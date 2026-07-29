1) * HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
6) * AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.
7) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
12) * Network update required.
13) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.
* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.
15) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.
16) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
24) * Bezel size differs by series and size.
25) * Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.
* If wall-mounting, a separate wall-mount bracket (not included) will be required.
28) * 60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.
* HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
* Support for HGiG may vary by country.
29) * Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.
* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.
* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.
* Gaming controller is sold separately.
30) * Support for cloud gaming services may vary.
* Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
* Gamepad is sold separately.
31) * FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
* FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
32) * Soundbar can be purchased separately.
* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.
* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.