About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Саундбар LG S70TY

Саундбар LG S70TY

S70TY
Front view of Саундбар LG S70TY S70TY
Вид сверху на LG Soundba LG S70TY и сабвуфер
Вид спереди на LG Soundba LG S70TY
Вид сверху на LG Soundba LG S70TY
Вид сверху на центральный канал динамика LG Soundbar S70TY
Вид сверху на боковой угол LG Soundbar S70TY
Угловой вид LG Soundbar S70TY
Угловой вид сабвуфера
Угловой вид сабвуфера
Вид спереди 65-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Вид спереди 75-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Угловой вид 65-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Угловой вид 75-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Front view of Саундбар LG S70TY S70TY
Вид сверху на LG Soundba LG S70TY и сабвуфер
Вид спереди на LG Soundba LG S70TY
Вид сверху на LG Soundba LG S70TY
Вид сверху на центральный канал динамика LG Soundbar S70TY
Вид сверху на боковой угол LG Soundbar S70TY
Угловой вид LG Soundbar S70TY
Угловой вид сабвуфера
Угловой вид сабвуфера
Вид спереди 65-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Вид спереди 75-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Угловой вид 65-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера
Угловой вид 75-дюймового LG QNED, LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфера

Основные характеристики

  • Полное соответствие Soundbar для телевизоров LG, разработанное для усиления телевизоров LG и удобного кронштейна LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Полные звуковые ландшафты от Dolby Atmos, центральный динамик, направленный вверх
  • Простое управление через телевизор с интерфейсом WOW, плюс симфонический звук от WOW Orchestra
  • Плавный звук для игр 120 Гц с поддержкой VRR/ALLM
  • Усиленные развлечения с 3.1.1-канальным объемным звуком
Больше

Изображения, используемые в обзоре продукта ниже, предназначены для ознакомительных целей. Для точного представления обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы.

Саундбар LG на черном фоне демонстрирует свой дизайн, начиная с левого угла, а затем разворачивается, чтобы показать весь саундбар. Телевизор LG QNED TV появляется вместе с кронштейном Synergy. Саундбар устанавливается на кронштейн Synergy и прижимается к стене, при этом ниже на экране телевизора видно изображение человека, играющего на гитаре.

Оптимальное качество звука, достойное LG QNED

Дополните впечатления от LG QNED саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звуковыми характеристиками.

Завораживающие звуковые ландшафты окружают вас

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Саундбары LG идеально дополняют впечатления от просмотра на телевизорах LG

Дизайн, идеально сочетающийся с LG QNED

Прекрасно сочетается с LG QNED

Оцените визуальную гармонию LG QNED и совершенно нового саундбара LG Crest Design для изысканных интерьеров.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Кронштейн Synergy

Безупречное сочетание с LG QNED

Кронштейн Synergy специально разработан для идеальной интеграции с вашим телевизором LG QNED, обеспечивая визуальную гармонию и улучшая аудиовыступление.

*Относится к моделям QNED 2024 года QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

**Кронштейн Synergy поставляется с 1-полюсной или 2-полюсной подставкой, которая может отличаться в зависимости от страны/продукта.

***Кронштейн Synergy можно приобрести отдельно.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями.

***Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW-интерфейсом: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Телевизоры, совместимые с FHD 63, могут отличаться по году выпуска.

****Телевизоры, совместимые с функцией WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Совместимые телевизоры могут отличаться по году выпуска. Поддержка QNED 80 ограничена моделями 2022 и 2023 годов.

*****Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуги могут быть недоступны. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

******В зависимости от модели саундбара WOW Interface может отличаться.

Ощутите реалистичность звуковой панорамы

Центральный восходящий канал

Звуковые ландшафты помещают вас в эпицентр

Центральный канал, направленный вверх, создает более реалистичный звук, делая голоса более четкими, а действия на экране идеально синхронизированными со звуком — без задержек и прерывания.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

*Вышесказанное подтверждается исследованием собственных стандартов.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Dolby Atmos

Вечер кино звучит как в кинотеатре с Dolby Atmos

Наслаждайтесь полным погружением в Dolby с Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos от телевизора и саундбара LG

На телевизоре LG OLED TV и звуковой панели LG Soundbar в современной городской квартире в боковом ракурсе воспроизводится фильм. Белые шарики, изображающие звуковые волны, проецируются вверх и вниз от звуковой панели Soundbar и телевизора, создавая звуковой купол в пространстве. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук

Виртуальный слой создает реалистичный звук

Трехуровневый пространственный звук добавляет виртуальный слой для создания вокруг вас звукового купола с более насыщенным звучанием.

La barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se encuentran en un apartamento de una gran ciudad. Aparecen tres bandas rojas, una cada vez, que representan capas virtuales y se unen para crear una cúpula sonora completa.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG находятся в большой городской квартире. Три красные полосы появляются по очереди, изображая виртуальные слои, и собираются вместе, создавая цельный звуковой купол.

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах «Кино» и «AI Sound Pro».

