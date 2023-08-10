Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
30° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
Auto Screen Rotatio
Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
Compatible with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
Compatible with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)
-
Packed Weight
-
24.2Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
19.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
19.6Kg
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Typ.
-
105W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 495 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
145W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
84W
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 30 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.