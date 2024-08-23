Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Helpful Hints

Modern Small Living Room Ideas: LG Furnishing Tips for TV Spaces

  

Modern living room with a wall-mounted flat-screen TV. There is a wooden cabinet under the mounted TV.

Are you searching for modern ideas for a small living room, particularly ones that can incorporate a TV? LG offers innovative solutions designed specifically for the challenges of furnishing compact spaces. Discover how LG's smart, space-efficient products, from ultra-high-definition TVs to streamlined air conditioners, can transform your small living area. Dive into strategic planning and creative approaches that showcase how to effectively furnish a small living room. With advanced LG technology, every square inch is maximised to ensure your space is not only functional but also stylish and comfortable.

Modern Small Living Room Ideas

Optimise your small living room with multifunctional furniture for space-saving, while maximising natural light and strategic lighting.

Optimising a small living room to create a space that is both stylish and functional is a common challenge. Here are some modern small living room ideas that not only make the most of limited space but also ensure your living area is welcoming and comfortable.

Utilising Multifunctional Furniture for Space-Saving

In small living rooms, especially those with a TV, the key is to select furniture that serves dual purposes. Multifunctional pieces, like sofa beds or ottomans with storage, help save crucial floor space. This approach allows for a cleaner, more organised space, essential for creating a feeling of openness in a compact area.

Maximising Natural Light and Strategic Lighting

A well-lit room feels more spacious and inviting. To achieve this in a small living room, arrange your layout to enhance the flow of natural light. Use sheer curtains or blinds to brighten the space during the day. In the evening, opt for layered lighting with a mix of overhead lights, floor lamps, and wall sconces to create a warm and cozy atmosphere. Strategic placement of mirrors can also amplify light and give the illusion of a larger room, making your small living space feel airy and open.

TV Placement in Small Living Rooms

Maximise space in small living rooms by wall-mounting the TV for a sleek and clutter-free look.

Optimising TV placement in small living rooms not only enhances your viewing experience but also contributes to the overall functionality and aesthetic appeal of the space. Here are some effective strategies for incorporating a TV into a compact living area:

Mounting the TV on the Wall to Save Floor Space

  • Mounting the TV on the Wall to Save Floor Space: In small rooms, mounting your TV on the wall saves and keeps your room feeling open.
  • Utilising Corner Spaces for TV Placement: Corner spaces in small living rooms can be cleverly used to enhance your viewing experience without taking up too much room.
  • Incorporating Space-Saving TV Stands or Consoles: When wall mounting isn't an option, selecting the right TV stand or console is crucial in a small living room. 

Introducing LG Smart Monitors for Small Room TV Solutions

For those in search of a versatile solution that marries monitoring and entertainment capabilities, the LG 32" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS is an ideal choice. With a generous 32” screen, this monitor easily doubles as a small room TV, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colours. It's equipped with smart features, including built-in streaming and OTT services, allowing access to a broad array of content without the need for additional devices. Whether you’re working from home or relaxing with your favourite shows, the LG Smart Monitor significantly enhances your viewing experience in compact living spaces.

Ideas for Furnishing a Small Living Room

Small living space with LG StanbyMe

Furnishing a small living room requires thoughtful consideration to make the space functional, comfortable, and stylish. Here are essential tips for selecting and arranging furniture in a compact living area:

Selecting Appropriately Sized Furniture

When furnishing small living rooms with a TV, it's crucial to select furniture that fits the scale of the room. Oversized sofas or bulky tables can overwhelm the space, making it feel cramped. Opt for sleek, compact pieces that fulfil your needs without taking up excessive room. For example, a loveseat or a small modular sofa can provide comfortable seating without dominating the space. Similarly, choose side tables or coffee tables that are proportionate to the seating and the room's overall dimensions.

Choosing Furniture with Storage Capabilities

To maximise the utility of your small living room, look for furniture that offers additional storage. Ottomans with hidden compartments, coffee tables with shelves or drawers, and TV stands with built-in storage can help keep the room organised and clutter-free. These pieces allow you to discreetly store items like remote controls, magazines, and blankets, maintaining a tidy and spacious feel in the living area. 

Tips for Arranging Furniture to Optimise Space

Arranging furniture in a small living room can be challenging, but a few key strategies can enhance functionality and comfort:

  • Focus on the flow: Ensure there's ample room to move comfortably around the furniture. Arrange seating in a way that promotes easy conversation, with the TV positioned for optimal viewing from all seats.
  • Use the room's perimeter: Placing furniture against the walls can free up central space, making the room appear larger. However, consider floating a piece or two if it helps define the space better or improves the flow.
  • Vertical space: Utilise vertical space for storage and decoration. Tall, slender shelving units or wall-mounted shelves can provide storage and display areas without taking up floor space.
  • Dual-purpose pieces: Consider a small dining table that doubles as both a dining area and a workspace, or a console table that can also serve as a desk. This flexibility is especially valuable in small living areas where every piece of furniture must be functional.

Small Home Appliances for Comfort and Convenience

Enhance comfort and convenience with small home appliances designed for modern living spaces.

Incorporating the right small home appliances can significantly enhance the comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal of a small living room. When space is at a premium, every choice must be both practical and efficient. Here are some suggestions for selecting appliances that cater to the unique challenges of compact spaces:

Air Conditioners Suitable for Small Rooms

The Smart Series 3.4kW Reverse Cycle Split System Air Conditioner by LG is an exceptional choice for those looking to combine connectivity, efficiency, and functionality in their home climate control. It's engineered with a dual cyclinder inverter compressor that ensures efficient operation, designed to reduce energy consumption while providing rapid cooling and heating. Additionally, the system offers user-friendly controls and connectivity options, including compatibility with LG ThinQ app1, allowing for convenient remote management of settings and adjustments. The Smart Series Split System Air Conditioner is designed for durability and sustained performance, making it a smart investment for comfortable living.

1 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.

Smart Storage Solutions for Organising Small Living Spaces

Integrating smart storage solutions can dramatically enhance the functionality of small living rooms. Wall-mounted shelves, hidden cabinets, and multi-functional units offer clever spaces for storing belongings while keeping them out of sight. LG advanced smart home technology can be seamlessly integrated into these storage solutions, ensuring that your living space remains both stylish and practical.

 

Transforming a small living room into a stylish, functional, and comfortable space is entirely achievable with innovative LG devices. The LG lineup includes ultra-slim smart TVs, powerful compact speakers, and sleek air conditioners—everything you need to optimise your small living space without compromising on comfort or style. Embrace the possibilities of modern living and maximise your small living room with LG's cutting-edge technology. Visit LG today to discover how you can elevate your living space and bring your contemporary small living room ideas to life.

