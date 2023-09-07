About Cookies on This Site

Телевизор LG,LED 43", 4K, Технология 4K Active HDR, Smart, Ultra Surround Sound

Телевизор LG,LED 43", 4K, Технология 4K Active HDR, Smart, Ultra Surround Sound

43UK6200PLA

Телевизор LG,LED 43", 4K, Технология 4K Active HDR, Smart, Ultra Surround Sound

(4)

Сверхчеткое изображение с высоким разрешением

Чем выше разрешение, тем выше детализация изображения.
Разрешение телевизора LG UHD в 4 раза выше по сравнению с телевизорами Full HD.
То есть изображение воспроизводится в 4 раза четче.

Одинаковое изображение под любым углом

Телевизор LG UHD точнее передает цвета и одинаково качественно воспроизводит контент, где бы вы ни сидели.

*Под обычным телевизором, который упоминается здесь, подразумевается предыдущая модель LG.

Основа естественного изображения

Четырехъядерный процессор устраняет помехи, повышает резкость и даже улучшает качество изображения с низким разрешением до уровня 4K.

Active HDR 4K
для реалистичных сцен

HDR (расширенный динамический диапазон) — это новый стандарт качества изображения. Он обеспечивает высокую детализацию и естественную цветопередачу с расширенным диапазоном контрастности. Телевизор LG UHD поддерживает несколько форматов HDR, в том числе HDR10 Pro и HLG Pro.

Телевизор LG интеллектуально обрабатывает каждый кадр, выполняя динамическую оптимизацию.
Поэтому контент в формате SDR (стандартный динамический диапазон) может воспроизводиться с качеством, близким к HDR.
Многоканальное воспроизведение с объемным звуком

Качественный телевизор невозможно представить без качественного звука. Эта технология создает несколько виртуальных каналов для сверхобъемного звука.

Изысканность внутри и снаружи

Благодаря стильным металлическим рамкам телевизор выглядит еще более современным.
Более насыщенное звучание вашего телевизора

Более насыщенное звучание вашего телевизора

СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ ЗВУКОВЫЕ ПАНЕЛИ

НАЙДИТЕ ПОДХОДЯЩУЮ МОДЕЛЬ НИЖЕ

    5.1.2-канальная звуковая панель с технологиями Hi-Res Audio, Meridian и Dolby Atmos®

    SK10Y
    5.1.2-канальная звуковая панель с технологиями Hi-Res Audio и Dolby Atmos®

    SK9Y
    2.1-канальная звуковая панель с технологиями Hi-Res Audio и DTS® Virtual: X

    SK6F
Все характеристики

КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Линейка

4K Ultra HD

Размер экрана (дюймы)

43

UHD 4K (ULTRA HD)

Тип HDR

4K Активный HDR

Smart TV

webOS Smart TV

Звуковая система

Ultra Surround

Система динамиков

2.0

МАТРИЦА

Тип дисплея

LED

Размер экрана (дюймы)

43

Разрешение экрана

3840 × 2160

Угол обзора

Широкий угол обзора

IPS панель

Тип подсветки

Direct

ВИДЕО

Тип HDR

4K Активный HDR

HDR10 Pro (Антенна / HDMI / CP / USB)

●/●/●/● (4K/2K)

HLG (Антенна / HDMI / CP / USB)

●/●/●/● (4K/2K)

Эффект HDR

● (4K/2K)

2K HFR (Антенна / HDMI / CP / USB)

—/●/—/●

Процессор обработки изображений

Четырехъядерный процессор

Цветобустер

Динамический

Цветокорректор

Масштабирование разрешения

4K

Подавление шума

Цветовой диапазон (Wide Color Gamut)

Широкий

True Motion (улучшение четкости динамического изображения) / Частота Обновления (Refresh Rate)

TM100 (Частота обновления 50Гц)

АУДИО

Выходная мощность

20 Вт

Система динамиков

2.0

Направленность динамиков

Вниз

Звуковая система

Ultra Surround

Звук через Bluetooth аудиоустройствами

Телевизор как Bluetooth колонка

DTS декодер

SMART TV

Операционная Система

webOS Smart TV

Количество ядер

Четырехъядерный

Пульт Magic Remote

Поддерживается

Функция «Универсальный Пульт»

Поддерживается (требуется ПДУ Magic Remote)

Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

Поддерживается (требуется ПДУ Magic Remote)

Магазин контента и приложений LG

Браузер

Музыкальный проигрыватель

LG каналы Плюс

SMART ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

Управление ТВ с помощью смартфона (через приложение LG TV Plus)

Поддержка Bluetooth Low Energy

Функция Miracast (с мобильного на TV)

Miracast

Сетевой Файловый Браузер

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Родительский режим

СИСТЕМЫ ВЕЩАНИЯ

Прием цифрового ТВ (Наземная, Кабельная, Спутниковая)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Эфирное ТВ

DVB-T2/T

Кабельное ТВ

DVB-C

Спутниковое ТВ

DVB-S2/S

Приём аналогового сигнала

Передача данных (зависит от страны)

HbbTV (Совместим)

CI+

CI+ 1.4

Субтитры

Электронная телепрограмма (EPG)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ ВНЕШНИХ УСТРОЙСТВ

HDMI

1 (Сзади)/2 (Сбоку)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Обратный звуковой канал (ARC)

● (Сбоку, HDMI 2)

USB

1 (Сзади)/1 (Сбоку)

LAN

1 (Сзади)

Компонентный вход

● (Сзади, Component in/AV in common)

Композитный вход (AV)

● (Сзади, Component in/AV in common)

Слот CI

● (Сбоку)

Вход для антенны (RF)

2 (Сзади, RF/Sat)

Оптический Аудио выход

● (Сзади)

Wi-Fi

● (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

● (V4.2)

МОЩНОСТЬ

Источник питания (В/Гц)

100 - 240/50 - 60

Потребление в режиме ожидания (Вт)

< 0.5

Функция энергосбережения

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Пульт ДУ

L-Con

Батарейки

● (AAA x 2 шт)

Кабель питания

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ О МОДЕЛИ

Гарантия

12 месяцев

43UK6200PLA

Телевизор LG,LED 43", 4K, Технология 4K Active HDR, Smart, Ultra Surround Sound

