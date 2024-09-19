LG ELEVATES GUEST EXPERIENCE AT NOVACANCY EXPO 2024

LG exhibits cutting-edge range of hospitality solutions including in-room entertainment, lobby displays, and luxury appliances

SYDNEY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2024 – LG Electronics Business Solutions will be presenting its latest cutting-edge hospitality technologies at NoVacancy Expo 2024 from 18-19 September, Australia’s largest event for hotel and hospitality professionals.

Exhibiting at ICC Sydney, LG will be showcasing a comprehensive range of solutions, from advanced information displays to home appliances, all designed to enhance guest experiences and improve operational efficiency within the hospitality sector. Attendees will be able to explore how the company’s innovative products can elevate hotel environments, providing both a memorable stay for guests and streamlined management for hoteliers.

Chris Wilson, Head of LG Information Display, commented: “NoVacancy Expo is a vital platform for LG to connect with industry leaders and showcase our comprehensive range of products designed to enhance the guest experience. We are excited to present our solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the hospitality industry and demonstrate how LG can help create memorable and efficient hotel environments.”

At NoVacancy Expo 2024, LG will showcase its range of in-room entertainment solutions tailored for hotels. This includes LG Hospitality TVs, featuring the Pro:Centric platform that allows hotels to manage content, offer interactive services, and customise guest experiences. With seamless integration of streaming services guests can enjoy for effortless content sharing from their devices, bringing the comforts of home into the hotel room. LG Hotel Smart TVs, enabled with Google Cast™, allow guests to cast their favourite streaming subscriptions, workout videos, or playlists directly to the TV from their Android™ or iOS devices for a personalised in-room experience. Meanwhile, reliable Conformal Coating technology utilised across the LG Hospitality TV range ensures optimal performance even in challenging environments.

For lobby and reception areas, LG will display cutting-edge signage solutions designed to enhance guest interaction and streamline hotel operations, including Transparent OLED Touch Signage (30EW5TP) which brings a modern, engaging visual experience. Additionally, solutions like the Full HD Standard Signage (32SM5J) and UHD Standard Signage (49UH5N-E) Series provide high-resolution displays ideal for conveying guest information and delivering a seamless check-in experience.

In addition to providing state-of-the-art displays, LG's Hospitality All-in-One Solution package is designed to maximise both procurement processes and cost efficiencies. With a single point of contact at LG for all appliances, short and long-term accommodation providers benefit from a streamlined purchasing experience. The package covers essential hotel appliances such as TVs & Sound Bars, fridges, washing machines, dryers, microwaves, monitors, laptops, and commercial HVAC systems, ensuring that properties are equipped with top-quality products that enhance both guest experiences and operational effectiveness.

For luxury rooms, LG will also feature its innovative home appliances, including the Styler, which refreshes garments with TrueSteam technology, and the WashTower, a space-saving laundry solution using AI Direct Drive™ technology to optimise fabric care. These solutions showcase how LG blends advanced technology with luxury, creating exceptional guest experiences across hotel settings.

LG’s booth (Booth 551) will provide an immersive experience, allowing visitors to explore practical applications of these products in realistic hotel settings, demonstrating how LG technology can transform the guest journey from check-in to check-out.

For more information about LG’s innovative solutions for the hospitality sector, visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business/