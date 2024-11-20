Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27" IPS Full HD monitor

27MS500-B

27" IPS Full HD monitor

front view
27" IPS Full HD display

True colour at wide angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear colour reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.* Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.^

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
^This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Enjoy smooth gaming

  • Off
  • On
5ms (GtG) response time

Dive into gaming with clear images

Thanks to the 5ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

*Images are dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and 5ms (GtG) response time. Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software.* You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, click the Download button.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Ergonomic design

Comfortable viewing angles

This display has a slim bezel on three sides and a convenient tilt function* that allows you to create a comfortable viewing angle.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

*Tilt angle: -5~15°

What's in the box

1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Screw 4. Adapter*+Power cord 5. HDMI cable

Stand body, Stand base, Screw, Adapter+Power code and HDMI cable in the box.

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    670 x 443 x 150

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.0 x 454.9 x 190.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.0 x 362.5 x 56.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.1

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    NO

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

