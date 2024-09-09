Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG’s New Washing Machines Go Big on Laundry, Not on Space

HOME & APPLIANCE 09/09/2024

Game-changing line up unlocks larger loads and fewer cycles, saving time and space for modern laundry needs

 

SYDNEY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has revealed its latest Front Load Washing Machine range, introducing three new models that deliver an impressive 14kg drum capacity within a standard-sized footprint (WXLS-1014W, WXLS-1014G and WXLC-1016G).1 With advanced features such as Steam+ and Turbo Clean 360®, these new washing machines are designed to offer greater efficiency and convenience, making laundry day a breeze for Aussie households.

 

One of the standout features of the new washing machine range is the 14kg XL Series drum, which has been engineered to fit within a standard 660mm depth1, traditionally reserved for 12kg capacity models. This innovative design allows users to wash larger items like doonas, blankets, and bulky jackets at home, saving both time and money by eliminating the need for frequent dry cleaning.

 

“LG is committed to delivering innovative laundry solutions that meet the changing needs of Australian households and help them rediscover the good in everyday moments.” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia. “Our latest washing machines address the growing demand for appliances that offer greater long-term value amidst rising living costs. By allowing users to tackle larger wash loads in fewer cycles, these machines save both time and money, all while fitting seamlessly into modern homes without compromising on space.”

 

Doubling down on smart automation, the new models feature LG’s AI Direct Drive technology (AI DD®)3 to enhance the laundry experience by using artificial intelligence to assess the weight and softness of the laundry load. This enables the machine to automatically select one of six wash motions that best suit the fabric type, ensuring optimal cleaning and care for every item. The WXLC-1016G model in particular features new AIDD® 2.0 which introduces an additional feature that detects the level of soiling in garments to optimise the wash cycle.

 

Meanwhile, the Turbo Clean 360® feature offers the ability to wash a 3kg load in just 39 minutes2, using powerful water jets to deliver a fast and effective clean. Additionally, the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam is ideal for households with allergy sensitivities, as it assists in reducing common allergens, bacteria, and fungi found in fabrics, ensuring a hygienic wash every time.4

 

For added convenience, the new models are also compatible with the LG ThinQ® mobile app5, allowing users to remotely control wash cycles, monitor energy usage, and receive notifications—all from their smartphones. This smart connectivity helps users manage their laundry with ease, while also keeping an eye on their utility bills.

 

The new 14kg XL Series Front Load Washing Machine range with Steam+ and Turbo Clean 360® is available in both white and graphite finishes, from an RRP of $1,599. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/washer-dryers/

                                                                  

Specifications

 

SKU

WXLS-1014W

WXLS-1014G

 

WXLC-1016G

Description

14kg XL Capacity Front Load Washing Machine with Standard Depth

14kg XL Capacity Front Load Washing Machine with Standard Depth

14kg Front Load Washing Machine with XL Capacity Graphite

URL

https://www.lg.com/au/washing-machines/lg-wxls-1014w

https://www.lg.com/au/washing-machines/lg-wxls-1014g

https://www.lg.com/au/washing-machines/lg-wxlc-1016g

Colour

Matte White

Matte Graphite

Matte Graphite

Dimensions

650mm (W) x 950mm (H) x 645mm (D)

650mm (W) x 950mm (H) x 645mm (D)

650mm (W) x 950mm (H) x 780mm (D)5

Capacity

14kg

14kg

14kg

Energy Rating

4 Star

4 Star

4 Star

WELLS Rating

4 Star

4 Star

4 Star

RRP

 $1,599 

$1,599 

TBC

Availability

Available now

Available now

From 8 September

                                                                                  

        ###                              

 

 