**Средний слой создается с помощью канала динамика саундбара. Звук передних и верхних динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля. При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

****При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

3.1.1-канальный превосходный звук

Завораживающий звук со всех сторон

Погрузитесь в атмосферу Dolby Atmos и DTS® Digital Surround™ с акустической системой 500-ваттного 5.1.1-канального объемного звука, сабвуфером и задними динамиками.

"Саундбар LG, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной небоскреба, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят от саундбара, огибая диван. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X"

"Саундбар LG, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной небоскреба, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят от саундбара, огибая диван. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X"

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Интеллектуальный звук знает ваши предпочтения

Многоканальный звук

Ощутите необъятное и выразительное звуковое чудо

Саундбар LG преобразует базовый 2-канальный звук в многоканальный, обеспечивая глубокое звучание, резонирующее в вашем пространстве.

Una cálida zona gris a efectos de diseño.

Саундбар LG, LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG излучает три ответвления звуковых волн, сделанных из белых капель, которые плавают по дну пола. Рядом с саундбаром находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу.

2 канала

Саундбар LG, LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG излучает три ответвления звуковых волн, сделанных из белых капель, которые плавают по нижней части пола. Еще больше звуковых волн из белых капель загораются сверху саундбара. Рядом с саундбаром находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу. В целом они создают эффект купола по всей комнате.

Многоканальный

*Интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования применяет звук для каждого канала в режимах «AI Sound Pro», «Кино», «Clear Voice Pro», «Игра» и «Спорт».

**Многоканальный звук воспроизводится с помощью интеллектуального алгоритма восходящего микширования. Этот алгоритм не применим к стандартному режиму или режиму «Музыка». Технология Bass Blast не использует интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования а копирует 2-канальную информацию и выводит ее на все каналы. 

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Работает в гармонии с вашими предпочтениями

Интенсивный игровой процесс

Звук синхронизируется с каждым кадром

Освободите порты на телевизоре и подключите консоли к саундбару LG без ущерба для графических характеристик. Поддержка VRR/ALLM обеспечивает игровой процесс без разрывов и с низкой задержкой ввода.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG TV показаны вместе. На экране отображается игра с гоночным автомобилем.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG TV показаны вместе. На экране отображается игра с гоночным автомобилем.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Телевизор, саундбар и консоль должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.

***Пропускная способность VRR ограничена контентом с частотой 60 Гц.

****Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети. 

*****HDCP 2.3 поддерживает контент с разрешением 4K. Поддержка 120 Гц зависит от устройства, а для 4K поддерживается вплоть до YCbCr4:2:0.

Чистый звук для чистой планеты

Переработанные материалы внутри

Внутренние детали изготовлены из переработанного пластика

В верхней и нижней частях саундбара LG используется переработанный пластик. Доказательство приверженности более экологичному подходу к производству саундбаров.

"Здесь представлены фронтальная перспектива саундбара сзади и изображение саундбара в металлической рамке спереди. Наклонный вид задней части металлической рамы саундбара с надписью «Переработанный пластик», указывающей на край рамы."

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Переработанные материалы снаружи

Ткань джерси из пластиковых бутылок

Все саундбары LG разрабатываются с особой тщательностью, чтобы обеспечить высокий процент использования вторичных материалов. Глобальный стандарт вторичной переработки подтверждает, что полиэстеровая ткань джерси изготовлена из пластиковых бутылок.

На пиктограмме изображены пластиковые бутылки, а под ними — слова «пластиковые бутылки». Стрелка с правой стороны указывает на символ переработки, под которым находится фраза «Возрождаются в форме полиэстеровой джерси». Стрелка с правой стороны указывает на левую часть саундбара LG, а под ней — фраза «Саундбар LG с переработанной тканью».

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Упаковка из целлюлозы

Упаковка изготовлена из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбар LG получил сертификат компании SGS как экопродукт благодаря замене внутренней упаковки со вспененного EPS (пенополистирола) и пластиковых пакетов на переработанную формованную целлюлозу — экологически чистую альтернативу, которая по-прежнему защищает изделие.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de Energy Star Logotipo de SGS Eco Product

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Общие сведения - Количество каналов

    3.1.1

  • Общие сведения - Выходная мощность

    400 W

  • Размеры (ШхВхГ) - Главный

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Размеры (ШхВхГ) - Сабвуфер

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Кабель HDMI

    Да

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • AAC

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

  • DTS:X

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

    Да

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI вход

    1

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Беспроводной тыловой готов

    Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • Управление саундбаром

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Главный

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    3.1.1

  • Количество динамиков

    7 EA

  • Выходная мощность

    400 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • 120 Гц

    Да

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

  • Dolby Vision

    Да

  • HDR10

    Да

  • Pass-through

    Да

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Да

  • VRR / ALLM

    Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Выборка

    24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

    33 W

  • Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

    33 W

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

    0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Да

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Музыка

    Да

  • Спорт

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    13.3 kg

  • Главный

    3.0 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    5.7 kg

Что говорят

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами