LG’S SMALLEST 4K PROJECTOR ‘CINEBEAM Q’ TO FEATURE AT IFA 2024 IN BERLIN

Company invites IFA attendees to make the moment last with its portable projector, LG CineBeam Q

SEOUL, Sep. 4, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) will make the European debut of its 4K mini projector, the LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB), at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany (September 6-10). Ready to impress visitors at LG’s booth at Messe Berlin, the CineBeam Q featuresa minimalist design, premium image quality and a host of advanced features. The booth will also feature a special photo zone where visitors can take photos against a backdrop featuring visuals projected by the CineBeam Q and receive an exclusive gift to make the moment last.

First unveiled at CES 2024 in January, the LG CineBeam Q continues to earn praise for its performance, convenient functionality and modern appearance. Among the many accolades it has received is a ‘Top Choice 2024’ nod from AVS Forum , a trusted review site and one of the world’s largest online forums for home theater and AV aficionados.

The HU710PB distinguishes itself from other projectors on the market with its recognisable and highly portable design. Integrating a unique 360-degree rotatable handle that doubles as a stand, the LG CineBeam Q delivers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images on a cinematic scale (up to 120 inches). It also boasts a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, providing vibrant colours and deep blacks for immersive viewing experiences, day or night.

Additionally, the LG CineBeam Q features Auto Screen Adjustment,1 which automatically fine-tunes focus, keystone and screen-alignment for hassle-free setup and a precisely-calibrated image in various environments. Equipped with the intuitive-to-use LG webOS platform, the HU710PB presents easy access to popular streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube,2 giving users great content choices without the need to connect to an external device. For more viewing options, the LG CineBeam Q lets users stream and mirror content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare.3

Along with premium picture quality and intuitive configuration and control, the company’s 4K projector blends in with home décor thanks to its clean, minimalist design. In addition to showcasing the CineBeam Q at IFA, LG is raising awareness of its mini projector, including its versatility and suitability for diverse living environments, with a social media campaign featuring around 100 influencers. The campaign highlights various uses of the CineBeam Q, showcasing how it fits into home décor and tech setups for single households, families and couples, as well as its applications in premium living, sports viewing and art exhibitions.

Visitors can experience the LG CineBeam Q projector firsthand – and receive exclusive, free gifts – at LG’s booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin throughout IFA 2024.

1 Auto Screen Adjustment may not work properly if the distance between the projector and the screen exceeds 2 meters, or the angle of placement is over 25 degrees.

2 Many streaming apps available on webOS require a paid subscription. Support for specific streaming apps may vary by country.

3 Available when the device is connected to the Internet via cable or Wi-Fi network.

