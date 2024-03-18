Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Пылесос LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9 Kompressor®

A9K-CORE

Вид справа на подставку для пылесоса и насадку для чистки ковров
Насадка пылесоса быстро всасывает пыль на ковре, демонстрируя мощную силу всасывания.

Высокая мощность всасывания для эффективной уборки

Сочетание инверторного мотора Smart Inventer Motorтм и осевого турбо циклона эффективно разделяет крупные и мелкие частицы пыли и мусора.

Слева показана область рукоятки ручного пылесоса, а справа cнаружи машины — инверторный двигатель Smart Inverter Motor®, находящийся внутри.

Технология для длительной и тщательной уборки

Бесщеточный инверторный мотор Smart Inventer Motor™ вращается на высоких скоростях и формирует в циклоне мощные потоки воздуха.

Компания LG предоставляет 10-летнюю гарантию на мотор пылесоса.

*1 год гарантии на пылесос
*10 лет гарантии на инверторный мотор (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

Боковая часть контейнера ручного пылесоса заполнена пылью, а пылесос LG Kompressor® сдвинут вниз и показана большая вместимость контейнера.

Прессование пыли и мусора в пылесборнике, простота в обслуживании

Технология Kompressorтм позволяет спрессовывать пыль и мусор в пылесборнике, увеличивая объем собранного мусора в 2.4 раза, что позволяет очищать пылесборник реже и удобнее.

*По результатам внутренних испытаний LG результаты испытаний наблюдались компанией Intertek. Вместимость контейнера пылесоса A9 Kompressor® была проверена в режиме Турбо. Кошачья шерсть (порода — мейн-кун) всасывалась до достижения максимальной вместимости контейнера. Затем ее спрессовывали с помощью функции ручной прессовки. Этот цикл повторялся до достижения спрессованной кошачьей шерстью максимальной вместимости контейнера. Эффективность прессовки рассчитывается по весу по сравнению с кошачьей шерстью, не подвергавшейся прессовке (тот же объем).

Фактическая вместимость контейнера (эффективность прессовки) может меняться в зависимости от условий эксплуатации.

Рука помещает батарейный блок внутрь пылесоса. Слева — значок с двумя батареями со стрелками и надписью +60 минут. Батареи перемещаются, что свидетельствует о том, что их можно поменять местами.

Длительная уборка без подзарядки

2 сменные литий-ионные батареи обеспечивают до 120 минут работы беспроводного пылесоса.

*Согласно результатам внутренних испытаний компании LG, время работы в каждом режиме — Обычном, Усиленном и Турбо — составляет до 120 минут, 60 минут и 14 минут соответственно. Это время работы относится к двум батареям, одна из которых заряжается в пылесосе, а другая — непосредственно от зарядной станции. С одной батареей (батарея заряжается непосредственно от зарядной станции) время работы в каждом режиме — Обычном, Усиленном и Турбо — составляет 60 минут, 30 минут и 7 минут соответственно. Фактическое время работы может уменьшиться, если используется насадка Power Drive™ с двигателем, а также может меняться в зависимости от условий эксплуатации и часов работы.

Испытание проводилось при комнатной температуре (26℃, 78.8℉), без насадки и с включенным Wi-Fi.

Удобное хранение и подзарядк

Храните и заряжайте в любом месте.
Сверление не требуется

Зарядная подставка имеет три варианта хранения: автономное,                         компактное и традиционное настенное крепление.

Рука держится за рукоятку ручного пылесоса. На рукоятке расположены кнопка включения/выключения, кнопка включения Wi-Fi и кнопка включения режима Турбо.

Управление в одно касание

Включать, выключать, переключать режимы и активировать турбо режим пылесоса можно одним нажатием пальца на кнопки управления пылесоса.

Изделие показано сбоку со стрелкой на трубке, указывающей на возможность 4-ступенчатого выдвижения. На чертеже слева показано, как трубка выдвигается на 3,68 фута, затем на 2,89 фута и поворачивается.

Регулируемая длина для удобства и многозадачности

Телескопическая трубка регулируется на 4 разные длины, что позволяет компактно хранить ее или удлинять для уборки в труднодоступных местах.

Показан текущий кран, и вода заполняет половину фотографии, чтобы продемонстрировать легкость очистки трех плавающих объектов, составляющих фильтр и циклонную систему ручного пылесоса.

Съемная система моющихся фильтров и циклона

Со временем грязь и пыль забиваются в фильтры пылесоса. Фильтры можно легко вынуть из пылесоса и промыть в проточной воде.

