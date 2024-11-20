We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25“ IPS Full HD monitor
True colour at wide angles
LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.
Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
^This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
Focused visual comfort
Enjoy smooth gaming
-
Off
-
On
Dive into gaming with clear images
Images are dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and 5ms (GtG) response time. Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, click the Download button.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Comfortable viewing angles
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.
*Tilt angle: -5~15°
What's in the box
Stand body, Stand base, Screw, Adapter+Power code and HDMI cable in the box.
The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
24.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
24.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2802 x 0.2802
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 67% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
62.23
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
DP Version
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
633 x 418 x 141
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
557.5 x 421.2 x 189.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
557.5 x 328.3 x 58.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.3
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y23
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
NO
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
