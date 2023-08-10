About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 4K Ultra HD HDR Dolby Vision Blu-ray Player

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 4K Ultra HD HDR Dolby Vision Blu-ray Player

UBK90

LG 4K Ultra HD HDR Dolby Vision Blu-ray Player

  • 4K Streaming Contents

    4K Streaming Contents

  • Blu-ray, DVD, CD

    Blu-ray, DVD, CD

    Playback

  • Connectivity

    Connectivity

01_UBK90_4K_Disc_Playback_Desktop

4K Disc Playback, for life-like images

Take your video to the next level with 4K resolution and life-like HDR. 4K blu-ray discs changes your perspective from watching a movie to experiencing it.
02_UBK90_Dolby_Vision,_because_every_frame_of_video_matters_Desktop

Dolby Vision, because every frame of video matters

LG Blu-ray player UBK90 supports the premium HDR, Dolby Vision™ favoured by renowned filmmakers from all over the world. Images more realistic and natural, like the way the director intended.

Multi HDR Enables an Extensive 4K HDR Experience

Content created for High Dynamic Range, or HDR, can display an even more breathtaking picture with bolder contrast and more vibrant colours. LG Blu-ray player UBK90 is HDR compatible with Dolby Vision™* and HDR10.

03_UBK90_Muti_HDR_enables_the_best_4K_HDR_experience_Desktop

LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player supporting premium HDR Dolby Vision™, processes Dolby Vision's dynamic metadata* within each frame, to present the intended vision of the director in your very own living room. HDR10 is rendered by LG 4K Blu-ray disc player's exclusive processing. By applying dynamic data produced by LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player processing on a scene-by-scene basis, all types of content is displayed with improved HDR quality.

03_UBK90_Dolby_Vision,_because_every_frame_of_video_matters_Desktop_sub_01

04_UBK90_4K_Streaming_Content_Desktop

4K Streaming Content*

Popular online video services such as Youtube® and Netflix offer a wide range of premium 4K content.

*Additional subscriptions services may be required. Content partner lineup and availability may change without notice.

05_UBK90_Blu-ray,_DVD,_CD_Playback_Desktop

Blu-ray / DVD / CD Playback

Play your favourite content from Blu-rays and DVDs to CDs. Your media library lives on.
06_UBK90_USB_Playback_Desktop

USB Playback

Play Videos, Music and Images straight from a USB storage device.
07_UBK90_Connectivity_Desktop

Connected to your entertainment

Dual HDMI allows you to send separate audio and video-out from the UBK90.
Experience the best in 4K video with your existing audio system.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Main Unit (mm)

430 x 45.5 x 205

Main Unit (gross, mm)

471 x 83 x 277

Weight Unit (Kg)

1.92

Weight (packaged net, kg)

2.51

DESIGN

MD Type

Tray

Display Type

LED Dot

Front Key

4ea

IN/OUT

HDMI Output

2ea

Optical Audio Output

Yes

USB

1ea

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

Voltage

Wide

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption (in Operation)

17W

Power Off Consumption (in Standby)

1.5W

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

LG SMART FUNTIONS

Premium Content

Yes

GUI

Home Menu

Icon Type

Language

Option

Initial Logo

Yes

Movie/ Music/ Photo thumbnail

No/No/Yes

MP3ID Tag Display

Yes

Photo Slide Show With Music

Yes

PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC

BD Profile Version

6.0/5.0/2.0/1.1

USB Playback

Yes

External HDD Playback (via USB)

Yes

UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE

Yes

BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

Yes

DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

Yes

Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

DTS-CD

Yes

PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT

Movie - MPEG-1

Yes

Movie - MPEG2 PS/TS

Yes

Movie - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

Movie - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

Movie - H.265

Yes

Movie - Xvid

Yes

Movie - MKV

Yes

Movie - AVC Rec

Yes

Movie - AVCHD

Yes

Movie - M4V

Yes

Movie - WMV

Yes

Movie - 3GP

Yes

Movie - MP4

Yes

Movie - MOV

Yes

Movie - FLV

Yes

Movie - VOB

Yes

Movie - TS

Yes

Movie - DAT

Yes

Music - LPCM (Bitstream / Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - Dolby Digital (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - Dolby Atmos (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/No

Music - Dolby Digital Plus (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - Dolby TrueHD (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - DTS (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

DTS-HD Music - Master Audio (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - MPEG 1/2 L2 (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - MP3 (Decoding)

Yes

Music - WMA (Decoding)

Yes

Music - AAC (Decoding)

Yes

Music - FLAC (Decoding)

Yes

Photo - JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

1080p Upscaling

Yes

4K upscaling

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

BT.2020/BT.709

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

HDR

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR → SDR Conversion

Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Re-Encoder

DTS Only

LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

Yes

Down Sampling

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse

Yes/Yes

Trick Play - Slow Forword/Reverse

Yes/No

Trick Play - Step Forward/Reverse

Yes/No

Trick Play - Pause

Yes

Search - Title/Track

Yes

Search - Chapter

Yes

Search - Time

Yes

Repeat Play - Title/Track

Yes

Repeat Play - Chapter

Yes

Repeat Play - A-B

Yes

Resume Stop

Yes

Play Mode - Random

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Remote Control

V6-1

RCU Battery

Yes

Owner's Manual

Simple

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

Topper / Sticker

No/Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(UBK90)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

UBK90

LG 4K Ultra HD HDR Dolby Vision Blu-ray Player