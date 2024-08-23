The Smart Series 3.4kW Reverse Cycle Split System Air Conditioner by LG is an exceptional choice for those looking to combine connectivity, efficiency, and functionality in their home climate control. It's engineered with a dual cyclinder inverter compressor that ensures efficient operation, designed to reduce energy consumption while providing rapid cooling and heating. Additionally, the system offers user-friendly controls and connectivity options, including compatibility with LG ThinQ app , allowing for convenient remote management of settings and adjustments. The Smart Series Split System Air Conditioner is designed for durability and sustained performance, making it a smart investment for comfortable living.

LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.