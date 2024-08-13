Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 inç LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

OLED65G45LW

65 inç LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

(3)
LG OLED evo AI TV, OLED G4’ün önden görünümü. Ekranda 11 Yıldır Dünyanın 1 Numaralı OLED’i Amblemi, webOS Re:New Program logosu, 5 Yıl Panel Garantisi logosu ve altta Soundbar.

G4

What Hi-Fi?

"...bu yıl piyasaya sürülen en iyi OLED TV’lerden biri."

(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)

Detaylı Bilgi

G4

T3

"...geleneksel OLED’in yeni standardı."

(LG G4, T3, 05/2024)

Detaylı Bilgi

G4

AVForums

LG G4, 2024’ün Sınıfının En İyisi OLED TV’si

Detaylı Bilgi

G4

T3 Awards

“OLED G4’ün görüntüleri tek kelimeyle büyüleyici.”

(T3 Ödülleri 2024, En İyi Oyun TV’si)

Detaylı Bilgi

G4

HDTVTest

LG G4, en çok tavsiye edilen sınıfının en iyisi Ödülümüzü alıyor

Detaylı Bilgi

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS en iyi akıllı TV işletim sistemi seçildi

Detaylı Bilgi

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Kazananı’

Detaylı Bilgi
LG OLED G4’ün sağdan 45 derecelik açıyla görünümü. Ekranda 3D küreli turuncu bir zemine karşı mor ve turuncu renklerde soyut bir sanat eseri yer alıyor. Ardından, OLED TV dönerek karşıya bakıyor. Sağ altta LG 11.Nesil Alfa AI İşlemcilogosu yer alıyor.

Yılların uzmanlığıyla mükemmelleşen bir sanat eseri

Yenilik konusunda yılların adanmışlığı bir gecede taklit edilemez. Dünya öncüsü OLED’in benzersiz bir şekilde tasarlanan alfa işlemcisi görüntüleme deneyimini yeni zirvelere taşıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Siyah zemine karşı altın rengi 11 Yıldır Dünyanın 1 Numaralı OLED TV’si amblemi. Amblem üzerinde spot ışığı parlıyor ve üzerinde altın rengi soyut yıldızlar gökyüzünü kaplıyor.

Dünyada 1 Numara

11 yıl sonra,Hala zirvede

Dünyanın en sevilen OLED’i olarak birinci sıradaki yerimizi koruyoruz.

11 yıl sonra,Hala zirvede Daha fazla bilgi edinin

*Omdia. 2013-2023 yılları arasındaki satış adetleri baz alınmıştır.

LG OLED evo AI’yu farklı kılan nedir?

Ana kartın en üstünde mor ve pembe ışık hüzmeleri yayan LG’nin 11.Nesil Alfa AI İşlemci 4K görüntüsü. Modern bir yaşam alanında duvara düz monte edilmiş Tek Duvar Tasarımlı LG OLED G4 ve LG Soundbar. Siyah bir zemine karşı LG OLED Care+ ve 5 Yıllık Panel Garantisi logosu. Yıldızlı bir gökyüzüne karşı sudan dışarı atlayan bir balina görüntüsüyle Maksimum Parlaklık Artırıcı.
11.Nesil Alfa AI İşlemci

Tek bir işlemcide toplanmış 11 yıllık uzmanlık

OLED’e özel hazırlanmış işlemci derin öğrenme, grafikler ve hız yardımıyla deneyimi yeni baştan tanımlıyor.

Keşfedin 

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6.7x

Daha Hızlı AI Performansı

7.7x

Gelişmiş Grafikler

2.8x

İşleme Hızları

*Karşılaştırma geleneksel TV ile 5.Nesil Alfa AI İşlemciyi esas alır. 

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

OLED deneyimini geliştiren zeka

Modern bir yaşam alanına yerleştirilen LG OLED ekranında müzik performansı sergileniyor. Kişiselleştirmeyi tasvir eden mavi renkte dairesel dalgalar TV ve mekanı çevreliyor. Karanlık bir mekanda keskin mavi gözlere sahip ve koyu turuncu bir üst giyen kadın görüntüsü. AI geliştirmelerini tasvir eden kırmızı çizgiler parlak ve detaylı yüzün bir kısmını kapatırken görüntünün kalan kısmı donuk görünüyor. Ekrandan çıkan ses baloncukları ve dalgalarının mekanı kapladığı LG OLED TV görüntüsü.
AI Kişiselleştirme

İzleme alışkanlıklarınıza göre senkronize olur

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Zevkinize göre ayarlanan bir resim

En sevdiğiniz görüntüleri seçin ve bırakın. AI Resim Sihirbazı 85 milyon olasılık arasından tam zevkinize göre ayarlanmış bir resim oluşturup profilinize kaydetsin.

