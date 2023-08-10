We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.5" HD Ready LED TV Monitor with Wide Viewing Angle
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27.5" / 70cm
-
Panel Type
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 68%
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.44475 x 0.44925
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Resolution
-
1366x768
-
Brightness(cd/m2)
-
250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1200:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes
-
USB (Ver.)
-
Yes (USB2.0 1EA)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Rear/Side
-
Analog
-
PAL/SECAM B/G,D/K,I
-
Digital
-
DVB-T/T2, DVB-C
-
Others
-
DVB-S/S2
-
Audio output
-
5W
-
Others
-
Equalizer, Virtual Surround, AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100V~240V
-
Output
-
32W (19V, 1.7A)
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.4W
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz~75Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
1366 x 768
-
Video (HDMI)
-
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Key
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
Off
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Amber
-
LED Colour (Standby)
-
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom(center)
-
Languange(Country)
-
36 Country (Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK)
-
Number of Language
-
35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Built-In Game
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
-
Yes (Black Stabilizer)
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Photo&Video
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
USB AutoRun
-
Yes
-
USB Game (Download)
-
Yes
-
USB Media Player
-
Yes
-
ARC-PC
-
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI/Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI/Full Wide - DTV, ATV, 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI/Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑)/All-Direction Zoom -DTV, ATV, HDMI/Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
-
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
EPG
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Plug & Play
-
DDC2B
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Teletext
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Virtual surround
-
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Yes
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Iron gray (Texture)
-
B/Cover
-
Black
-
Base
-
Black
-
Base Detchable
-
Detachable
-
Set (with Stand)
-
649.5 x 187.5 x 448.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
649.5 x 78.4 x 394.3
-
Box
-
804 x 461 x 175
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
3.88
-
Set (without Stand)
-
3.53
-
Box
-
5.45
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
No (Hand hole)
-
CE
-
Yes
-
Adatper
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.