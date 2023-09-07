About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Изображение саундбара LG с OLED серии C

Саундбар LG USC9S

Идеальное дополнение для LG OLED серии С

Наслаждайтесь захватывающим звуком и безупречным дизайном.

Идеальное дополнение для LG OLED серии С Узнать больше Идеальное дополнение для LG OLED серии С Купить сейчас
Изображение баннера с промо-акцией скидки 50% на указанный саундбар

Промо-акция: скидка 50% на указанный саундбар LG

При покупке указанных телевизоров LG

Промо-акция: скидка 50% на указанный саундбар LG Узнать больше
Изображение баннера 5-летней гарантии на панели

5 лет гарантии на панель

Уверенность год за годом

5 лет гарантии на панель Узнать больше
Изображение баннера средства подбора бытовой техники

Подбор идеальной бытовой техники

Не уверены, какой продукт вам нужен?

Подбор идеальной бытовой техники Узнать больше

Изображение идеального сочетания для потрясающего звука

ภาพของ Soundbar USC9S ที่เข้ากันได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบกับ LG OLED C Series
LG SoundBar USC9S

Идеальное дополнение дляLG OLED серии С

Наслаждайтесь захватывающим звуком и безупречным дизайном.

Идеальное дополнение дляLG OLED серии С Узнать больше Идеальное дополнение дляLG OLED серии С Купить сейчас
Изображение геймплея.

Геймплей с VRR/ALLM

Лучший игровой опыт с VRR/ALLM

Изображение телевизора с саундбаром LG, на экране которого демонстрируется потоковое вещание музыки в HD-качестве

Потоковое вещание музыки в HD-качестве

Совместимость с Spotify и Tidal Connect

Изображение саундбара LG, демонстрирующее возможности подключения

Подключение к платформе

Расширенная совместимость для работы с Google

Изображение приложения LG XBOOM

Как использовать приложение XBOOM

Узнать больше
Изображение баннера «Инновации для лучшего будущего планеты»

Еще один способ отображения стиля

Узнать больше
Изображение баннера «Расширьте горизонты своей жизни»

Какой саундбар LG подойдет вам?

Узнать больше
A man is listening music with LG TONE Free with ANC Mode on
LG TONE Free UT90Q

ได้ยินแม้เสียงของความเงียบ

ด้วย Adaptive ANC ที่ปรับปรุงใหม่ของ LG TONE Free
ได้ยินแม้เสียงของความเงียบ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม ได้ยินแม้เสียงของความเงียบ ซื้อตอนนี้
1
ระบบ ANC  ที่ได้รับการพัฒนามากขึ้น

ตัดเสียงรบกวน เพิ่มคุณภาพเสียง

2
โหมดการฟัง

ตระหนักถึงสภาพแวดล้อมของคุณ

3
โหมดกระซิบ

การสนทนาที่ชัดเจนและเป็นส่วนตัวในพื้นที่ที่มีเสียงดัง

A woman is listening music with LG TONE Free
LG TONE Free UT90Q

หูฟัง Dolby Atmos อันดับ 1 ของโลก

ด้วย Dolby Head Tracking™ สำหรับทุกความบันเทิง
หูฟัง Dolby Atmos อันดับ 1 ของโลก ดูรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม หูฟัง Dolby Atmos อันดับ 1 ของโลก ซื้อเลย
This image shows the Dolby Atmos Head Tracking
Dolby Head Tracking™

หูฟังไร้สาย Dolby Atmos อันดับ 1 ของโลก

A man is listening music with LG TONE Free
ประสิทธิภาพที่เหมาะสม

ยกระดับเสียง พร้อมสวมใส่สบาย

A image of LG TONE Free connected through Plug & Wireless.
Plug & Wireless

เพียงเสียบเข้าเพื่อใช้อุปกรณ์ของคุณแบบไร้สาย