Modern bir şehir dairesine yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV. Odanın üzerinde, bir alan taraması gibi ızgara kaplama beliriyor. Ardından, mavi ses dalgaları ekrandan dışarıya çıkarak odayı mükemmel şekilde sesle dolduruyor.
AI Akustik Ayar

Mekanınıza uyum sağlayanoptimum ses

Ses sistemi odanızın yerleşimini ve oturduğunuz yeri algılayarak etrafınızda odanızın benzersiz akustiğine göre mükemmel şekilde ayarlanmış bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

Her ışıkta parlayan zeka

İster gündüz ister gece olsun, Parlaklık Kontrolü mekanınızın ışığını algılar ve resmi buna göre dengeleyerek ortaya canlı ve net görseller çıkarır.

Gece modern bir yaşam alanında LG OLED TV ve LG Soundbar. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.
Gündüz modern bir yaşam alanında LG OLED TV ve LG Soundbar. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.
AI Görüntü Pro

Her karede akılalmaz gerçekçiliği hissedin

Karanlık bir mekanda keskin mavi gözlere sahip ve koyu turuncu bir üst giyen kadın görüntüsü. AI geliştirmelerini tasvir eden kırmızı çizgiler parlak ve detaylı yüzün bir kısmını kapatırken görüntünün kalan kısmı donuk görünüyor.

AI Süper Yükseltme

AI, çözünürlük için ince bir ayar yapar

Kare sınıflandıktan sonra, AI Gürültü Azaltma ve AI Süper Çözünürlük sahneleri gerçekçi bir şekilde yükseltir.

Kumlu ve atmosferik bir havaya sahip soğuk mavi bir alanda gözleri kapalı ve üzgün yüz ifadeli bir adam görüntüsü.

AI Yönetmen İşleme

Doğru atmosferi oluşturan renkleri korur

Filmlerin tadını yönetmenin amaçladığı renk derecelendirme ve duygusal nüanslarıyla daha net bir şekilde çıkarın. 

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

AI Ses Pro

Akustiğin hiçbir detayını kaçırmayın

Ekrandan çıkan ses baloncukları ve dalgalarının mekanı kapladığı LG OLED TV görüntüsü.

11.1.2 Kanal Sanal Çevreleme 

Mekanınızı saran gerçekçi sesler

Sizi içine alan 11.1.2 sanal çevreleme ses sisteminin akılalmaz büyüleyiciliğini deneyimleyin.

Bir kadın elinde mikrofonla şarkı söylüyor ve ağzının etrafında akustiği gösteren turuncu dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

AI Ses Düzeltme

Sesler karmaşık arkaplan arasından fark ediliyor

Heyecan verici sahnelerde bile aksiyonun ortasında ana karakteri işitin.

Bir adam toprak yolda motorsiklet kullanıyor ve motorsikletin etrafında parlak dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

Dinamik Ses Artırıcı

Etkileyici ses yankılanıyor

AI işlemci geliştirmeleri ses deneyiminize güçle dolu dinamik bir destek sağlar.

LG OLED TV performans sergileyen müzisyenleri gösteriyor. Mikrofon ve enstrümanların etrafında parlak dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

Adapte Ses Kontrolü

İzlediğiniz her şeye uyum sağlayan bir ses

Uyarlamalı Ses Kontrolü izlediğiniz içeriğin türüne göre sesi gerçek zamanlı olarak dengeleyerek zengin netlik sağlar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**11.1.2 Kanal Sanal Çevreleme ve AI Ses Düzeltme sadece 11.Nesil Alfa AI İşlemcide mevcuttur.

***Ses modu menüsünden etkinleştirilmelidir.

****Ses, dinleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Maksimum Parlaklık Artırıcı

Parlaklık şimdi %150 daha fazla

Gelişmiş Işık Artırıcı Algoritma ve Işık Kontrol Mimarisi parlaklığı %150'’ye kadar artırıyor¹.

*150% parlaklık yükseltmesi ekranın 3%’ünü kaplar ve 55/65/77/83” G4 modelleri için geçerlidir. 97” G4 modeli dahil değildir. 

**70% daha parlak 55/65/77/83” G4 modeli için geçerlidir. 

***Parlaklık seri ve boyuta göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

****Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Sonsuz kontrast sonsuz bir etki yaratır

En koyu gölgelerin en parlak ışıklarla iç içe geçtiği yerlerde sahneler cesurca hayat buluyor.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

%100 Renk Doğruluğu ve Hacmi

Sahneler gerçekçi renklerle parlıyor

%100 renk hacmi zengin tonları güçlendirirken %100 renk doğruluğu bozulma olmadan gölgeleri korur.

