LG ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 WEBOS HACKATHON

CORPORATE 10/01/2024

LG ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 WEBOS HACKATHON

Winners showcase family-friendly gaming innovations and address the growing interest in AI technologies at LG webOS Summit

 

SEOUL, Oct. 1, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the winners of its webOS TV platform hackathon, which took place at the LG webOS Summit last week. The event was geared toward AI-based solutions and gaming services, seeking ideas to enhance the gaming category on Smart TVs.

Developers from around the world applied for the opportunity to present their ideas for apps or services to be used on webOS-based LG Smart TVs, with the goal of diversifying and improving the gaming experience on LG TVs powered by webOS.

 

Over three hundred entries were submitted from more than 50 countries. Finalists were invited to present their ideas onstage to a panel of LG executives and over 300 market-leading companies. The top three winners received the opportunity to engage with the LG team to develop their ideas and resources for business implementation on webOS. They will continue to work with LG to prepare the family-friendly gaming solutions for LG TVs by June 2025. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with the Grand Prize of USD 100,000 ($144,524.44 AUD)* for first place, USD 80,000 ($115,619.13 AUD)* for second place and USD 50,000 ($72,264.26 AUD)* for third place.

 

Grand Prize Winner: The Quest of Sunflower by Couchplay

An epic adventure game based on an AI-generated story, featuring stunning graphics, immersive audio and responsive game play suitable for the whole family.

 

Second place: Signs of Magic by Lukas Klingsbo

Set in a magical world, this game follows the wizard Elowen as she battles invading creatures known as Astromentals. It integrates LG Magic Remote sensors to create an immersive experience that brings the game's action to life.

 

Third place: Thormdeil: Into the Unknown by TV Games

The first single-player RPG developed exclusively for a Smart TV platform, featuring seasonally AI-generated content. Players navigate dark dungeons, face survival challenges and uncover hidden truths.

 

“The amount of participation and entries we received this year is proof of the growing interest in the AI and gaming categories” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “We’re no longer simply watching television. The developer ecosystem’s role in improving the lives of millions of consumers in their homes is exponential, and LG plans to hold this event annually to foster webOS app developer ecosystem.”

                                                                              # # #

*$1 USD = $1.44AUD as of 1 October 2024

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company  

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com. .

 

About webOS platform 

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out of home experience.

 

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024 LG Channels for Automotive For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com. .

