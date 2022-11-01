Here are some of the pros of heat pump dryers:

• Because they reheat and recycle hot air created inside the drum, heat pump dryers are known for their energy efficiency.

• They’re also cheaper to run and don’t need to be plumbed in, because all the moisture is stored in a tank that can be manually emptied. This means that you have more flexibility in terms of where you put them; if you live in an apartment or don’t have a separate utility room in your home, you can still easily install a heat pump dryer.



• Since they dry loads at lower temperatures, heat pump dryers are also gentler on clothes.



