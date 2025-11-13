About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM XL7T

LG XBOOM XL7T

LG XBOOM XL7T

XL7T
Вид спереди с включенной подсветкой На панели динамической пиксельной подсветки отображается текст; XBOOM.
Показана левая сторона с включенной подсветкой. На панели динамической пиксельной подсветки отображается текст; Счастье.
Правая сторона выдвинута вперед с включенной подсветкой. На панели динамической пиксельной подсветки показан танцующий кактус.
Вид спереди на левую сторону. Показан логотип XBOOM.
Вид спереди на правую сторону. Показан логотип XBOOM.
Горизонтальный угол продукта. Вся подсветка включена.
Вид сзади под углом 45 градусов. Показаны кнопки, телескопическая ручка и колеса.
Вид на заднюю крышку.
Вид сверху под углом 45 градусов. Видны кнопки и логотип LG.
Крупный план разноцветной кольцевой подсветки и динамической пиксельной подсветки.
Крупный план под углом 45 градусов. Телескопическая ручка выдвинута.
Вид продукта спереди. Телескопическая ручка выдвинута.
Крупный план колеса.
Крупный план панели управления.
Основные характеристики

  • Выходная мощность 250 Вт и сабвуфер 8 дюймов
  • Динамическая пиксельная подсветка и многоцветное кольцевое освещение 
  • Выдвижная ручка и колёса 
  • 18 часов работы
  • Входы для микрофона и гитары
  • Степень защиты IPX4 
Больше
LG XBOOM XL5T стоит на сцене с включенной подсветкой с красно-оранжевым градиентом. За сценой люди наслаждаются музыкой.

Дерзкое звучание

Зажги вечеринку с LG XBOOM XL7T.

Громкий звук и множество развлечений для твоего настроения.

Короткий видеоролик о дизайне LG XBOOM XL7T. Воспроизвести видео.
LG XBOOM XL7T размещён в бесконечном пространстве. На стене изображены квадратные звуковые графики. В центре динамика увеличен 8-дюймовый гигантский сабвуфер, чтобы подчеркнуть его мощность в 250 Вт. От сабвуфера исходят звуковые волны.

Один большой сабвуфер

Тот, который обеспечивает сильный бас

LG XBOOM XL7T оснащён 8-дюймовым гигантским сабвуфером. Он обеспечивает мощный бас, наполняя пространство глубоким и насыщенным звуком.

Оптимизатор динамичного баса

Почувствуй бас даже на низкой громкости

Слушайте мощные басы в любое время. Оптимизатор динамических басов позволяет наслаждаться сбалансированным звучанием без искажения низких частот.

*Звук может отличаться в зависимости от источника звука.

2,5-дюймовые купольные твитеры

Чистый и чёткий звук

Будь то внутри помещения или на улице вы чётко услышите высокие частоты. А два 2,5-дюймовых купольных твитера обеспечивают ещё более качественное звучание

*Изображение смоделировано в иллюстративных целях.

Фронтальный вид динамика. Линии указывают на каждую часть подсветки. Сверху и снизу расположена двойная стробоскопическая подсветка. В центре многоцветная кольцевая подсветка с градиентом розового и циана. Сверху расположена динамическая пиксельная подсветка, отображающая персонажа кактуса.

Фронтальный вид динамика. Линии указывают на каждую часть подсветки. Сверху и снизу расположена двойная стробоскопическая подсветка. В центре многоцветная кольцевая подсветка с градиентом розового и циана. Сверху расположена динамическая пиксельная подсветка, отображающая персонажа кактуса.

XBOOM Световые эффекты для вечеринок

Сделай свою вечеринку завораживающей

Вечеринка заиграет по-новому с подсветкой LG XBOOM.

Создавай собственное световое шоу с анимацией и текстом, а яркие двойные стробоскопы произведут впечатление на всех гостей.

Крупный план динамической пиксельной подсветки, отображающей текст «Dance!». Ниже горит многоцветная кольцевая подсветка оранжевого цвета. За динамиком на пляже танцуют люди.

Дисплей с пиксельной графикой

Выражай эмоции с помощью текста

Ощути новое поколение с LG XBOOM XL7T.

На LED-дисплее можно отображать текстовые сообщения. Напиши свой текст в приложении XBOOM.

*Степень защиты IPX4, проверено в пресной воде. Динамик нельзя погружать в воду. Используйте осторожно рядом с бассейнами и морем.

Есть фиолетовая градиентная зона, ниже на диагональной чёрной области размещён текст. Динамик расположен посередине и демонстрирует динамическую пиксельную подсветку и многоцветную кольцевую подсветку.

Дисплей с пиксельной графикой

Пиксельная графика дарит волны веселья

Дисплей с пиксельной графикой также предлагает готовые анимации. На LED-панели можно показывать цветные узоры, визуальный эквалайзер или персонажей.

*Изображения могут отличаться от реального продукта.

