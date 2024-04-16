Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Саундбар LG для телевизора с 5.1.3-канальным звуком S80TR Dolby Atmos

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Саундбар LG для телевизора с 5.1.3-канальным звуком S80TR Dolby Atmos

S80TR

Саундбар LG для телевизора с 5.1.3-канальным звуком S80TR Dolby Atmos

Вид спереди на звуковую панель LG Soundbar S80TR и сабвуфер

Изображения, используемые в обзоре изделия ниже, приведены в ознакомительных целях. Обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы, чтобы получить точное представление.

LG Soundbar на cерой поверхности на сером фоне в угловой воздушной перспективе.

Улучшение впечатлений от просмотра телевизора LG TV благодаря первоклассному саундбару

Дополните впечатления от телевизора LG TV саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звучанием

Потрясающие звуковые ландшафты

Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальное выступление. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от звуковой панели Soundbar, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

*Имитация изображений. 

Ощутите реализм звуковой панорамы

Центральный восходящий канал

Звуковые ландшафты помещают вас в эпицентр

Центральный восходящий канал создает более реалистичный звук, делая голоса более четкими, а действия на экране идеально синхронизированными с аудио — без задержек и прерываний.

Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальное выступление. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от звуковой панели. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

* Вышесказанное подтверждается исследованием собственных стандартов.
**Имитация изображений.

Надпись «НЕЗАБЫВАЕМЫЕ ВПЕЧАТЛЕНИЯ» в зелено-желтом градиентном узоре.

Саундбары LG дополняют телевизоры LG TV

Технология Dolby Atmos

С Dolby Atmos вечер просмотра кино проходит как в кинотеатре

Откройте для себя идеальные возможности Dolby с помощью Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos в саундбарах LG для телевизоров LG TV.

На телевизоре LG OLED TV и звуковой панели LG Soundbar в современной городской квартире в боковом ракурсе воспроизводится фильм. Белые шарики, изображающие звуковые волны, проецируются вверх и вниз от звуковой панели Soundbar и телевизора, создавая звуковой купол в пространстве. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X

* Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
** Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Имитация изображений.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук

Виртуальный слой придает звуку реалистичности

Трехуровневый звук добавляет слой для создания звукового купола с насыщенным звуком.

LG Soundbar, задние динамики и LG TV находятся в большой городской квартире. Три красные полосы появляются по очереди в виде виртуальных слоев и создают цельный звуковой купол.

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах «Кино» и «AI Sound Pro».
** Средний слой создается с помощью канала динамика звуковой панели Soundbar. Звук передних и верхних динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля. При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.
***Имитация изображений.
****При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

5.1.3-канальный звук

Потрясающий звук

Улучшите звук вашего телевизора LG TV благодаря 580-ваттному 5.1.3-канальному звуку, сабвуферу, восходящим задним динамикам и захватывающему совершенству Dolby Atmos с DTS:X.

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV, задние динамики и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной небоскреба, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят из звуковой панели Soundbar, огибая диван и жилое пространство. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X

* Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
** Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Имитация изображений.

2-канальные задние динамики

Задние динамики обеспечивают беспроводную свободу

Задние динамики можно установить в любом месте помещения, не беспокоясь о проводах, что обеспечивает безупречную интеграцию для захватывающего звучания.

*Имитация изображений.

На экране демонстрируется уютный концерт в гостиной. Меню WOW Interface появляется в виде накладки, и пользователь переходит к настройкам звуковой панели.

WOW Interface

Простота прямо под рукой

Получите доступ к WOW Interface в LG TV для управления саундбаром, например, для изменения режимов звука, профилей и доступа к другим функциям даже во время просмотра.

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной, где воспроизводится музыкальное выступление. Белые капли создают звуковые волны, которые устремляются вверх и вперед от звуковой панели Soundbar и проецируются на телевизор. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

WOW Orchestra

Сочетание со звуком LG TV

Уникальный звук, диапазон и тональные качества звуковой панели LG Soundbar и телевизора LG TV гармонично сочетаются, создавая захватывающее звучание.

Саундбар LG Soundbar под телевизором LG TV крупным планом. Символ подключения находится между саундбаром LG Soundbar и телевизором LG TV, на котором показана беспроводная работа WOWCAST.