Bir kanyon sahnesinin üzerindeki gece gökyüzünü Samanyolu dolduruyor. Görüntünün üst kısmında, siyah fon üzerinde beyaz renkte blok büyük harflerle “gri siyah değildir” yazılıdır. Ekran ikiye bölünerek “Diğerleri” ve “LG OLED” şeklinde işaretlenmiştir. “Diğerleri” yazan kısım belirgin bir şekilde daha sönük ve daha düşük kontrastlıdır. LG OLED yazan kısım ise parlak ve yüksek kontrastlıdır. LG OLED yazan kısımda Discomfort Glare Free sertifikasyonu da yer alır.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.
**“Diğerleri” ile parlak olmayan OLED ifade edilir.
***LG OLED TV panelleri, Birleştirilmiş Parlama Derecesi (UGR) değerlendirme yöntemine göre UL tarafından Discomfort Glare Free sertifikasına sahiptir.
****Doğrulama, 70 lüks ile 300 lüks arasında TV izlerken UGR’nin 22’den az olduğu koşullarda verilir.

Akşamın erken saatlerinde cesur renkler ve kontrasta sahip kalabalık şehir sahnesi.

*LG OLED Panel, 125 renk modeli ile CIE DE2000'e göre ölçülen 100% Renk Doğruluğu için Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.

**Ekran Renk Gamı Hacmi (CGV), Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak doğrulanan DCI-P3 renk boşluğunun CGV değerine eşit veya bu değerin üzerindedir. 

Solda, stadyumdaki bir tenis oyuncusunu gösteren geleneksel TV’nin ekranında oda yansıması görülüyor. Sağda, aynı stadyumdaki tenis oyuncusunu oda yansıması olmadan gösteren LG OLED evo M4 yer alıyor ve görüntü daha parlak ve renkli görünüyor.

Yansımayı Önler

Her türlü ışıkta canlı OLED netliği. LG OLED evo G4, ekrandaki ışık yansımalarının %99’unu önleyerek güneş alan odalarda bile ekranların daha loş ve daha az rahatsız edici görünmesini sağlar. Intertek onaylı en parlak görüntü keyfini dikkat dağıtıcı unsurlar olmadan çıkarın.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**83/77/65 inç OLED evo M4 ve 97/83/77/65/55 inç OLED G4 televizyonlar için mevcuttur.

***Ekranın yansıtıcılığı, Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak test edilen 550nm'deki Speküler Bileşen Dahil (SCI) değeri olarak tanımlanır.

****LG OLED Panel, IDMS 11.2.2 örnekleme-küre uygulaması ile Intertek tarafından yansımasız ekran olarak %1'in altında ölçülmüştür. Ölçüm sonucu gerçek koşullara göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Siyah bir zemine karşı LG OLED Care+ ve 5 Yıllık Panel Garantisi logosu.

OLED Care+

Huzur her şeyden üstün

5 yıl panel garantisi² ve OLED Care ile korunur.

*5 yıl limitli panel garantisi kapsamında; garantinin ilk yılı panel, parça ve işçiliği kapsar. Garantinin 2. ve 5. Yılları arasında sadece paneller karşılanır ve işçilik ücreti alınır.

Zarif bir soyut sanat eserini gösteren LG OLED TV, OLED G4 ve LG Soundbar modern bir oturma alanının duvarına düz bir şekilde yerleştirilmiştir.

Tek Duvar Tasarımı

Neredeyse sıfır boşluklu kusursuz tasarım

LG OLED TV, OLED G4’ün mermer duvara karşı açılı görünümü duvarla nasıl bütünleştiğini gösteriyor. Ferah bir yaşam alanında duvara düz yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV, OLED G4 ve LG Soundbar. Ekranda bir orkestra performansı oynatılıyor.

Duvarla bitişik belirgin hatlar

Boşluk bırakmadan duvarınızla zarif bir biçimde bütünleşir³.

*Çerçeve boyutu seriye ve boyuta göre farklılık gösterir.

LG Ses ile Mükemmel Uyum

Sınıfının en iyisi LG OLED’e yakışır en üst düzey Soundbar.

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir.

**Soundbar SG10TY, OLED G (65/77") ile eşleşir.

LG OLED TV’ye yönlendirilmiş bir uzaktan kumanda görüntüsü. Ekranın sağ tarafında ayarlar gösteriliyor.

