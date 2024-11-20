Bring home the stylish and innovative range of home appliances from LG, including washing machines, dryers, fridges, stick vacuums, microwave ovens and dishwashers. Appliances available in 3 different colours, black, stainless steel and white to suit your style.

Work smarter with LG and conquer household chores with ease. Doing laundry is a breeze with LG's ezDispense® auto-dosing washing machines. Simplify your life with an LG dishwasher featuring true Steam™ technology, for sparkling dishes.



Choose from an array of customer-favourite household appliances to suit your home and lifestyle.