Поддержка WOWCAST

Смотрите телевизор, не отвлекаясь

Благодаря WOWCAST Саундбар LG Soundbar подключается к телевизору LG TV беспроводным способом и обеспечивает поддержку многоканального звука без потерь.

*Имитация изображений. 
**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями.
***Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Телевизоры, совместимые с FHD 63, могут отличаться по году выпуска.
****Телевизоры, совместимые с функцией WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Совместимые телевизоры могут отличаться по году выпуска. Поддержка QNED 80 ограничена моделями 2022 и 2023 годов.
*****Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуги могут быть недоступны. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.
******В зависимости от модели звуковой панели WOW Interface может отличаться.

Настройка звука под ваш вкус

AI Room Calibration Pro

В гармонии с пространством без искажений

Саундбар сканирует комнату для поиска вас и задних динамиков и регулирует разницу в громкости и время задержки, обеспечивая непревзойденные впечатления от прослушивания, возникающие в задней части комнаты.

Теплая серая зона для дизайна.

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV, сабвуфер и задние динамики находятся в современной городской квартире. Фон затемняется, и поверх изображения с телевизора LG TV появляется наложение в виде сетки, как при сканировании пространства. Пунктирная линия идет от одного из задних динамиков, чтобы показать, что два задних динамика расположены линейно. Белые звуковые шарики собираются вместе и образуют волны, наполняя комнату звуком.

*AI Room Calibration Pro — это технология автоматической настройки звука, которая компенсирует условия, в которых находится Саундбар, с помощью алгоритмов, улучшающих звуковые характеристики.
** Поддерживает как входящие в комплект (6-канальные), так и дополнительные (2-канальные) задние динамики, при этом калибровка в зависимости от количества каналов ничем не отличается (входящие в комплект и дополнительные динамики калибруются с одинаковой разницей в уровне усиления и задержкой).
*** Работает по старому алгоритму '23, когда задние динамики не подключены.
**** При настройке задних динамиков можно использовать функцию AI Room Calibration Pro в приложении саундбара LG.
***** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.
******Имитация изображений.

Многоканальный звук

Ощутите огромное звуковое богатство

Саундбар LG преобразовывает 2-канальный звук в многоканальный, обеспечивая глубокое звучание, которое резонирует в вашем пространстве.

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG Soundbar излучает три ветви звуковых волн, состоящих из белых капель, которые плавают внизу. Рядом с саундбаром находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу.

2-канальный

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG Soundbar излучает три ветви звуковых волн, состоящих из белых капель, которые плавают внизу. Еще больше звуковых волн в виде белых капель поднимаются с верхней части саундбара. Рядом с Soundbar находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу. Вместе они создают эффект купола по всей комнате.

Многоканальный

* Интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования применяет настройки звука для каждого канала в режимах «AI Sound Pro», «Кино», «Clear Voice Pro», «Игра» и «Спорт».
** Многоканальный звук воспроизводится с помощью интеллектуального алгоритма восходящего микширования. Этот алгоритм не применим к стандартному режиму или режиму «Музыка». Технология Bass Blast не использует интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования, а копирует 2-канальную информацию и выводит ее на все каналы.
***Имитация изображений.

AI Sound Pro

Правильное звучание

Технология AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звукового впечатления.

LG Soundbar демонстрирует три разных экрана телевизора. На первом экране воспроизводится музыкальный концерт с поющей женщиной. Экран телевизора с новостями перемещается в центр, и начинается трансляция. Экран телевизора с экшн-сценой с бегущей по лестнице женщиной перемещается в центр, и начинается трансляция. Между телевизором и саундбаром Soundbar находится звуковая волна, меняющая цвет при переключении экрана телевизора на другой, что соответствует жанру.

*Имитация изображений.

Соответствует вашим предпочтениям

Интенсивный игровой процесс 

Синхронизация звука с каждым кадром

Освободите порты на телевизоре и подключайте консоли к саундбару LG без ущерба для графических характеристик. Низкая задержка ввода во время игры благодаря VRR/ALLM.

Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV показаны вместе. На экране отображается гоночная игра.