WOW Arayüz

Parmaklarınızın ucundaki sadelik

Modlar, profiller ve kullanışlı özellikler gibi basit soundbar kontrolü için WOW Arayüz'e LG TV'niz ile ulaşın.

Oturma odasında duvara monteli LG OLED TV ve Soundbar görüntüsü. Parlak şekil grafikleri odanın etrafını sarıyor.

WOW Orkestra

Her bir görüntü mükemmel ayarlıdır

WOW Orkestra, LG Soundbar’ınızın ve LG OLED’inizin benzersiz sesini sinerji içinde bir araya getiriyor.

Duvara monteli LG OLED TV ve Soundbar. Ortada beyaz bir Wi-Fi sembolü grafiği yer alıyor.

Yerleşik WOWCAST

Televizyonunuzu görünürde hiç dağınıklık olmadan izleyin

Kablolara veda edin ve WOWCAST ile LG Soundbar'ınızın ses kalitesinin tam potansiyelini işitin.

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir ve Soundbar Mod Kontrolü modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

****WOW Arayüz / WOW Orkestra / WOWCAST ile Uyumlu TV’ler: OLED G4, C4 ve B4.

Geniş Boyut Aralığı

Her yaşam şekline uygun boyutta

55" ila 97” aralığındaki ürün serisiyle her mekan ve zevke uygun boyutları keşfedin.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4’ün değişen boyutlarının karşılaştırması. OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83", OLED G4 97" gösteriliyor.

webOS 24

TV deneyiminizi kişiselleştirin

Profilim, AI Resim Sihirbazı, AI Konsiyerj ve Hızlı Kartlar ile size özel hazırlanmış bir TV deneyimini yaşayın.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

*Desteklenen menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

**Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır. 

***2023 ve sonrasında üretilen OLED/QNED/NanoCell UHD model için geçerlidir.

****5 yıllık süre içerisinde toplam 4 güncelleme sağlanacaktır, zamanlaması bölgeye veya ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir.

*****Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Dolby Vision ve FILMMAKER MODE™

Hayat dolu gerçek film sahneleri

Film gecelerini dönüşüme uğratın. Dolby Vision’ın ultra canlı görüntüleri, yönetmenin niyetini korumak, bozulma veya aşırı işlemeyi önleyerek görüntü kalitesini optimize etmek amacıyla FILMMAKER MODE™ desteğiyle bir araya geliyor.

Kontrol panelinin önünde yer alan bir yönetmen LG OLED TV’de "Dolunay Katilleri" filmini düzenliyor. Martin Scorsese’den bir alıntı: “Evde görüntüleme için her film filmmaker modunda izlenmelidir,” görüntünün üzerini “Dolunay Katilleri” logosu, Apple TV+ logosu ve “çok yakında” logosu ile kaplar. Dolby Vision logosu FILMMAKER MODU™ logosu

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**FILMMAKER MODU, UHD Alliance, Inc'in ticari markasıdır.

Dolby Atmos

Sizi kuşatan büyüleyici akustik

Dolby Atmos'un benzersiz netliği, girift detayları ve uzamsal derinliği ile aksiyonun etrafınızı kuşattığını işitin.

Konforlu ve loş aydınlatmalı bir yaşam alanında LG OLED TV’de şemsiyeli bir çift görüntüleniyor ve parlak dairesel grafikler odanın etrafını kuşatıyor. Sol alt köşede Dolby Atmos logosu.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Gelişmiş işleme için yönetmen onaylı

Palme d'Or ödüllü Sean Baker’ın esin kaynakları.

Netflix'teki Beef dizisinin yönetmeni Lee Sung Jin ile sohbet.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’nin ödüllü filmlerini hazırladığı yer.

Olağanüstü Oyun Deneyimi

Hızlı hareketler burada asla takılmaz

AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync uyumluluğu, 144 Hz Mod ve yerleşik VRR ile yırtılmaları ve gecikmeleri ortadan kaldırın.

*“Mükemmel Oyun Performansı” ve tepsi süreleri Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.

**VRR 40 Hz ile 144 Hz aralığındadır ve HDMI 2.1 spesifikasyonu onaylanmıştır. 

***144 Hz Modu 55/65/77/83" G4 için geçerlidir ve bilgisayara bağlı içeriklerle uyumludur.

Kontroller tam ihtiyacınız olan yerde

Oyun Optimizasyonu ve Oyun Kontrol Panelini kullanmak için oyunu durdurmanıza gerek yok.

