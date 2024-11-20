34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34WQ650-W

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in advanced HDR games, movies and images.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

sRGB is a standard colour space generally used in digital cameras, printers and the web design. Monitors supporting sRGB offer a rich, profound colour reproduction giving you accurate colour viewing when browsing photos or websites.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick and easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0, Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

Easy Connectivity

LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

Make some noise with built-in 7W stereo speakers equipped with Waves MaxxAudio®, and make your games and movies come to life with bigger and bolder sound.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Motion Blur Reduction

See the action and opponents with low rates of image blur for a clear gaming advantage.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
**1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™
**Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

  • Off
  • On

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Adjustable stand

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Height

0~110mm

Tilt

-5°~15°

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    940 x 219 x 516

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 568.3 x 260

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    39W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

