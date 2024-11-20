Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
86 inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV & Q Series Sound Bar S70TY

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

86 inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV & Q Series Sound Bar S70TY
86QNED86TSA.S70TY

86QNED86TSA.S70TY

86 inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV & Q Series Sound Bar S70TY

(2)
Front view

2 Products in this Bundle

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of QNED86 with LG QNED, and 2024 on screen

86QNED86TSA

86 inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Q Series Sound Bar S70TY
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Definitive intelligence at its core

See intense detail and definition, for an experience that can feel as natural as real life. Our advanced α8 AI Processor 4K* automatically optimises audio and picture quality for an exhilarating viewing experience.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

QNED Colour

Vibrance in every pixel

Experience images powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology, for colour with suberb realism.
Dimming Pro

Enhance your contrast

See more natural-looking images. Powerful deep-learning algorithms help improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness.

Enhance your contrast

AI Picture Pro

Feel the realism, see the quality

Bright in almost any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.

Resolution fine-tuned by AI

AI processing helps remove noise and enhances the colours of faces and objects, so they can appear defined and multi-dimensional without looking artificial*.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Sound Pro

Lifelike sound perfected by AI

Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.*

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.**

Sound balanced to what you watch

Hear audio optimised to the content on the screen. Adaptive Sound Control analyses audio in real-time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores.

Impactful sound resonates

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster takes advantage of AI processor refinements to provide powerful, impressive audio.

*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

FILMMAKER MODE™ & HDR10 Pro

Add more magic to movie night

Transform your home into a movie theatre. With FILMMAKER MODE™ and HDR10 Pro, you can enjoy movies as they were meant to be seen, with magnificently accurate colour and contrast.*

Add more magic to movie night

*High Dynamic Range content required for this function.

webOS 24

Home to your favourite content

Favourite streaming services are at your fingertips.* With so much content to choose from all in one place, everyone can find something great to enjoy.
LEARN MORE

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years*.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories

Top score with immersive graphics and rapid response time that syncs to your reflexes. Play stays smooth with FreeSync and VRR* for enhanced high-speed action, and easy settings help make victory a snap.

Set your sights on colossal victories

*Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 12 bits per component.

Gaming Central

Easily switch up picture settings, without taking your eye off the game. Quickly change essential settings during play via the on-screen Game Dashboard and let Game Optimiser set the screen just how you like it.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

Unlock epic gaming titles

Dive into an amazing library of gaming titles and play almost instantly, with no downloads on GeForce NOW.*

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.

LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV experience

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers^ at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen^, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

400W Power & 3.1.1 Channel Sound

Become part of the scene with room-filling 400W 3.1.1ch sound, and the immersive excellence of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.*

400W Power

*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Centre Up-firing Channel

Clear, crisp speech

Hear amazing voice clarity from the Centre Up-firing Channel, and audio that locks to the on-screen action.

Clear, crisp speech

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Enter a world of virtual 3D sound

Put yourself at the centre of immersive, realistic sound. Triple Level Spatial Sound creates an extra layer of virtual audio*, that helps you feel like you're in a dome of sound.

Enter a world of virtual 3D sound

*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Upgrade your sound

Experience richer sound. LG Smart Up-Mixer converts 2-channel audio into stunning virtual multi-channel sound.*

Triple Up-firing Channels

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

AI Sound Pro

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.

Sound in sync for dynamic gaming

Free up ports on your TV and connect 4K gaming consoles to your LG Sound Bar, without compromising graphics performance. With VRR and ALLM, your Sound Bar helps ensure tear-free, low input lag gaming.*

Sound in sync for dynamic gaming

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

50.0

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1928 x 1190 x 370

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

2116 x 1215 x 285

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

380 x 370

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

50.0

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

58.2

Packaging Weight (kg)

72.7

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

600 x 400

BAR CODE

BAR CODE

8806091873972

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

Energy Star Rating

6.0

Warranty Period

1 Year - Parts and Labour

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

7 EA

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.0 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

13.3 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

BARCODE

Barcode

8806096007990

What people are saying