*Имитация изображений.
**В соответствии со стандартами спецификации HDMI 2.1 эта Саундбар поддерживает eARC, VRR и ALLM.
***Телевизор, Саундбар Soundbar и устройство-источник (например, игровая консоль) должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.
****VRR pass-through поддерживает контент с частотой 120 Гц. (Для 4K поддерживает YCbCr 4:2:0 / Для 1080p поддерживает 120 Гц)
***** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.
******HDCP 2.3 поддерживает контент с разрешением 4K. Поддержка 120 Гц зависит от устройства, а для 4K поддерживается вплоть до YCbCr4:2:0.

HD-стриминг

Стримы в потрясающем HD-качестве

Смотрите трансляции с любимых платформ без сжатия благодаря поддержке Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect и Google Cast в формате HD без потерь.

* Доступность контента и приложений может отличаться в зависимости от страны или региона.
** Для OTT-сервисов требуется отдельная подписка.
*** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Совместимость

Используйте любимую платформу

Саундбары LG теперь могут работать с большим количеством ИИ-сервисов. Вы можете легко управлять саундбаром с помощью выбранной вами платформы.

* Для некоторых функций требуется сторонняя подписка или учетная запись.
** Google является торговой маркой компании Google LLC, а Google Ассистент недоступен на некоторых языках и в некоторых странах.
*** Amazon, Alexa и все связанные с ними марки являются торговыми марками компании Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалов.
**** Apple, логотип Apple и Apple AirPlay 2 являются торговыми марками Apple Inc, зарегистрированными в США и других странах.
***** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.
******Имитация изображений.

Чистый звук для чистой планеты

Из пластика

Внутри из переработанного пластика

В саундбарах LG используется переработанный пластик. Экологичное производство саундбаров.

Здесь представлены фронтальная перспектива звуковой панели сзади и изображение звуковой панели в металлической рамке спереди. Наклонный вид задней части металлической рамы звуковой панели с надписью «Переработанный пластик», указывающей на край рамы.

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели звуковой панели.
**Имитация изображений.
***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Из бутылок

Ткань джерси из пластиковых бутылок

Все саундбары LG спроектированы с использованием восстановленных материалов. Глобальный стандарт вторичной переработки подтверждает, что полиэстеровая ткань джерси изготовлена из пластиковых бутылок.

На пиктограмме есть пластиковые бутылки со словами «пластиковые бутылки». Стрелка справа указывает на символ переработки с фразой «Возрождаются в виде полиэстеровой джерси». Стрелка справа указывает на левую часть звуковой панели LG Soundbar с фразой «Саундбар LG Soundbar с переработанной тканью».

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели звуковой панели.
**Имитация изображений.
***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Упаковка из целлюлозы

Упаковка изготовлена из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбар LG получил сертификат SGS как экопродукт ввиду замены внутренней упаковки с EPS (пенополистирола) и пластиковых пакетов на формованную целлюлозу — экологичную альтернативу, по-прежнему защищающую изделие.

Упаковка звуковой панели LG Soundbar на бежевом фоне с иллюстрированными деревьями. Логотип Energy Star Логотип экопродукта SGS

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.
**Имитация изображений.
***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • DTS:X

    Да

  • Главный

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Тыловой динамик

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Кабель HDMI

    Да

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • AAC

    Да

  • AAC+

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

  • DTS:X

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

    Да

  • HDMI вход

    1

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Беспроводной тыловой готов

    Да

  • Wi-Fi

    Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • Настройка звука под комнату (AI Room Calibration Pro), приложение

    Да

  • Управление саундбаром

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

  • WOW Orchestra

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Главный

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Тыловой динамик

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • 120 Гц

    Да

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

  • Dolby Vision

    Да

  • HDR10

    Да

  • Pass-through

    Да

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Да

  • VRR / ALLM

    Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Выборка

    24 бит/ 96 кГц

  • Повышающий бит / Повышающая дискретизация

    24 бит/ 96 кГц

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Музыка

    Да

  • Спорт

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    22.6 kg

  • Главный

    4.3 kg

  • Тыловой динамик (2 шт)

    2.34 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    10.0 kg

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами