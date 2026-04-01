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LG Soundbar S30A с WOW Orchestra и WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S30A с WOW Orchestra и WOW Interface

S30A
Front view of LG Soundbar S30A с WOW Orchestra и WOW Interface S30A
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer
Bottom view of subwoofer
Front view of LG Soundbar S30A с WOW Orchestra и WOW Interface S30A
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer
Bottom view of subwoofer

Основные характеристики

  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • 2.1-канальный объемный звук
  • AI Sound Pro
Больше
LG Soundbar S30A расположен на однотонном фоне под освещением.

Универсальное дополнение для вашего LG TV

Наслаждайтесь более насыщенным, захватывающим 2.1-канальным звуком благодаря WOW Orchestra и AI Sound Pro

На левом изображении показаны 3 телевизора: Сцена и микрофон в руке женщины, репортер говорит в микрофон, держа в другой руке планшет, рядом лошадь. Под телевизорами размещена звуковая панель S30A с графикой эквалайзера. Внизу 3 иконки: МУЗЫКА, ГОЛОС и КИНО. В центре на телевизоре воспроизводится сцена концерта. Эффект виртуального звука одновременно исходит от телевизора, звуковой панели и сабвуфера. На изображении справа настенный телевизор показывает главный экран LG webOS, а звуковая панель S30A размещена под телевизором на телевизионной подставке. Слева частично показан пульт управления LG TV, а справа 4 иконки демонстрируют функции WOW Interface.

На левом изображении показаны 3 телевизора: Сцена и микрофон в руке женщины, репортер говорит в микрофон, держа в другой руке планшет, рядом лошадь. Под телевизорами размещена звуковая панель S30A с графикой эквалайзера. Внизу 3 иконки: МУЗЫКА, ГОЛОС и КИНО. В центре на телевизоре воспроизводится сцена концерта. Эффект виртуального звука одновременно исходит от телевизора, звуковой панели и сабвуфера. На изображении справа настенный телевизор показывает главный экран LG webOS, а звуковая панель S30A размещена под телевизором на телевизионной подставке. Слева частично показан пульт управления LG TV, а справа 4 иконки демонстрируют функции WOW Interface.

WOW Orchestra

Улучшите звук телевизора для эффекта полного погружения

Звук исходит как от телевизора, так и от звуковой панели, расширяя звуковое поле для более насыщенного и захватывающего впечатления. Звуковая панель воспроизводит основной звук, в то время как телевизор воспроизводит средние и высокие частоты для повышения четкости.

На экране LG TV на стене транслируется скрипичный концерт. Виртуальный звуковой эффект исходит одновременно из LG TV и LG Soundbar S30A, демонстрируя работу WOW Orchestra.

* Имитация изображений.

** Технология WOW Orchestra позволяет использовать динамики звуковой панели и телевизора одновременно, улучшая качество звука. Изображения служат только для иллюстрации; фактическое направление звука телевизионных динамиков может отличаться.

*** Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (поддержка QNED 80 ограничена для выпусков 2022, 2023 и 2025 годов), NANO 90/80 (только 2025 год), UHD UA75/UA73 (только 2025 год). Совместимые телевизоры могут отличаться по году выпуска.

**** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки некоторые сервисы WOW Orchestra могут быть недоступны. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления (телевизор и/или звуковая панель) требуется подключение к сети и/или приложение LG ThinQ

WOW Interface

Простое управление с помощью пульта LG TV

Оцените их идеальную гармонию в паре с LG TV. Управляйте режимом вашей звуковой панели, громкостью, подключением и другими настройками прямо с экрана с помощью пульта от телевизора.

Настенный телевизор показывает главный экран LG webOS, а звуковая панель S30A размещена под телевизором на телевизионной подставке. Слева частично показан пульт управления LG TV, а справа 4 иконки демонстрируют функции WOW Interface.

* Имитация изображений.

** Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями.

*** Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW Interface:OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ, совместимые телевизоры могут различаться в зависимости от года выпуска. 

**** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки некоторые сервисы WOW Interface могут быть недоступны. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления (телевизор и/или звуковая панель) требуется подключение к сети и/или приложение LG ThinQ

Настоящий оркестр с LG TV + LG саундбар

LG TV и LG саундбар работают вместе, создавая полную гармонию. WOW Orchestra объединяет динамики телевизора и звуковой панели для более насыщенного, заполняющего комнату звука, а WOW Interface позволяет легко управлять ими с помощью одного пульта. Наслаждайтесь более четкими диалогами, захватывающим звуком фильмов, спорта и игр, а также безупречным беспроводным подключением и превосходным качеством Dolby Atmos.

Объемный звук

Система объемного звука 2.1 мощностью 140W с сабвуфером создает насыщенное и реалистичное звуковое пространство.

Показан телевизор с научным контентом, а прямо под ним расположена звуковая панель S30A. На полу также стоит сабвуфер звуковой панели. Белые полупрозрачные звуковые волны исходят от звуковой панели и сабвуфера.

* Имитация изображений.

AI Sound Pro

ИИ анализирует жанр и выбирает оптимальный из трех звуковых режимов. Автоматическая настройка звукового режима с помощью аналитики.

* Имитация изображений.

Управление через приложение LG ThinQ в телефоне

Удобное подключение устройства, регулировка громкости и звуковых режимов в приложении ThinQ.

Сделаем жизнь лучше

LG стремится к улучшению жизни для всех. Мы изменяем производственные процессы, чтобы использовать устойчивые материалы, включая вторичные полимеры. Мы продолжим исследовать и внедрять новые технологии для обеспечения устойчивого развития. Наши продукты – подтверждение нашего обязательства.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Общие сведения - Количество каналов

    2.1

  • Общие сведения - Выходная мощность

    140 W

  • Размеры (ШхВхГ) - Главный

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Размеры (ШхВхГ) - Сабвуфер

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • AAC

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Кодек Bluetooth

    SBC / AAC

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.3

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    Yes(1)

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • Управление саундбаром

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Размер коробки

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

  • Главный

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    2.1

  • Количество динамиков

    3 EA

  • Выходная мощность

    140 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

  • Версия HDMI

    1.4

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

    15 W

  • Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

    18 W

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

    0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

  • WOW Orchestra

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    7.9 kg

  • Главный

    1.7 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    4.5 kg

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