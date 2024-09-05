Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG TO INTRODUCE VISION FOR FUTURE LIVING WITH ‘LG AI HOME’ INNOVATIONS AT IFA 2024

CORPORATE 09/05/2024
Print

Seamlessly integrating customer and spatial experiences, the company’s ‘Affectionate Intelligence Home’ presents an AI home lifestyle of comfort and convenience

 

SEOUL, Sep. 5, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its vision for future living at IFA 2024, showcasing a complete range of AI home solutions for every need and lifestyle under the theme of ‘Experience, Affectionate Intelligence (AI) Home.’

 

Central to the company’s Affectionate Intelligence Home is LG ThinQ® ON, an advanced AI home hub designed to deliver comfort and convenience tailored to individual preferences. ThinQ ON seamlessly integrates with the latest LG AI appliances, forming the core of the LG AI Home Solution. This system is driven by Affectionate Intelligence, the company’s AI technology. As the AI Home Solution learns more about users routines, preferences and behaviours over time, it creates a personalised spatial experience, delivering customer value and bringing greater ease to everyday life.

 

The first thing visitors to the LG booth at IFA 2024 will encounter is the AI Home Gate, an immersive LED media wall that visually communicates how LG AI is deployed within the AI Home to elevate customer lifestyles.

 

Visitors will get to experience the company’s generative AI technology through the ThinQ® ON hub once they pass through the AI Home Gate. ThinQ ON understands natural language, allowing users to control a wide range of appliances, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and services with conversational voice commands. The LG AI hub facilitates a personalised AI home lifestyle, managing actions from lifestyle services to helping kids get a good night’s sleep.

 

Intelligently Personalised AI Home Lifestyles for Every Generation, Family and Pet

The Second Youth Home exemplifies the company’s commitment to enhancing the lives of the elderly by easing household chores and enriching leisure activities. Powered by ThinQ® ON, this space highlights how conversational voice-recognition and seamless coordination of home appliances – for example, automatically setting the dryer to ‘Activewear course’ once the washing machine finishes a workload – simplify home management. The AI hub can also provide voice briefings to keep users informed of what’s going on, helping relieve stress by offering guidance for tasks such as booking a taxi, and estimating travel time to the selected destination.

 

In the Affectionate Home zone, the focus is on AI solutions designed to help families care for children and pets. The Self-Driving AI Home Hub, capable of controlling AI appliances and IoT sensors, adjusts device settings and environmental conditions to meet children’s needs. For example, it can activate Sleep Mode at bedtime, dimming lights and adding a starlight effect to help kids drift off to sleep. Additionally, the hub supports learning by using generative AI to create stories from children’s drawings.

 

For easier pet care, the LG AI Home Solution manages connected appliances and devices to maintain fresh air and clean floors. Air-quality sensors intelligently control the LG Alpha Pet Double air purifier, while temperature and humidity sensors manage the DUALCOOL™ air conditioner, automatically adjusting the mode and air flow to suit current conditions. The robot vacuum autonomously cleans the floor after pets leave, ensuring a more pleasant living space. Additionally, the Affectionate Home zone introduces a new home appliance made especially for cats (and their owners). The innovative LG AeroCat combines a cat bed with an air purifier to offer a comfortable resting spot for cats and a fresher atmosphere for their human companions.

 

In the Delightful Home zone, ThinQ® ON takes centre stage in creating a convenient culinary experience by engaging with visitors and providing personalised recipe recommendations as well as nutritional analysis’. Visitors can also enjoy live cooking demonstrations, such as the ‘AI Talking Cooking Show,’ savour the delicious dishes prepared by the LG AI ovens with built-in cameras and see how the InstaView™ with MoodUP™ refrigerator enhances the ambiance.

 

Next up is the Smart Green Home, a self-sustaining abode featuring the Therma V™ R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. LG AI optimises household energy usage in real time, adjusting device settings and schedules in accordance with user lifestyles and routines. ThinQ® ON also helps household’s control energy costs by intelligently managing the power consumption of connected devices.

 

Innovating the AI Home Ecosystem and Key Technologies with LG AI

The LG Affectionate Intelligence zone showcases the scalability of the company’s Affectionate Intelligence with ThinQ® ON at its core. Utilising LG generative AI technology and advanced security solutions, ThinQ ON acts as the central hub of diverse IoT ecosystems enhanced by a range of the company’s IoT sensors and devices. These include motion and light sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and smart buttons, all providing real-time spatial information for personalised, AI-driven home services.

 

The zone also highlights how the LG open AI ecosystem integrates third-party services to enrich the customer experience, and demonstrates the versatility of IoT sensors that can connect non-AI appliances to the AI Home system. The exhibit underscores the scalability of the company’s AI solutions, giving visitors a sense of the intelligent and responsive living environment LG is creating.

 

What’s more, the LG Affectionate Intelligence zone illustrates how ThinQ® ON serves as the home’s central hub, working in harmony with the LG ThinQ UP and ThinQ app, and a variety of services and solutions. This creates a personalised experience and fosters a continuously-growing AI home ecosystem.

 

Finally, the AI to the Core zone highlights the cutting-edge innovation of the company’s AI Core-Tech, including the AI DD™ and the AI DUAL Inverter™. The integration of the latest LG AI solutions with industry-leading core technologies delivers more precise controland enhanced personalisation.
 

 “Our Affectionate Intelligence Home solutions at IFA 2024 will enable customers to experience the ease of the Zero Labor Home, where they can enjoy a life free from mundane household chores,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to lead the AI home era with our Affectionate Intelligence solutions and state-of-the-art core technologies.”

 

Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2024 from September 6-10 can discover the unprecedented customisability and convenience of the company’s latest Affectionate Intelligence Home solutions.

 

# # #

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ®. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lea Lee

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981

+82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com

jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

