8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Capacity
8kg
-
Colour
White
-
Lid / Door Material
Plastic (White)
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Clean Filter Indicator
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
TECHNOLOGY
-
Drying Method
Condenser
-
Heat Source
Heat Pump
-
Motor Type
Inverter Motor
-
Compressor Type
Twin-Rotary Inverter Compressor
-
Auto Clean Condenser
Yes
-
Sensors
Temperature Sensor (2)
Moisture Sensor (1)
Door Open Sensor (1)
Water Sensor (1)
Filter Sensor (1)
PROGRAMS
-
Drying Cycles (Sensor Dry)
Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate
-
Manual Cycles (Time Dry)
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air
-
Quick Cycle
Quick 30 (1kg)
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Dry Levels
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Dry Modes
Normal, Turbo
-
Buzzer (On / Off)
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Dry Options
More Time: Yes (Timed Cycles)
Less Time: Yes (Timed Cycles)
Anti Crease: Yes
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
-
Extendable Drain Hose Kit
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806098740246
-
Energy Rating
9 Star
-
Energy Consumption
115 kWh / 52 Uses
(Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)
DIMENSIONS
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
660mm x 702mm x 910mm
-
Unit (W x D x H)
600mm x 690mm x 850mm
-
Unit Weight
57kg
WARRANTY
-
Dryer
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Inverter Compressor / Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimer
¹Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
