TV buying guide: Everything you need to know

If you are rushed for time and just want to get a quick idea of what’s important — start here.

- 55-inch TVs are the most common: they offer the perfect viewing distance when placed in an average-sized room.

- Ultra HD and 4K are the same: both terms are commonly used but they represent the same thing, which is that the TVs resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels

- 8K can be avoided: you may have heard of 8K but the reality is that there is virtually no content being filmed in 8K. For now, the best options are still Ultra HD and 4K.

- OLED delivers the best picture possible: there are lots of acronyms out there but OLED represents the newest technology and delivers the most impressive picture quality.

- Soundbars take the viewing experience to the next level: if you are looking for powerful sound that pulls you into the action on screen then the right soundbar is a wise investment.

- Look for a high refresh rate: particularly important for gamers and sports fans, the higher the refresh rate the smoother the motion will be.

Discover more about which LG TV is right for you in our guide to LG TV series differences.