Oyun oynandığı sırada ekranın üzerinde Oyun Kontrol Paneli ile birlikte görüntülenen FPS oyun sahnesi. Oyunun üzerinde Oyun Optimizasyonu ile birlikte görüntülenen karanlık bir kış sahnesi.

*Oyun Kontrol Paneli yalnızca “Oyun Optimizasyonu” ve “Oyun Kontrol Paneli” birlikte açıkken etkinleşir. 

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Tüm favori oyunlarınıza erişin

Binlerce oyun evreni parmaklarınızın ucunda. Muhteşem bulut oyun kitaplığını keşfedin. Oyun oynayarak geçirebileceğiniz zamanı indirme veya güncellemelerle kaybetmeden oyunları anında yayınlayın.

Boosteroid ana sayfa görüntüsü üzerinde “Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" yer alıyor. GeForce NOW ana sayfasının sağında beş farklı oyuna ait küçük resim yer alıyor.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**GeForce NOW üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

***Boosteroid üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Ekran Türü

    4K OLED

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120Hz Native

  • Geniş Renk Gamı

    OLED Color

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    α11 AI 4K İşlemci

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • FreeSync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • Ses Çıkışı

    60W

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    4.2. kanal

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1441 x 826 x 24,3

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    23,8

Tüm Özellikler

GÖRÜNTÜ (EKRAN)

  • Ekran Türü

    4K OLED

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120Hz Native

  • Geniş Renk Gamı

    OLED Color

GÖRÜNTÜ (İŞLEMCİ)

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    α11 AI 4K İşlemci

  • AI Çözünürlük Yükseltme

    α11 AI 4K Süper Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleme

    Evet (OLED Dinamik Ton Eşleme Pro)

  • AI Tür Seçimi

    Evet (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Parlaklık Kontrolü

    Evet

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Evet

  • HFR (Yüksek Kare Hızı)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Yerel Karartma Teknolojisi

    Piksel Karartma

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Görüntü Modu

    10 mod (Kişiselleştirilmiş Resim Sihirbazı, Canlı, Standart, APS (Otomatik Güç Tasarrufu), Sinema, Spor, Oyun, FILMMAKER, (ISF)Uzman(Aydınlık Oda), (ISF)Uzman(Karanlık Oda))

OYUN

  • G-Sync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • FreeSync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • HGIG Mode

    Evet

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    Evet (Oyun Sayfası)

  • ALLM (Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu)

    Evet

  • VRR (Değişken Yenileme Hızı)

    Evet (144Hz'e kadar)

SMART TV

  • İşletim Sistemi

    webOS 24

  • Aile Ayarları

    Evet

  • ThinQ

    Evet

  • USB Kamera Uyumlu

    Evet

  • Always Ready

    Evet

  • Web Tarayıcısı

    Evet

  • Eller Serbest Ses Kontrolü

    Evet

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Evet

  • Sihirli Kumanda

    Yerleşik

  • Çoklu Görünüm

    Evet (En fazla 4 görüntü)

  • Akıllı Telefon Uzaktan Uygulaması

    Evet (LG ThinQ)

SES

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • AI Ses

    α11 AI Ses Pro (Sanal 11.1.2 Yükseltme)

  • Gelişmiş Net Ses

    Evet (Yapay Zeka - Sesi Yeniden Düzenleme)

  • WiSA Hazır

    Evet (2.1 Kanala Kadar)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Eşzamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Surround Uyumlu

    Evet (2 Yönlü Oynatma)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    60W

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    Evet

  • Ses Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

  • Hoparlör Yönü

    Aşağı Yönde Ses Verme

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    4.2. kanal

ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİK

  • Yüksek Kontrast

    Evet

  • Gri Ölçek

    Evet

  • Renkleri Ters Çevir

    Evet

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1441 x 826 x 24,3

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaklı) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1441 x 865/910 x 263

  • Kutu Boyutları (GxYxD)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • Ayak Boyutları (GxD) (mm):

    485 x 263

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    23,8

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaklı) (kg):

    29,1

  • 　Kutu Ağırlığı

    35,9

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    300 x 300

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Ses Dönüş Kanalı

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Desteği

    Evet (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Girişi

    1 adet

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Evet

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    1 adet

  • CI Slot

    1 adet

  • HDMI Giriş

    4 adet (4K 120Hz, adetRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS desteği sağlar (4 port))

  • RF Girişi (Anten/Kablo)

    2 adet

  • USB Girişi

    3 adet (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet (Wi-Fi 6)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

DAHİL OLAN AKSESUARLAR

  • Kumanda

    Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda MR24

  • Güç Kablosu

    Evet (Ekli)

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Pilleri

    Evet (AA x 2 adet)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

