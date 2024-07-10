We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Select your region
-
ASIACENTRAL ASIA
- Kyrgyzstan
- Mongolia
- Tajikistan
- Turkmenistan
-
EUROPE
- Croatia
- Hrvatska
BELGIUMFrançais
- Greece
- Greek
- Belgique
SWITZERLANDDeutschFrançais
- Luxembourg
- Liechtenstein
UKEnglish
- Switzerland
- Ireland
THE NETHERLANDSDutch
- United Kingdom
- Belgium
- the Netherlands
-
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICAEAST AFRICAEnglish
- Burundi
- Comoros
- Djibouti
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Kenya
- Malawi
- Mayotte
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Uganda
GULFEnglishالعربية
- Zambia
- Afghanistan
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Georgia
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Qatar
- U.A.E
LEVANTEnglishالعربية
- Yemen
- Jordan
WEST AFRICAEnglishFrançais
- Lebanon
-
NORTH AMERICA
-
CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
-
SOUTH AMERICABOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, PERU, URUGUAYEspañol
- Bolivia
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
-
GLOBAL
Become a LG Member
Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.
Welcome Coupon
Get 5% off your first purchase when you join
Exclusive Pricing
Receive an extra 2% membership discount
Free Delivery & Installation
On all orders purchased on LG.com