Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

Clear View with Non-glare Coating
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Narrow Bezel
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
30° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
Auto Screen Rotatio
Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
Compatible with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
Compatible with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1197.0 x 775.0 x 162.0mm
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
18.8Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
15.4Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
16.0Kg
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Max.
-
130W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 444 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
76W
-
Typ.
-
95W
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 30 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
