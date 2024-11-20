We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See More, Do More
See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM..
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy Connectivity
LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes..
**1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™
**Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
-
Off
-
On
Crosshair Feature
Adjustable stand
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Manuals & Software Download
Download product manuals and software for your products.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 219 x 516
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 568.3 x 260
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
39W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
19W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
