28TN515V

27.5" HD Ready LED TV Monitor with Wide Viewing Angle

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27.5" / 70cm

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 68%

Colour Bit

8bit

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.44475 x 0.44925

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Type

Direct

Resolution

1366x768

Brightness(cd/m2)

250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1200:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

CI Slot

Yes

USB (Ver.)

Yes (USB2.0 1EA)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear/Side

Analog

PAL/SECAM B/G,D/K,I

Digital

DVB-T/T2, DVB-C

Others

DVB-S/S2

SPEAKER

Audio output

5W

Others

Equalizer, Virtual Surround, AVL (Auto Volume)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100V~240V

Output

32W (19V, 1.7A)

Normal On (typ.)

28W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W

DC Off (Max)

0.4W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

1366 x 768

Video (HDMI)

480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

Off

LED Colour (Power save mode)

Amber

LED Colour (Standby)

Red

[ Key Location ]

Bottom(center)

OSD

Languange(Country)

36 Country (Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK)

Number of Language

35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Built-In Game

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Gaming Mode

Yes (Black Stabilizer)

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Music

Yes

Photo&Video

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

USB AutoRun

Yes

USB Game (Download)

Yes

USB Media Player

Yes

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI/Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI/Full Wide - DTV, ATV, 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI/Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑)/All-Direction Zoom -DTV, ATV, HDMI/Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

EPG

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2

Plug & Play

DDC2B

Remote Control

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Teletext

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Virtual surround

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Iron gray (Texture)

B/Cover

Black

Base

Black

STAND

Base Detchable

Detachable

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

649.5 x 187.5 x 448.5

Set (without Stand)

649.5 x 78.4 x 394.3

Box

804 x 461 x 175

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.88

Set (without Stand)

3.53

Box

5.45

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

No (Hand hole)

STANDARD

CE

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adatper

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

Battery (Remote Controller)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(28TN515V-PZ)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(28TN515V-PZ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(28TN515V-PZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (28TN515V-PZ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(28TN515V-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