*Убедитесь, что фильтр полностью высох, высушив его естественным путем в течение не менее 24 часов.

5-ступенчатая система фильтрации изделия разделена и показана со стрелками и словами, обозначающими каждую ступень: 1-й циклон, фильтр металлической пыли, 2-й циклон, фильтр предварительной очистки, фильтр тонкой очистки от пыли.

Эффективная система фильтрации

5-ступенчатая система фильтрации отделяет пыль в пылесборнике и отфильтровывает оставшуюся мелкую пыль, удерживая в среднем до 99,999% частиц размером 0,5–4,2 мкм.

*Испытание, проведенное компанией SLG, основывалось на стандартах IEC 62885-2 и EN 60312-1, и способность задерживать пыль при размере частиц 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ в режиме Турбо была проверена и составила в среднем 99,999% (оценка «отлично», 5 звезд).

Способность задерживать пыль может меняться в зависимости от условий эксплуатации.

Пылесос в зарядной подставке находится в гостиной на заднем плане, а женщина смотрит на свой телефон на переднем плане. На изображении экрана телефона показана история очистки изделия.

Более интеллектуальная, неизменно мощная очистка

Сигнал о замене фильтра, сигнал о состоянии батареи, интеллектуальная диагностика и история очистки.

Насадки для пылесоса A9

Пылесос A9 оснащен множеством насадок для комфортной уборки.

Мини турбо насадка

Предназначена для уборки тканевых поверхностей от шерсти домашних животных.

Универсальная насадка с электроприводом

Встроенный мотор обеспечивает лучший результат уборки на коврах и твердых поверхностях.

Щелевая насадка

Подходит для уборки труднодоступных мест.

Комбинированная насадка 2в1

Совмещает мягкую щетину и твердую насадку.
Все характеристики

ШТРИХКОД

Штрих-код

8806091942180

ОСНОВНЫЕ ПРИНАДЛЕЖНОСТИ

Щетка для чистки

Да

2-в-1

Да

Щелевая насадка

Да

АККУМУЛЯТОР

Аккумуляторы в комплекте (кол-во)

1 (одиночный)

Тип аккумулятора

Литий-ионный

Время зарядки (мин/батарея)

270

Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (нормальный режим)

60

Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (нормальный режим + насадка)

40

Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (турбо-режим)

7

Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (турбо-режим + насадка)

6

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС (ОЧИСТИТЕЛЬ)

Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

720 x 286 x 223

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

260 x 270 x 1120

Высота продукта (мм) (макс)

1120

Масса (кг)

2.6

ФУНКЦИИ (ОЧИСТИТЕЛЬ)

5-ступенчатая система фильтрации

Да

AEROSCIENCE

Да

Индикатор статуса аккумулятора

Да

Зарядка и хранение

3 способа (На стене / На полу вертикально / На полу горизонтально)

Индикатор забившихся объектов

Нет

Трансформация в ручной пылесос

Да

Циклонная технология

Да

Двойной DualPowerPack™

Нет

Предупреждающий индикатор цикла очистки фильтра

Нет

Технология Kompressor™

Да

Smart Inverter Motor™

Да

Телескопическая трубка (4 длины)

Да

Управление одним касанием

Да

Моющиеся фильтры

Да

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Цвет корпуса

Серый

НАСАДКИ

Универсальная насадка (для разных поверхностей)

Да

Насадка для постельного белья

Нет

Насадка для влажной уборки

Нет

Насадка для домашних животных

Нет

Тонкая насадка для твердого пола

Нет

ДРУГИЕ АКСЕССУАРЫ

Хранение съемных насадок и швабр

Нет

Сумка для насадок

Нет

Растяжимый шланг

Нет

Дополнительный выпускной фильтр

Нет

Дополнительный предварительный фильтр

Нет

Гибкая щелевая насадка

Нет

Насадка для сильных загрязнений

Нет

Насадка для матрасов

Нет

Насадки для влажной уборки (кол-во)

0

Насадка с регулировкой угла

Нет

Устройство для наполнения бака для воды (Мерная чашка)

Нет

ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ (ОЧИСТИТЕЛЬ)

Вместительность пылесборника (л)

0.44

Максимальная мощность всасывания (Вт)

200

Режим мощности

Нормальный / Выс.мощность / Турбо

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Да

История очистки

Да

Предупреждение цикла очистки фильтра

Да

Руководство по чистке фильтра

Да

Умная диагностика

Да

