стандартная/встраиваемая ширина

    Глубина стойки

ОБЪЕМ

  • Общий объем морозильной камеры (л)

    127

  • Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)

    292

  • Общий объем (л)

    419

  • Полезный объем, морозильная камера (л)

    107

  • Объем хранения в холодильнике (л)

    277

  • Полезный объем (л)

    384

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Сигнал открытой двери

    Да

  • Быстрая заморозка

    Да

  • Внешний LED-дисплей управления

    Кнопка-88-белая

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

    595 x 2030 x 682

  • Масса продукта (кг)

    75

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Bремя уборки

    Нет

  • Охлаждение двери+

    Да

  • InstaView

    Нет

  • ЛИНЕЙНОЕ охлаждение

    Да

ОТСЕК ДЛЯ ЗАМОРОЗКИ

  • Ящик_морозильной камеры

    3 прозрачных

СИСТЕМА ЛЬДА И ВОДЫ

  • Автоматический генератор льда

    Нет

  • Ручной_генератор льда

    Нормальный лоток для льда

  • Диспенсер только для воды

    Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Материал двери

    PCM

  • Отделка (двери)

    Матовый черный PCM

  • Плоский металлический канал (Metal Fresh)

    R Метал

  • Тип рукоятки

    Декор распылителя кармана

ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ

  • Тип компрессора

    Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

  • Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

    260

  • Уровень шума (дБ)

    36

ОТСЕК ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКА

  • Стеллаж для бутылок (винных)

    Нет

  • Прозрачная_корзина в двери

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Нет

  • Освещение холодильника

    Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

  • Складная Полка

    1-ступенчатое складывание

  • Полка_Закаленное стекло

    2

  • Овощной ящик

    Да (2)

  • Ящик для овощей

    Нет

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Да

