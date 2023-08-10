About Cookies on This Site

Public Facility Arena Da Baixada

LG UK Air Conditioning Systems for Arena Da Baixada are the most comprehensive and reliable HVAC and energy solutions that can enhance your Public Facility.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_Hero_1461212327624

ARENA DA BAIXADA

Location : Brazil

Vertical : Public Facility

Solution : Multi V III

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_01_1461212451304

Background

Brief Introduction to the Project

As one of the 12 host cities of the international games in 2014, Curitiba, the capital of the state of Parana, will be hosting four games at the Arena Stadium, which underwent a major remodel and has had its entire air-conditioning system built with LG’s VRF equipment. Opened in 1914, the Arena da Baixada stdium is owned by Clube Atletico Paranaense. A century after it was built, the stadium has undergone a comprehensive remodel to be able to host international games.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_02_1461212488575

Challenge

Difficulties Experienced by Client

The arena’s VIP areas and 36 box seats needed to be all air-conditioned. In addition to Being energy-efficient, LG’s VRF system allows temperature levels to be adjusted to each individual box seat’s needs. The company responsible for installing the equipment, Good Serv, chose LG’s Multi V III system for the renovations to the stadium. The air-conditioning project was planned and designed from the start with LG’s VRF system in mind.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_03_1461212530724

Solution

How LG Solved the Issues on Hand

LG's Multi V III system is a solution that best meets the premium quality and energy efficiency standards that the major constructions for the biggest football event in the world requires. With 13 years of experience, Good Serv. began its first arena construction project looking to deliver an efficient and sustainable air conditioning system that did not sacrifice quality to meet environmental standards. LG's VRF was chosen after a long search for the ideal operating system.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_04_1461212573547

Benefit

Improvements Made by LG HVAC solutions

Providing technical training as well as meeting the sustainable construction requirements were key differentials. "We had a total of 60 people from Good Serv. involved in this project. We negotiated for a year with the manufacturer and the operation itself took another year. I can say that it was a winning partnership because we were able to get the entire system up and running on schedule," points out Luiz Olmiro.

