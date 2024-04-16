Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Основные характеристики

  • Купольный высокочастотный динамик от Peerless
  • AI звук
  • AI калибровка
  • AI подсветка
  • Military Standard
  • IP67
Больше
Логотип «Победитель премии iF Design Award 2025»

xboom Grab

Премия iF Design Award — победитель

Логотип награды Digital Trends 2025

xboom Grab

Digital Trends — Лучшая технология CES 2025

Лучшие аудиопродукты CES 2025

Логотип Red dot winner 2025

xboom Grab

Red dot winner 2025 — Победитель

will.i.am в черном наряде и солнцезащитных очках держит перед собой xboom Grab.

Уникальное звучание xboom от will.i.am

Встречайте колонку xboom Grab созданная при участии will.i.am. Музыка, стиль и технологии объединились, чтобы подарить вам особое звучание.

will.i.am — архитектор впечатлений LG для xboom Grab

Компания LG привлекла will.i.am переосмыслить xboom как бренд, который выводит впечатления от прослушивания музыки на новый уровень благодаря совершенно новому звучанию и стилю. Девятикратный обладатель премии «Грэмми», will.i.am, несомненно, является настоящей иконой поп-культуры.

Все модели xboom by will.i.am профессионально доработаны will.i.am для обеспечения более сбалансированного звучания с более тёплым тембром. Обладая опытом в музыке и технологиях, will.i.am довёл xboom Grab до энергичного, динамичного звука в компактном корпусе.

Звуковой интерфейс

Уникальный звуковой интерфейс, созданный will.i.am

Каждый звук, сопровождающий работу нового X-Boom — включение/выключение, подключение по Bluetooth, регулировку громкости и многое другое — был эксклюзивно разработан will.i.am. Оцените невероятный звуковой интерфейс, созданный с точностью до мелочей.

will.i.am работает в студии, глядя на экран, расположенный под микрофоном.

Динамичное звучание от купольных твитеров, созданных Peerless

Акустика оснащена 16-мм купольным твитером от Peerless — датского бренда с более чем вековой историей в производстве премиальных аудиокомпонентов. Наслаждайся ярким и насыщенным фирменным звуком, идеально подходящим для активного отдыха на улице.

*Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

Создан для долговечности, сертифицирован по военному стандарту

Разработан для приключений на открытом воздухе. Прошел испытания по стандартам вооруженных сил США с подтвержденным прохождением всех 7 тестов на прочность. Создан прочным, чтобы выдерживать разнообразные условия любой среды.

xboom Grab размещен на камне, покрытом мхом. В правом верхнем углу размещен логотип военного стандарта.

*Фактические результаты или производительность могут варьироваться в зависимости от среды использования. 

**Подробности военных испытаний

- Стандарт испытаний: MIL-STD-810H

- Параметры испытаний: высокая температура, дождь, вибрация, удар, солевой туман, песчаная пыль и затопление

- Результат сертификации: ПРОЙДЕНА

- Дата сертификации: 18 декабря 2024 г.

xboom Grab размещен вертикально.

Слушай музыку везде — до 20 часов воспроизведения

Аккумулятор держит дольше, чем ты ожидаешь от компактной колонки. Grab работает до 20 часов без подзарядки.

*Указанное время воспроизведения основанона внутренних испытаниях при 50% громкости, с включенным Bluetooth и режимом улучшения голоса, и с выключенной подсветкой.
**Фактическое время воспроизведения может варьироваться.

xboom Grab размещен в шестиугольной форме, и за ним находится кучка земли слева и всплеск воды справа.

Защита от воды и пыли по стандарту IP67

Степень защиты IP67 позволяет наслаждаться музыкой в любых условиях — будь то вечеринка у бассейна или на пляже.

*Фактические результаты или производительность могут варьироваться в зависимости от среды использования. 

**IP67 обеспечивает полную защиту от пыли и других подобных частиц, а также полностью защищает от погружения в воду на глубину до 1 м на 30 минут.

Новый xboom Grab — надень ремешок и носи стильно

Создана, чтобы расширять границы и добавлять комфорта. Трубчатая форма легко ложится в руку и придаёт твоему образу оригинальности. Переноси и подвешивай колонку, как тебе удобно, с помощью ремешка.

В левом верхнем углу xboom Grab закреплен с помощью ремешка на чьем-то запястье. В правом верхнем углу xboom Grab размещен в держателе для бутылки с водой велосипеда. В левом нижнем углу will.i.am в белом наряде держит xboom Grab правой рукой. В правом нижнем углу will.i.am в черном наряде держит xboom Grab правой рукой.

AI звук под каждый жанр

Выбирай режим вручную — ритм, мелодия или голос — или доверься ИИ, который проанализирует аудио и подберёт наилучшие настройки под жанр.

will.i.am держит xboom Grab правой рукой.

AI калибровка

AI калибровка звука под пространство

AI определяет размеры и особенности помещения и настраивает звук, чтобы он был полным и чистым — будь то небольшая комната или просторное открытое пространство.

*Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

AI подсветка

AI подсветка, синхронизированная с музыкой

Искусственный интеллект распознаёт жанр музыки и подбирает оптимальное освещение под настроение: выбери между Ambient, Party или Voice режимами, а также следи за статусом устройства через информационную подсветку.

*Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

На круге радужного цвета по часовой стрелке расположены динамики xboom Stage 301, Bounce и Grab. Рядом с xboom Grab изображение кнопки Auracast размещено в круге.

Подключай несколько колонок и усиливай атмосферу с Auracast™

Создавай звуковую сеть, связывай устройства и делись музыкой через Auracast™ — достаточно нажать одну кнопку. Погружайся в объёмный звук, подключив разные колонки.

*Только модели Grab, Bounce и Stage 301, выпущенные в 2025 году, могут быть подключены друг к другу. 

**Представление носит иллюстративный характер. Фактический размер может варьироваться.

Моя кнопка

Контент в один клик

Открывайте эксклюзивный контент от xboom в одно касание — всё персонализируется в приложении LG ThinQ. Расслабьтесь с подборками для отдыха и восстановления, а также слушайте любимые треки с Apple Music или из локальных файлов без лишних действий.

Телефон с изображением приложения на нем и изображение виртуального приложения показаны с левой и правой стороны. Изображения приложения и логотип Apple Music находятся на левой стороне, а изображения приложения и логотип LG ThinQ — на правой стороне. Внизу показана верхняя часть xboom Grab с выделенной кнопкой «Моя кнопка».

*Доступ к контенту лечебной терапии можно получить после его загрузки через приложение ThinQ.

Печать

Все характеристики

