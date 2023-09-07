About Cookies on This Site

Саундбар LG S65Q

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Саундбар LG S65Q

S65Q

Саундбар LG S65Q

LG sound bar S80QR and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.


Идеально для телевизоров LG

Подключите саундбар LG к телевизору LG, чтобы получить захватывающий звук.

Поможет вам получить максимум от вашего телевизора LG

Саундбары LG спроектированы для улучшения ощущений от просмотра телевизоров LG и выполнены в едином с ними дизайне. Вместе они создают наилучшее звуковое впечатление.

Простое управление благодаряWOW Interface

Удобство в ваших руках. Управляйте саундбаром через телевизор LG с помощью одного пульта. Одним нажатием на кнопку пульта вы можете вывести на экран телевизора меню и настройки саундбара. Например, регулировку громкости, проверку состояния подключения и даже выбор режима звука.

*Управление режимом саундбара может зависеть от модели саундбара.
**Использование пульта дистанционного управления телевизора LG ограничено только некоторыми функциями.
***Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Данная функция поддерживает проверку состояния саундбара и изменение настроек через экранное меню телевизора, соответствие уровня громкости (40- 100), управление режимом саундбара.
*****Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Создан, чтобы соответствовать

Саундбары LG прекрасно дополняют телевизоры LG для новых впечатлений от просмотра. Просто подключите саундбар LG к телевизору LG, чтобы ваше пространство выглядело современно.

Улучшенный звук с AI-процессором LG TV

Саундбар LG, идеально подходящий для вашего телевизора LG, имеет функцию TV Sound Mode Share, которая использует звуковой процессор вашего телевизора LG для анализа контента и обеспечения более четкого и качественного звука. От просмотра новостей до игр — вы можете получить от вашего телевизора LG максимум.

*Режим TV Sound Mode Share может отличаться в зависимости от модели телевизора.
**Версия TV AI Processor зависит от модели телевизора.

Захватывающий мощный3.1-канальный звук

3.1-канальный звук, мощность 400 Вт — саундбар LG S65Q позволяет наслаждаться любимыми домашними развлечениями с объемным звуком.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

Многоканальный звук, превосходящий ожидания

Саундбар LG S65Q поднимает качество звука на непревзойденный уровень. Двухканальный звук разделяется на несколько каналов, оптимизируя качество звука.

 

*Доступно в режимах AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports и Game.

Collage. From the left, an image of a sub-woofer, the rear speaker is placed on the coffee table in the living room. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar kit and LG TV is placed in the living room. The TV Screem displays sunset beach.

Аудиотехнологии MERIDIAN

 

Партнёрство для продвинутого звука

Сотрудничество LG с Meridian Audio, лидером в области аудио с высоким разрешением, является синонимом решений, которые подняли удовольствие от музыки и просмотра фильмов на новый уровень. Испытайте непревзойденное качество звука с помощью саундбаров LG.

 

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Престижные британские аудиоэксперты — Meridian

Meridian стремится обеспечить наилучшие впечатления от прослушивания в любой среде. Благодаря знаниям в области психоакустики (науки о том, как мы слышим и воспринимаем звук), Meridian понимает, что наиболее важно для человеческого уха. Технологии Meridian DSP и индивидуальная настройка звука применяются для обеспечения максимально точного и аутентичного звучания, что бы вы ни слушали и где бы вы ни слушали.

 

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

Передовые технологии и опыт Meridian

Строгая и основанная на исследованиях философия Meridian сохранила свою позицию в отношении пределов возможного в звуке. Будучи пионером аудио высокого разрешения и мастером цифровой обработки сигналов (DSP), компания Meridian сыграла важную роль в разработке и внедрении новаторских технологий.

 

Digital Signal Processing

DSP обеспечивает абсолютный контроль над аудиосигналом, позволяя разрабатывать передовые технологии и настраивать звук для улучшения качества звука в любой среде.

 

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

Meridian Horizon — это уникальная технология повышающего микширования, которая обеспечивает иммерсивный многоканальный звук из стереоконтента.

