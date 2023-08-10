Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
ULTRA HD Resolution
With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
This series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.
Narrow Bezel
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
This series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.
IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the installation with 30 degrees of tilt* is supported.
30° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
Auto Screen Rotatio
This series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.
Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
This series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.
Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
The UH5F-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.
Compatible with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.
Compatible with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 30 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
13.7Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
11.2Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
11.8Kg
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
256 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
110W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
60W
-
Typ.
-
75W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.