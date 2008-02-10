INIMITABLE STYLE, SLENDER STRENGTH

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG-KF510 , Desirable, fashionably slim mobile masterpiece revealed in Barcelona.
February 11, 2008, Barcelona, Spain, Mobile World Congress ' LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today unveiled its LG-KF510 at the 2008 Mobile World Congress. LG-KF510 is a stylish, fashionable phone catering to users' demand for slimmer phones with unique design accents.
At just 10.9mm thick, the LG-KF510 is an extremely slim slider phone. It combines a sleek style with strength created by its metal frame and tempered glass. At the centre of its design are metal gradation paint schemes available in Stardust Dark Gray or Sunset Red.
This attractive looking phone is equally attractive to use. Its tactile and visually interactive user interface includes captivating animation developed based on the LG's advanced touch technology. Users will especially appreciate the quality of the LG-KF510's multi-function camera and MP3 player.
The LG-KF510 will be available worldwide with an initial launch date in March 2008 for Latin America, to be followed by a European launch in April 2008.