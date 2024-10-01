LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA UNVEILS LATEST PORTABLE AUDIO LINEUP BOASTING POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND DURABILITY

LG TONE Free T90S wireless earbuds and LG XBOOM Go XG2T Bluetooth speaker deliver powerful sound and durability to match active Aussie lifestyles

SYDNEY, 1 OCTOBER 2024 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced two new additions to the company’s portable audio range – the LG TONE Free (T90S) wireless earbuds and the LG XBOOM Go (XG2T) portable Bluetooth speaker. Designed to enhance active Australian lifestyles, the new products boast powerful sound paired with portability and durability.

LG has redesigned the T90S earbuds for 2024 for extended comfort and enhanced Active Noise Cancellation performance. To celebrate the launch, LG is offering a limited-time 20% discount, making it an even better time to experience the upgrade.1 Building on the evolution of the TONE Free range, LG has once again incorporated embedded Dolby Head Tracking™ technology across all entertainment and devices, offering a spatial audio experience by allowing the sound direction to adjust with the users’ head movement to maintain a consistent, centred audio experience.2

Meanwhile, the XG2T speaker is military tested3 and features a rugged, water-resistant design and an easily adjustable cord for ultimate portability.

Tony Brown, General Manager, Home Entertainment & Content Business Marketing at LG Electronics Australia commented:

“At LG, we’re committed to creating technology that makes life better for Australians, and our latest portable audio products are designed to do just that this summer. As people gear up for the season, they want audio that fits seamlessly into their active, on-the-go lifestyles.

We are continuously evolving our portable audio products, and this latest range combines portability, durability, and innovative sound technologies to make the perfect companion for wherever summer takes you – whether it’s the beach, a backyard barbecue, or just hanging out at home.”

LG TONE Free T90S Dolby Atmos® Wireless Earbuds

The T90S earbuds feature a diaphragm made from graphene, a material known for being strong and lightweight, which improves audio clarity and reduces distortion for deep, precise sound. The T90S earbuds also feature improved adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology that detects sounds around the user in real-time and adjusts the noise cancellation level to deliver clear, deep sound.

The company has brought back its UVnano technology, embedded within the charging case, to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria after charging for 10 minutes.4 What’s more, the T90S earbuds don’t require Dolby-supported devices or content. Thanks to the built-in Dolby Atmos technology, users can enjoy an immersive audio experience directly from the earbuds.

LG has redesigned the T90S earbuds this year in collaboration with POSTECH to ensure ergonomic precision and long-lasting comfort, complementing the up to 36-hour battery life.5 The new oval ear tips accommodate various ear shapes and help create a tighter seal to reduce surrounding noise and fit securely in the ear. The adaptive ANC technology uses an inner microphone to detect how the earbuds are worn, automatically adjusting noise reduction for optimal results. Paired with a SNR multi-microphone and a noise filtering algorithm, the earbuds effectively reduce external sounds through a double-step filtering process.

The T90S is also compatible with the advanced aptX Adaptive codec – for dynamic low Latency media and smartphone gaming, plus adaptive bit-rate for glitch-free audio. With the LG TONE Free app, users can sync up to five external devices, eliminating the hassle of manually reconnecting when switching between devices2. Moreover, the T90S supports multi-pairing, enabling users to connect to two source devices simultaneously.

Finally, LG brought back the ‘Plug & Play’ feature, turning the charging case into a wireless dongle for devices with an AUX headphone jack;6 allowing wireless convenience from non-Bluetooth-enabled devices, this feature is ideal for scenarios such as accessing in-flight entertainment during summer travel.

LG XBOOM Go XG2T Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The XG2T speaker features a versatile adjustable cord, bringing unparalleled convenience for summer travel and outdoor entertainment. Securely fastening the speaker to just about any outdoor equipment – backpacks, bike handles and tent poles – the speaker provides users with the freedom to move while listening to music or podcasts.

With an enhanced bass algorithm, the XG2T produces rich bass and clear sound, even at low volumes. Its compact, ultra-portable design delivers a high-quality audio experience both indoors and outdoors, while up to 10-hours of battery life ensures long, consistent performance across various environments.7

What's more, the XG2T is built to endure the toughest conditions, having passed seven military-standard tests, ensuring its durability against high temperatures, rain, salt fog, blowing dust, and even water immersion and shock.3 Its rugged design allows users to take it just about anywhere without worrying about wear and tear, making it the ultimate outdoor companion. Additionally, the speaker is water resistant and dust proof making it ready for all adventures, so music can be enjoyed worry-free.8

The LG TONE Free T90S Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds are available in black online at LG.com/au from today.

The LG XBOOM Go XG2T Portable Bluetooth Speaker will be available in black online at LG.com/au in the coming weeks.

Disclaimers:

1 Offer available from 17 October to 31 October 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of LG TONE Free T90S Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds made on the LG.com/au online store only. You must apply the coupon code T90SOFFER at the checkout to redeem your coupon. Coupon cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer (including discounts available to LG Corporate VIP Partners and LG employees). LG's Terms and Condition of Sale apply.

2 Compatible smartphone and LG TONE Free app required to use feature.

3 MIL-STD-810 standard testing and verification by KOLAS accredited Labs. XG2Tpassed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.

Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019):

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Test duration for 60 minutes per axis (X, Y and Z) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Test duration of 15 minutes at a drip rate of more than 280L/m3/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43 o C.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, Functional Shock. Repeated test shock at different test direction 18 times.

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure 1. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry)

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure 1, Blowing Dust. Tested using MIL-STD-810F/G dust less than 150 microns for a total of 15hr (exposure facing the front of the item).

4 Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation. UV LED function works only when the charging case is closed and is at more than 40% battery capacity. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.

5 Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors. Up to 9 hours with the earbuds, and up to 27 hours of play time from the charging case

6 AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.

7 The battery run time applies when the volume is at 50% and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.

8 IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust proof and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.

