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75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026

75NU850B6LA
Front view of 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026 75NU850B6LA
The front view of the LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, displays vividly colored, fabric-like textures on screen, featuring Nano Detail Enhancer, an alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, HDR10 Pro, webOS, and a 98-inch display.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1669 mm-wide screen, 963 mm screen height, 1026 mm height with stand, a 72.1 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1299 by 361 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, showing a sports victory scene with confetti and a trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clear detail, and an immersive sense of scale.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of a sea lion, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame up to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
Front view of 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026 75NU850B6LA
The front view of the LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, displays vividly colored, fabric-like textures on screen, featuring Nano Detail Enhancer, an alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, HDR10 Pro, webOS, and a 98-inch display.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1669 mm-wide screen, 963 mm screen height, 1026 mm height with stand, a 72.1 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1299 by 361 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, showing a sports victory scene with confetti and a trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clear detail, and an immersive sense of scale.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of a sea lion, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame up to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linea Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • Award‑winning webOS platform with all your favourite streaming services
  • AI Hub unlocks a smart, personalised experience, secured by LG Shield
More


Why LG NANO 4K UHD?

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows an image of a feather, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects textures and colour volume to enhance micro details and deliver clearer, more vibrant 4K image quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Linea Flow Design is presented in a multi-angle view, with a rear panel shown at the top, a wall-mounted living room scene at the bottom left, and a close-up of the ridged metal back at the bottom right.

Linea Flow Design

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels - Endless Entertainment for Free

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail on a big screen?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyses every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favourite content on an ultra big screen with sharper, better quality.

 

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyses images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

 

HDR10 Pro

Vivid details, deeper contrast in every scene

Our HDR10 Pro format brings brighter highlights and deeper shadows. Dive into brighter scenes with richer detail.1)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

 

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimisation to deliver 4K clarity with improved caontrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV
The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System 

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free13)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.15)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub,  your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across supported smart ecosystems.16)

Design, made to elevate your space

Linea Flow Design

Refined, solid finish that complements your space

Your TV features a modern metallic finish with real heft and a tasteful linear design that's made to elevate your space.24)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Linea Flow Design is presented in a multi-angle view, with a rear panel shown at the top, a wall-mounted living room scene at the bottom left, and a close-up of the ridged metal back at the bottom right.

Ultra Big TV

The bigger screen, the more immersive the experience

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG NANO 4K UHD Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.25)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, displaying a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid colour, clarity, and immersive scale.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, displaying a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid colour, clarity, and immersive scale.

Immerse yourself in every sporting event

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with smooth performance

Have a great gaming experience with up to 60Hz VRR. With the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller paired with fast refresh rate, every gaming moment becomes more enjoyable.28)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.29

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming-no console required

Explore thousands of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.30

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen colour, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.31)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronising the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.32)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with WOW Orchestra shows an orchestra conductor leading a performance on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the room to create a synchronised surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer 

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

* The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1) * HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

6) * AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

7) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

12) * Network update required.

 

13) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

15) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

16) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

24) * Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

25) * Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

* If wall-mounting, a separate wall-mount bracket (not included) will be required.

 

28) * 60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.

* HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

* Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

29) * Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

* Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

30) * Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

* Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

* Gamepad is sold separately.

 

31) * FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

* FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

32) * Soundbar can be purchased separately.

* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K UHD LED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    22.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1820 x 1085 x 162

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    30.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1669 x 1026 x 361

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1299 x 361

  • TV Weight without Stand

    22.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    22.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096703182

SMART TV

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2030

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Input

    x1 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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