Только текст
Текст расположен на чёрной области, рядом показаны пиктограммы движений многоцветной кольцевой подсветки: по часовой и против часовой стрелки, верхняя и нижняя полуокружности, левая и правая полуокружности, а также эффект вспышки. Динамик повернут на 45 градусов влево. Под динамиком — фиолетовая градиентная зона в декоративных целях. 8-дюймовый сабвуфер увеличен, чтобы подчеркнуть разнообразие цветов подсветки.

Многоцветная кольцевая подсветка

Сделай праздник ярче с кольцевой подсветкой

LG XBOOM XL7T представляет световое шоу под ритм музыки — многоцветная кольцевая подсветка. Свет танцует в такт с музыкой, наполняя вечеринку динамичной энергией.

*Изображения могут отличаться от реального продукта.

Настрой подсветку своей вечеринки

Используй функцию «My Pick» в приложении XBOOM, чтобы создать уникальное световое оформление для своей вечеринки. Выбирай анимации или вводи сообщения, чтобы добавить драйва и сделать вечеринку незабываемой!

Скриншот приложения XBOOM. Настраивайте подсветку прямо через приложение.

Иллюстрированные изображения LG XBOOM XL7S. Вверху — люди наслаждаются вечеринкой у бассейна, рядом стоят два динамика LG XBOOM XL7S, а за ними — звуковые графики. Слева показан вид сверху на динамик и его телескопическую ручку, справа — женщина легко несёт динамик благодаря колесам. На заднем плане динамика изображены люди, прыгающие на пляже, а также крупный план колеса. На изображении видны силуэты людей, наслаждающихся музыкой на фоне заката.

*Все изображения приведены только для иллюстрации. Фактический продукт может отличаться из-за его улучшений.

*Степень защиты IPX4 протестирована в пресной воде. Динамик нельзя погружать в воду. Используйте с осторожностью рядом с бассейнами и другими водоёмами.

Женщина поёт.

Микрофон и гитара

Устрой свой собственный концерт

С LG XBOOM XL7T любое мероприятие превращается в караоке. Подключи микрофон и пой от всей души. А ещё можно подключить гитару и устроить свой собственный акустический концерт.

Люди наслаждаются акустическим концертом с LG XBOOM XL7T. Под изображением - гитара.

Звезда караоке

Пой громко и чётко

Регулируй громкость музыки и микрофона отдельно, снижай вокал в треке с помощью функции Voice Canceller и подстраивай музыку под свой голос с помощью Key Changer. А когда будешь готов — пой от всей души!

В гостиной люди наслаждаются караоке. Между ними на полу стоит XL7T с подсветкой сабвуфера. На LED-панели отображается слово «Karaoke».

*Микрофон в комплект не входит.

*Голосовые звуки — это уровень громкости микрофона для вашего голоса.

Бери с собой куда угодно, наслаждайся в любое время

Берите LG XBOOM XL7T с собой куда угодно, чтобы делиться музыкой. Он создан для активного отдыха на свежем воздухе и без проблем сопровождает вас в любом путешествии.

Удобно брать с собой

LG XBOOM XL7T оснащён удобной ручкой для лёгкой переноски. Надёжный корпус и эргономичные ручки обеспечивают комфорт при переноске.

Водозащита по стандарту IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7T с защитой от брызг по стандарту IPX4.

*Степень защиты IPX4, протестировано в пресной воде. Динамик не предназначен для полного погружения в воду. Используйте с осторожностью возле бассейнов и других водоёмов.

До 20 часов работы батареи

LG XBOOM XL7T обладает длительным временем автономной работы, поэтому вы можете включить музыку в любое время, не беспокоясь.

*Время работы батареи до 20 часов при 50% громкости и выключенной подсветке. Фактическое время зависит от условий использования, настроек и окружающей среды.

Печать

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Адаптер переменного тока

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • AAC

    Да

  • SBC

    Да

АККУМУЛЯТОР

  • Время зарядки аккумулятора (ч)

    3.5

  • Время работы аккумулятор (ч)

    20

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Индикатор заряда аккумулятора

    Да

  • Управление через смартфон Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Да

  • Подсветка

    Да

  • Multipoint

    Да

  • Кодовый замок

    Да

  • Обновление прошивки через смартфон (FOTA)

    Да

  • Защита от воды/ брызг

    IPX4

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Да

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Картонная коробка

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

  • Динамик

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

ЭКВАЛАЙЗЕР

  • Пользовательский эквалайзер

    Да

  • Усиление звука

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Выходная мощность

    250 W

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ

  • В режиме работы

    65 W

  • Режим ожидания

    0.5 W

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Разъем адаптера переменного тока

    Да

ДИНАМИК

  • Размер твитера

    2.5" x 2

  • Тип твитера

    Cone

  • Низкочастотный динамик

    8" x 1

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    18.5 kg

  • Вес нетто

    15.5 kg

