We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Q Series Sound Bar S70TY
400W Power & 3.1.1 Channel Sound
LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo
*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Clear, crisp speech
LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.
Enter a world of virtual 3D sound
*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Easy and convenient interface
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Multi-Channel Audio Experience
Upgrade your sound
Experience richer sound. LG Smart Up-Mixer converts 2-channel audio into stunning virtual multi-channel sound.*
*Feature not available on Music Mode.
AI Sound Pro
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.
*Screen images simulated.
Sound in sync for dynamic gaming
LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.1
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.1
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
7 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.0 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.3 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806096007990
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.