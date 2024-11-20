We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2 Products in this Bundle
Definitive intelligence at its core
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Vibrance in every pixel
Enhance your contrast
Enhance your contrast
Feel the realism, see the quality
Bright in almost any light
Resolution fine-tuned by AI
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Sound balanced to what you watch
Impactful sound resonates
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Add more magic to movie night
Add more magic to movie night
*High Dynamic Range content required for this function.
Home to your favourite content
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Keep pace with the latest updates
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Set your sights on colossal victories
Set your sights on colossal victories
*Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 12 bits per component.
Gaming Central
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Easy and convenient interface
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
400W Power & 3.1.1 Channel Sound
400W Power
*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Clear, crisp speech
Clear, crisp speech
Enter a world of virtual 3D sound
Enter a world of virtual 3D sound
*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Upgrade your sound
Triple Up-firing Channels
*Feature not available on Music Mode.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Sound in sync for dynamic gaming
Sound in sync for dynamic gaming
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.
-
75 inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV
-
LG Q Series Sound Bar S70TY
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
QNED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1677 x 965 x 30.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
33.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
QNED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1677 x 965 x 30.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1677 x 1042 x 370
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1820 x 1205 x 228
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
380 x 370
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
33.3
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
41.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
52.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
-
400 x 300
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
-
8806091874214
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
-
5.5
-
Warranty Period
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
7 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
3.0 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
13.3 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
-
8806096007990
-
