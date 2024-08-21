webOS User Guide – What is webOS?

webOS is a Linux-based operating system designed for smart devices, primarily used on LG Smart TVs. Renowned for its user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI), webOS allows users to easily access and control TV functions, navigate apps, update settings, and connect to compatible devices like speakers and headphones. webOS stands out in the smart TV industry for its ease of use and interactive services, offering a seamless and intuitive experience. This makes it simple for users to access their favourite content and features. The platform's smart functionalities, such as voice commands, personalised recommendations, and multitasking capabilities, enhance the overall viewing experience, ensuring that webOS remains at the forefront of smart TV technology.

With its internet connectivity, webOS can be used to stream content, and even search directly through a browser. Certain webOS devices are also compatible with popular smart platforms like Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa1. Additionally, it integrates voice recognition and works with the LG TV Magic Remote, making it even easier for users to control their TVs1.