При прослушивании двухканальных стереозаписей «приятное место», где звук наилучший, очень мала, и если слушатель даже немного смещен от оси, баланс нарушается. Meridian Horizon выполняет повышающее микширование двухканального стереозвука для любой конфигурации громкоговорителей. Для психоакустической оптимизации сигналов локализации звука адаптивное повышающее микширование Meridian Horizon обрабатывает отдельно высокие и низкие частоты. Это приводит к более стабильному воспроизведению с большей зоной наилучшего восприятия и более захватывающему прослушиванию.

 

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

High-Resolution Audio таким, каким оно должен быть услышано

High-Resolution Audio обеспечивает частоту дискретизации 96 кГц и глубину 24 бита для более точного звучания и более приятного прослушивания. Наслаждайтесь музыкой так, как на самом деле задумали артисты, благодаря High-Resolution Audio и кристально чистой точности.

 

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

Непревзойдённые впечатления от контента

Наслаждайтесь лучшим изображением в сочетании с лучшим звуком. Благодаря мощному объемному звуку саундбар LG обеспечивает более реалистичное звучание.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.

Фильмы

DTS Virtual:X погружает вас в кино

Лучшие ощущения с DTS Virtual: X и изображением Dolby Vision.

 

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick.

Музыка

Просто подключитесь через Bluetooth

Наслаждайтесь музыкой с подключением Bluetooth.

Звук создан для того, что вам нравится

Благодаря AI Sound Pro интеллектуальный алгоритм саундбара LG анализирует ваш контент для обеспечения оптимального звука независимо от того, смотрите ли вы фильм, следите за новостями или слушаете музыку.

 

Хорошо для Земли от начала до конца

Весь процесс от производства до отгрузки сертифицирован по экологическим стандартам.

From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Переработано изнутри

Внутренние детали сделаны из переработанного пластика

UL утвердила саундбары LG как продукты ECV (подтверждение экологических требований), поскольку верхняя и нижняя части корпуса саундбара изготовлены из переработанного пластика. Доказательство того, что мы применяем более экологичный подход к производству саундбаров.

 

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Трикотажная ткань, сделанная из пластиковых бутылок

Дизайн наших саундбаров тщательно продуман, и мы предпринимаем шаги, чтобы в наших продуктах использовалось больше переработанных материалов. Global Recycled Standard подтвердил, что ткань, которую мы используем, это полиэстеровый трикотаж, изготовленный из пластиковых бутылок.

 

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a rigThere is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.ht-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*В S75Q, SH7Q переработанные материалы не использованы.

Сокращение выбросов CO2

Коробки переделаны для снижения выбросов CO2

Мы переосмыслили наш саундбар, изменив его форму и уменьшив размер. Саундбар и низкочастотный динамик переставлены внутри новой L-образной коробки, что позволяет одновременно отгружать больше продуктов. Это означает меньшее количество грузовиков на дорогах и, следовательно, более низкие выбросы CO2.

 

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Г-образную коробку имеют модели S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q.

Экологически чистая целлюлозная упаковка

Упаковка из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбары LG были сертифицированы SGS как эко-продукт, поскольку внутренняя упаковка была заменена с пенополистирола (пенопласта) и пластиковых пакетов на переработанную формованную целлюлозу — экологически безопасную альтернативу, которая по-прежнему защищает продукт.

 

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS — швейцарская многонациональная компания, предоставляющая услуги по инспекции, проверке, тестированию и сертификации.

Печать

Характеристики

Количество каналов

3,1

Выходная мощность

420 Вт

Главный

1000 × 63 × 105

Сабвуфер

171 × 390 × 261

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

3,1

Выходная мощность

420 Вт

Количество динамиков

6

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

Да

Стандарт

Да

Музыка

Да (с Meridian)

Кино

Да

Clear Voice

Да

Спорт

Да

Игра

Да

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

Dolby Digital

Да

DTS Digital Surround

Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Оптический

Да

HDMI вход

Да

HDMI выход

Да

USB

Да (только для сервиса)

Версия Bluetooth

ver 4.2

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Pass-through

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

Да

CEC (Simplink)

Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление саундбаром

Да

TV Sound Mode Share

Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

1000 × 63 × 105

Сабвуфер

171 × 390 × 261

ВЕС

Главный

2,88 кг

Сабвуфер

5,3 кг

Вес брутто

12,4 кг

АКСЕССУАР

Гарантийный талон

Да

Оптический кабель

Да

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

менее 0,5 Вт

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

38 Вт

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

33 Вт

