Laundry Stacking Kit with Slide-Out Shelf, Black

DK2B
Key Features

  • Save floor space by stacking your washer and dryer for a sleek, organised laundry area.
  • A convenient slide-out shelf gives you the perfect spot to place, sort, or fold clothes as you transfer them to the dryer.
  • Compatible with the new AI-powered washers and tumble dryers. designed for strength, stability, and seamless integration.

Convenient shelf for easy load removal

Easily sort and transfer laundry between your washing machine and dryer by placing clothes on the convenient pull out shelf.

DK2B in-between LG Laundry devices, with trey out and clothes on top

*Compatible with selected LG washers and dryers. Please refer to compatibility information for specific products.

 

SKU Name

 

 

 

DK2B

 

 

DK2W

 

Colour

Black

 

 

White

 

 

 

Compatable Laundry

Appliances

 

RHX9009TBC, RHX7010TBB, RHX7009TBB, RHX1009NNK,

F4X9009TBC, F4X7513TBB, F4X7013TBB,

F4X7011TBB, F4X7009TBB, F4X5011TBB, F2X50S9TBB,

F4X1009NNK

RHX7010TWB, RHX7009TWB, FDV709W, RHX1009NWK,

RHA1008NWK,F4X7013TWB, F4X7011TWB,

F4X7009TWB, F4X5511THB, F4Y513WWLN1, F4Y511WWLA1,

F4Y511WBLN1, F4Y510WBLN1, F4C510WBTN1, F2X50S9TWB,

F4X1009NWK, F4A10S8NWK

 

Black and White Stacking Kits are also compatable with the following silver/grey laundry appliances:

RHX7009TSB, RHX1009NMK, F4X7511TSB, F4X7013TSB, F4X7011TSB, F4X1009NMK, FDV709GN, 

F4Y513GBLN1, F4Y511GBLN1, F4Y511GBLA1, F4A510GBLN1, F2A509GBLN1, F4C510GBTN1, F4Y509GBLA1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096502129

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    628 x 80 x 647

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    593 x 70 x 615

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    7.48

  • Weight include packing (lb.)

    8.8

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Matte Black

